Pella Orchestra Hosting Public Concert Thursday
The students of Pella High School’s Orchestra are excited to share their work with the community this week. Students Loic O’Neil, Aidan Smith, Rachael Stratton, and Clayton Flattery invite the public to “An Evening of Music at Tamory Hall” on Thursday, February 9th at 7:30 p.m. in downtown Pella. The students say they’ve been challenged this year to perform a different type of music, and they will feature a unique variety at the upcoming performance. Hear more about Pella High School’s orchestra on the Let’s Talk Pella podcast.
Indianola Chamber Annual Dinner Ceremony Tomorrow
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce annual dinner and awards ceremony is tomorrow, the chamber’s first in-person annual dinner since 2019. Chamber President and CEO Amanda Zwanziger tells KNIA News the speaker this year will be author Eric Recker with the theme of Win The Now, and is all about taking advantage of the unique opportunities afforded in Indianola, and using the momentum that has been building for years to help Indianola reach its potential.
Indianola Students to Have Art Displayed at Jordan Creek
Three Indianola Middle School students will have their artwork displayed at the Jordan Creek Town Center after being selected for the 2023 Youth Art Month Show. Carsyn Vetter, Liliela Richardson, and Sophia Houston will have their art shown throughout the month of March, and there will be a reception in March where the artists will receive an award for their achievement. The art will be displayed between the stores Finish Line and Lucky Bamboo on the first floor of the southwest side of the mall.
KNIA Radio Receives “Business of the Year Award” from Indianola Booster Club
KNIA/KRLS Radio received the “Business of the Year” award from the Indianola Athletics Booster Club, presented last Friday evening at the Indianola basketball games. The award was received by Indianola Market Director Nathan Sage, Indianola News/Sports Director Andrew Swadner, and Rick Wilson. Nathan Sage said winning the award...
Dan Schreur Named 2022 Shining Star of the Year at Pella Regional
Dan Schreur in Surgery was recently selected by co-workers as the 2022 Shining Star of the Year at Pella Regional Health Center. The Pella resident was Shining Star of the Month in February 2022. Shining Star is a reward and recognition program at Pella Regional designed to acknowledge an employee each month that demonstrates outstanding standards of behavior and inspires others to do their best. At the end of the year one of the Shining Star of the Month recipients is then chosen by Pella Regional employees as Shining Star of the Year. Schreur receives an Employee of the Year plaque and $250.
Afternoon Adventure Speaker Series to Focus on 6-on-6 Girls Basketball
Indianola Parks and Rec is featuring a look back at 6-on-6 girls basketball in Iowa as part of their Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series later this month. Kathy Kester tells KNIA News the presentation will recount Iowa’s 6-on-6 history, and makes connections to the development of girls’ and women’s sport in the United States, and welcomes audience members to share their own stories and collections. The speaker series will be held on February 23rd at 2pm at the Indianola Activity Center.
Pella Schools Once Again Supporting American Heart Month
February is American Heart Month, a chance for all people to recognize the importance of cardiovascular health. Madison Elementary P.E. Teacher Katie Gravert says this month, students at all three elementary schools in the Pella School District are raising funds for the American Heart Association through the Kids Heart Challenge. Gravert says in addition to the cause, classes are focused on teaching healthy habits for heart health, including lessons about exercise and diet.
M-D Read-A-Thon a Huge Success
Melcher-Dallas students held a Read-a-Thon. Every student at the elementary building, three year olds through 6th grade, participated in the 10 day Read-a-Thon. The Read-A-Thon is a fundraiser that raised money for the school while encouraging and rewarding students for reading. Strong reading skills are key to educational success and the 10 days of reading gets students involved and excited about books and other reading materials, according to teacher Holly VanWyk.
100+ Men Red Rock Donates $60,000 in 2022
A local group of men is making a financial impact with charitable organizations and causes serving communities in Marion County, Prairie City, and Monroe. 100+ Men Red Rock is a group of local men who give back to the Lake Red Rock area by donating funds to non-profit organizations and other causes that serve the Red Rock region. n 2022, the organization donated $60,475 to four local organizations – Forward with Faith, the Knoxville Police Department, PCM Clothing Closet, and Pathways of Pella. Since 2015, the group has raised and given back $207,475 to local entities.
Gladys Lite Performing Today at Indianola Activity Center
Indianola Parks and Rec is hosting the next installment of their Tunes and Treats Concert Series today, featuring Gladys Lite. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News Gladys Lite is the acoustic sub-unit of the popular local classic rock band, The Sons of Gladys Kravitz. Gladys Lite will play acoustic classic rock songs primarily from the 60s and 70s, along with contemporary Irish music. The Tunes and Treats concert will be today at 2pm at the Indianola Activity Center.
Let’s Talk Pella – Pella Library Latest
Youth Services Librarian Katie Dreyer discusses ongoing and upcoming programs at the Pella Public Library. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
Indianola YMCA Annual Fundraising Campaign Ongoing
The Indianola YMCA has begun their annual fundraising campaign, raising money throughout the spring to assist the Y in completing their mission. Executive Director Heather Hulen tells KNIA News the YMCA is a charity organization, and all monetary funds help make up the gap in their budget to allow all in the area to take advantage of Y services.
Central Downs Wartburg to Retain Men’s Basketball Lead, 19 boards from Van Gorp Not Enough for Central Women
Still a step ahead of the pack in the American Rivers race, the Central College men’s basketball team needed another blue-collar effort to subdue Wartburg College 84-77 Wednesday while signs of progress weren’t enough for the Dutch women’s basketball team in a 65-57 loss to the Knights.
Recreation Fields Part of Master Plan
There is a huge need for more ball fields in the Knoxville community. Part of the master plan that Knoxville Recreation Director Brandon Nemmers proposed to the city council recently calls for three soccer fields, one large enough for high school and two smaller fields. Nemmers tells KNIA/KRLS News, the...
Flurry of Sports Action Coming as Winter Season Nears End for Dutch
All six remaining winter sports teams will be in action through this Saturday for the Pella Dutch as the postseason looms and seasons near an end for some athletes. Pella’s boys wrestlers are poised to send a group of athletes to Wells Fargo Arena and the state meet if they can navigate a deep field at the Carlisle Class 3A state qualifying site. Head Coach Jay Pike believes they have at least six wrestlers that should be top four seeds or better — and after several years of 3rd and 4th place finishes at Districts, he’s excited to see if those same competitors can take the next step and earn a state bid. Among the athletes to watch this weekend are:
Mason Lodge Breakfast Saturday
Mason Lodge #53 in Indianola is hosting a breakfast fundraiser this Saturday, raising money for their annual scholarship fund. Each year, the Warren Lodge raises money for a scholarship to give away to an Indianola High School student during the annual scholarship night event. The breakfast will include pancakes, egg casserole, sausage, biscuits and gravy, and coffee. The breakfast will be held at the Warren Lodge next to the fairgrounds on Hwy 92 from 7 to 10am.
Spirit of Pella to Work on First Downtown Mural Soon
The Spirit of Pella has announced its first downtown mural. The non-profit organization is partnering with The Brew Coffeehouse and an artist, according to Christi Vande Voort. She says the goal is to not only enhance the holiday season, but work on other decorative projects to enhance the Central Business District and beyond. Hear more about the Spirit of Pella on part two of a conversation on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: David Dettmann
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is David Dettmann, Marion County United Way Treasurer as we discuss the United Way. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Vermeer Charitable Foundation Supports Local and Educational efforts in 2022
As Vermeer Corporation has grown, so has the Vermeer Charitable Foundation (VCF). In 2022, the VCF’s largest 20 gifts demonstrated a connection to local and educational organizations with more than $1,000,000 given to local organizations, with an additional $794,000 donated to educational institutions. “Our foundation works to mirror the...
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athlete – Pella Christian Senior Girls Bowler Alexa Klaasen – February 8th, 2023
Senior Alexa Klaasen shattered the Pella Christian girls bowling team’s two-game series record set by Amanda Harrill in 2018 (348), bowling a 428 against Oskaloosa on January 21st. She joined Tyler Crabb on this week’s Radio Sports Page to talk about etching her name into the Eagles’ record books.
