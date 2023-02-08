Read full article on original website
Related
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb SCLC sends letter to Cobb legislative delegation regarding Mableton de-annexation attempt
Cobb SCLC sent the following letter to the Cobb County legislative delegation last month:. ================================================================. Dear Esteemed Members of the Cobb Legislative Delegation to the Georgia General Assembly:. ‘Hope this note finds you well and Happy New Year to you!. As you know during the general election in November the...
cobbcountycourier.com
Frog Rock Brewing Company coming to downtown Austell this year
Cincinnati Junction, a redevelopment project of a historic row of buildings in downtown Austell along the rail tracks, distributed the following press release announcing an upcoming microbrewery:. AUSTELL, GA, Feb 8, 2023 – Frog Rock Brewing Company signs lease at 2764 Broad St. for their first brick-and-mortar location on Historic...
cobbcountycourier.com
Charles Ford withdraws from Mableton mayoral race
Cobb County distributed the following public information release this afternoon:. Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler says a candidate who qualified for the Mableton municipal election has withdrawn from the race, and his name will not appear on the ballot. Charles Ford had qualified for Mableton Mayor. Eveler says Mr. Ford...
cobbcountycourier.com
Q&A with the district 5 Mableton City Council candidates
The newly-established city of Mableton will elect its first mayor and city council on March 21. Four candidates qualified for the District 5 race. For more information on the election and how to vote, visit the website for Cobb County Elections. The Courier has reached out to all 29 qualified...
cobbcountycourier.com
Mableton Improvement Coalition’s Taste of Mableton returns April 15, 2023
The Mableton Improvement Coalition will host its second annual Taste of Mableton event on April 15, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will feature a parade, live performances, food and other vendors, interactive exhibits, giveaways, and a Kid’s Fun Zone. The festivities will start with the parade,...
cobbcountycourier.com
Austell City Council approves new body cameras and car cameras for police department
At its February meeting Monday evening the Austell City Council approved new body cameras and in-car cameras requested by Chief Scott Hamilton and also made Axon the sole source for the cameras. The body cameras will cost the city just over $30,000, and the in-car cameras, which will be purchased...
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day: “I am all ears, waiting to hear you’re adopting me!”
The Cobb County Courier’s Dog of the Day, selected from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is a large-sized tri-color female german shepherd. The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from the Animal Shelters website. To see the original text visit this link to the Animal Shelter Catalog.
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day: “Now that I’ve gotten your attention, adopt me now!”
The Cobb County Courier’s Dog of the Day, selected from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is a beige male chihuahua. The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from the Animal Shelters website. To see the original text visit this link to the Animal Shelter Catalog.
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County Courier Cat of the Day: “Look into my eyes … You will adopt me … You will adopt me!!!”
The Cobb County Courier’s Cat of the Day, selected from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is a medium-sized gray female domestic short hair. The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from the Animal Shelters website. To see the original text visit this link to the Animal Shelter Catalog.
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County Courier Cat of the Day: “Adopt me so I can sit and stare at you with these big green eyes in your own home!”
The Cobb County Courier’s Cat of the Day, selected from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is a small-sized black male domestic short hair. The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from the Animal Shelters website. To see the original text visit this link to the Animal Shelter Catalog.
Comments / 0