Things ‘left unsaid’: Tennessee’s first wind telephone offers solace to people grieving
Nestled in a neighborhood in East Nashville is a phone booth that no longer rings but offers a bit of respite to those grieving a lost loved one.
Downtown businesses glad to get parking spaces back
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Even not paved or striped, local shoppers are already using the space to park and shop where at least one flower bed has been removed. The last flower bed was removed on Tuesday afternoon in a project that began on Jan. 24. Katelynn Monday at...
Tennessee moms who lost sons to fentanyl create a space for other parents
Fentanyl is a powerful and deadly synthetic drug. According to a recent study, there are more opioid deaths than gun deaths or car accidents in major cities.
TN’s ‘Don’t Tread On Me’ tag came from Carter County, benefits historic park
Specialty tag brings hundreds of thousands in funding for historic park. ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – You’ve likely seen it on the roads throughout the state, but did you know that Tennessee’s “Don’t Tread On Me” tag came from Sycamore Shoals? The tag has gone by many names since its release in 2017, but the design […]
Tennessee witness spots lights hovering in triangle formation overhead
A Tennessee witness at Kingsport reported watching three red-orange lights hovering in a triangle formation at 7 p.m. on March 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Missing student found dead in cornfield
TN teen now off ventilator one month after nearly …. A Robertson County teen that nearly drowned last month is slowly making progress, according to her family. March 18, 2023, is "Tennessee Tree Day" — a statewide tree-planting event organized each year by the Tennessee Environmental Council. You and your family can participate in planting trees together, and then, watch them grow for years to come.
TN woman sentenced for using loan on plastic surgery
An East Tennessee woman has been sentenced to a stint in federal prison after she was convicted of fraudulently obtaining a loan and using it on a trip to Florida and plastic surgery. TN woman sentenced for using loan on plastic surgery. An East Tennessee woman has been sentenced to...
This Restaurant Serves Tennessee's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest found the best pizzerias in each state, including this longtime local favorite in Tennessee.
Razing of church parish expected to finish up today
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Demolition began Monday on the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church church parish. The entire structure is expected to be down by Wednesday evening, and there will still be some cleaning to finish after it’s down. The demo project is being done by...
TN Schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 10
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several districts have called off school for Friday and/or Monday due to sickness, staffing issues and off-campus traveling schedules. Below you will find the list of school districts who have announced closings for East Tennessee. Jump To:. 123 A B C D E F G...
Danny Lynn Carroll, age 57, of LaFollette
Danny Lynn Carroll, age 57, of LaFollette passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023. Preceded in death by parents: Tom Daniel and Reba Phillips Carroll, brother: James Carroll. Condolences may be given online at www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home.
The Marvelous 1-Mile Trail In Tennessee Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Waterfall
We have so many waterfalls in Tennessee that it would take a lifetime to see them all. It’s an overwhelming task, but we have a short-and-sweet waterfall hike in TN that’s a good place to start. Sill Branch Falls in Erwin, Tennessee, is a fun and easy trail that features a stunning waterfall. So grab your hiking shoes and backpack, and let’s hit the trail.
Rep. introduces bill to allow motorcycle rider 'lane splitting' in TN
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Rep. Jeremy Faison has introduced House Bill 1454 in the Tennessee General Assembly, which would permit motorcycle riders to "lane split" or "filter" between rows of stopped or moving vehicles in the same lane on interstate highways and limited access, multi-lane divided highways. The bill would...
Suspect steals loaded U-Haul truck in TN
Suspect steals loaded U-Haul truck in Hendersonville, TN. Poll reveals the top concerns for Tennessee parents. Researchers surveyed more than 1,000 adults with kids under the age of 18, and asked them what issues concerns them most when it comes to their children. Newsmaker: Sherry’s Hope Gala. La Vergne...
Eloise (Weazy) Edwards Thompson, 81 formerly of LaFollette
Mrs. Eloise (Weazy) Edwards Thompson, 81 of Logansport, Indiana, and formerly of LaFollette, TN passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023, in Franciscan Health Lafayette East at 1:50 PM after a very brief illness. Born March 13, 1941, in Fonde, Kentucky to the late Harvey and Pernia (Leach) Edwards. On Sept....
National store chain closing multiple Tennessee locations
A national retail store chain recently announced that it would be closing at least two of its store locations in Tennessee early next month. Read on to learn more. Last week we reported that the Best Buy store located in Hixson would be closing permanently on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Tennessee woman gets prison time for using PPP loans to fund Florida resort trip, cosmetic surgery
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A Hawkins County woman previously convicted of wire fraud in 2019 will spend more time in prison after pleading guilty to using federal pandemic relief funds in 2021 to pay for a trip to a luxury Florida resort as well as cosmetic surgery. The U.S. Attorney's...
Bill to restrict drag shows in Tennessee passes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Senate approved legislation to restrict where certain drag shows can take place. This is the latest bill state Republican leaders have advanced targeting LGBTQ people. Senate lawmakers on Thursday voted 26-6 in favor of the bill, with only Democrats opposing. Under the Senate’s bill,...
TBI investigating death of woman in police custody
TBI investigating death of woman in police custody. TBI investigating death of woman in police custody. Gov. Lee proposes giving $100 million for TN anti-abortion …. Tennessee's Governor wants to allocate millions in state funds for a grant program to support anti-abortion centers in the state. Metro police traffic stops...
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Announces Major Drug Bust Involving Fentanyl and Fentanyl Laced Drugs
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has announced a major drug bust in Middle Tennessee. TBI reports said a multi-agency investigation into drug overdoses in Middle Tennessee, resulted in the arrest of two individuals from California with ties to the Sinola Cartel. 21 year old Kevin Bucio-Arredondo of Tustin, and 20...
