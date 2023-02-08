ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafollette, TN

1450wlaf.com

Downtown businesses glad to get parking spaces back

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Even not paved or striped, local shoppers are already using the space to park and shop where at least one flower bed has been removed. The last flower bed was removed on Tuesday afternoon in a project that began on Jan. 24. Katelynn Monday at...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
WKRN

Missing student found dead in cornfield

TN teen now off ventilator one month after nearly …. A Robertson County teen that nearly drowned last month is slowly making progress, according to her family. March 18, 2023, is "Tennessee Tree Day" — a statewide tree-planting event organized each year by the Tennessee Environmental Council. You and your family can participate in planting trees together, and then, watch them grow for years to come.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

TN woman sentenced for using loan on plastic surgery

An East Tennessee woman has been sentenced to a stint in federal prison after she was convicted of fraudulently obtaining a loan and using it on a trip to Florida and plastic surgery. TN woman sentenced for using loan on plastic surgery. An East Tennessee woman has been sentenced to...
TENNESSEE STATE
1450wlaf.com

Razing of church parish expected to finish up today

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Demolition began Monday on the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church church parish. The entire structure is expected to be down by Wednesday evening, and there will still be some cleaning to finish after it’s down. The demo project is being done by...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
WATE

TN Schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 10

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several districts have called off school for Friday and/or Monday due to sickness, staffing issues and off-campus traveling schedules. Below you will find the list of school districts who have announced closings for East Tennessee. Jump To:. 123 A B C D E F G...
TENNESSEE STATE
1450wlaf.com

Danny Lynn Carroll, age 57, of LaFollette

Danny Lynn Carroll, age 57, of LaFollette passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023. Preceded in death by parents: Tom Daniel and Reba Phillips Carroll, brother: James Carroll. Condolences may be given online at www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
OnlyInYourState

The Marvelous 1-Mile Trail In Tennessee Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Waterfall

We have so many waterfalls in Tennessee that it would take a lifetime to see them all. It’s an overwhelming task, but we have a short-and-sweet waterfall hike in TN that’s a good place to start. Sill Branch Falls in Erwin, Tennessee, is a fun and easy trail that features a stunning waterfall. So grab your hiking shoes and backpack, and let’s hit the trail.
ERWIN, TN
WKRN

Suspect steals loaded U-Haul truck in TN

Suspect steals loaded U-Haul truck in Hendersonville, TN. Poll reveals the top concerns for Tennessee parents. Researchers surveyed more than 1,000 adults with kids under the age of 18, and asked them what issues concerns them most when it comes to their children. Newsmaker: Sherry’s Hope Gala. La Vergne...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Eloise (Weazy) Edwards Thompson, 81 formerly of LaFollette

Mrs. Eloise (Weazy) Edwards Thompson, 81 of Logansport, Indiana, and formerly of LaFollette, TN passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023, in Franciscan Health Lafayette East at 1:50 PM after a very brief illness. Born March 13, 1941, in Fonde, Kentucky to the late Harvey and Pernia (Leach) Edwards. On Sept....
LAFOLLETTE, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Bill to restrict drag shows in Tennessee passes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Senate approved legislation to restrict where certain drag shows can take place. This is the latest bill state Republican leaders have advanced targeting LGBTQ people. Senate lawmakers on Thursday voted 26-6 in favor of the bill, with only Democrats opposing. Under the Senate’s bill,...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

TBI investigating death of woman in police custody

TBI investigating death of woman in police custody. TBI investigating death of woman in police custody. Gov. Lee proposes giving $100 million for TN anti-abortion …. Tennessee's Governor wants to allocate millions in state funds for a grant program to support anti-abortion centers in the state. Metro police traffic stops...
TENNESSEE STATE

