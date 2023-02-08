Read full article on original website
Related
kniakrls.com
100+ Men Red Rock Donates $60,000 in 2022
A local group of men is making a financial impact with charitable organizations and causes serving communities in Marion County, Prairie City, and Monroe. 100+ Men Red Rock is a group of local men who give back to the Lake Red Rock area by donating funds to non-profit organizations and other causes that serve the Red Rock region. n 2022, the organization donated $60,475 to four local organizations – Forward with Faith, the Knoxville Police Department, PCM Clothing Closet, and Pathways of Pella. Since 2015, the group has raised and given back $207,475 to local entities.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Students to Have Art Displayed at Jordan Creek
Three Indianola Middle School students will have their artwork displayed at the Jordan Creek Town Center after being selected for the 2023 Youth Art Month Show. Carsyn Vetter, Liliela Richardson, and Sophia Houston will have their art shown throughout the month of March, and there will be a reception in March where the artists will receive an award for their achievement. The art will be displayed between the stores Finish Line and Lucky Bamboo on the first floor of the southwest side of the mall.
kniakrls.com
Vermeer Starting Operations at Des Moines Expansion This Week
Vermeer Corporation is beginning to ramp up operations at their new location. The global manufacturer based in Pella announced in December it would add a new location in Des Moines, and according to Vice President of Operations Mindi Vanden Bosch, their new employees are starting as soon as this week to get parts assembled and begin production.
kniakrls.com
Afternoon Adventure Speaker Series to Focus on 6-on-6 Girls Basketball
Indianola Parks and Rec is featuring a look back at 6-on-6 girls basketball in Iowa as part of their Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series later this month. Kathy Kester tells KNIA News the presentation will recount Iowa’s 6-on-6 history, and makes connections to the development of girls’ and women’s sport in the United States, and welcomes audience members to share their own stories and collections. The speaker series will be held on February 23rd at 2pm at the Indianola Activity Center.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Indianola – Iowa Climate
Today’s Peoples Bank Let’s Talk Indianola features State Climatologist Justin Glisan about the rest of winter and spring for Iowa’s climate. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
kniakrls.com
Spirit of Pella to Work on First Downtown Mural Soon
The Spirit of Pella has announced its first downtown mural. The non-profit organization is partnering with The Brew Coffeehouse and an artist, according to Christi Vande Voort. She says the goal is to not only enhance the holiday season, but work on other decorative projects to enhance the Central Business District and beyond. Hear more about the Spirit of Pella on part two of a conversation on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
kniakrls.com
City of Indianola Hosting Photo Contest
The City of Indianola is hosting the first What Do You Love About Indianola? photo contest beginning this month, and continuing throughout the year. Indianola residents are asked to take a high-resolution photo of something they love in Indianola, submit it to the city by the end of the month, and a winner will be selected and awarded a $50 gift certificate to an Indianola business. For more information about the contest, click below.
kniakrls.com
Indianola YMCA Annual Fundraising Campaign Ongoing
The Indianola YMCA has begun their annual fundraising campaign, raising money throughout the spring to assist the Y in completing their mission. Executive Director Heather Hulen tells KNIA News the YMCA is a charity organization, and all monetary funds help make up the gap in their budget to allow all in the area to take advantage of Y services.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Police Department Proposes Higher Wages
Knoxville Police Chief Aaron Fuller made his budget proposal to the Knoxville City Council Monday night. He is proposing a 12 percent wage increase for his department. Fuller made it known that when compared to other communities in comparable size to Knoxville, the wages here are very low. Knoxville is...
kniakrls.com
IN DEPTH: Iditarod Musher Deke Naaktgeboren
A man originally from Pella is racing in the biggest dog sled race of them all, Iditarod. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Musher Deke Naaktgeboren. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to In Depth Podcast.
kniakrls.com
Gladys Lite Performing Today at Indianola Activity Center
Indianola Parks and Rec is hosting the next installment of their Tunes and Treats Concert Series today, featuring Gladys Lite. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News Gladys Lite is the acoustic sub-unit of the popular local classic rock band, The Sons of Gladys Kravitz. Gladys Lite will play acoustic classic rock songs primarily from the 60s and 70s, along with contemporary Irish music. The Tunes and Treats concert will be today at 2pm at the Indianola Activity Center.
kniakrls.com
Recreation Fields Part of Master Plan
There is a huge need for more ball fields in the Knoxville community. Part of the master plan that Knoxville Recreation Director Brandon Nemmers proposed to the city council recently calls for three soccer fields, one large enough for high school and two smaller fields. Nemmers tells KNIA/KRLS News, the...
kniakrls.com
Ronald L. Riggen
Private burial for Ronald L. Riggen, age 80, of Harvey will be held at Graceland Cemetery at a later date. Ronald’s wishes were to be cremated. The Winfield Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 2/9/23
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 34 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: NINE EXTRA PATROL REQUESTS, SIX PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, RETURNED THREE PHONE CALLS, TWO ACCIDENTS, TWO WANTED SUBJECTS, ONE DEBRIS IN THE ROADWAY CALL, ONE RESCUE, MET WITH ONE SUBJECT, ONE FRAUD CALL, ONE MOTROIST ASSIST, ONE RECKLESS DRIVER, ONE WELFARE CHECK, AND FIVE OTHER CALLS.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Knoxville: David Dettmann
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is David Dettmann, Marion County United Way Treasurer as we discuss the United Way. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Pella – Heart Month at Pella Schools
Students with Miss Gravert’s P.E. Class at Madison Elementary discuss Heart Month and the Kids’ Heart Challenge. Click here to find out how to support the effort. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Chamber Annual Dinner Ceremony Tomorrow
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce annual dinner and awards ceremony is tomorrow, the chamber’s first in-person annual dinner since 2019. Chamber President and CEO Amanda Zwanziger tells KNIA News the speaker this year will be author Eric Recker with the theme of Win The Now, and is all about taking advantage of the unique opportunities afforded in Indianola, and using the momentum that has been building for years to help Indianola reach its potential.
kniakrls.com
Pella Orchestra Hosting Public Concert Thursday
The students of Pella High School’s Orchestra are excited to share their work with the community this week. Students Loic O’Neil, Aidan Smith, Rachael Stratton, and Clayton Flattery invite the public to “An Evening of Music at Tamory Hall” on Thursday, February 9th at 7:30 p.m. in downtown Pella. The students say they’ve been challenged this year to perform a different type of music, and they will feature a unique variety at the upcoming performance. Hear more about Pella High School’s orchestra on the Let’s Talk Pella podcast.
kniakrls.com
Pella Schools Once Again Supporting American Heart Month
February is American Heart Month, a chance for all people to recognize the importance of cardiovascular health. Madison Elementary P.E. Teacher Katie Gravert says this month, students at all three elementary schools in the Pella School District are raising funds for the American Heart Association through the Kids Heart Challenge. Gravert says in addition to the cause, classes are focused on teaching healthy habits for heart health, including lessons about exercise and diet.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Heather Ussery
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Heather Ussery, Knoxville City Manager, as we talk about the most recent Knoxville City Council Meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Comments / 0