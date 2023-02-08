Read full article on original website
Related
cw34.com
"Extremely emaciated:" Royal Palm Beach man charged with elderly abuse of parents
A Royal Palm Beach man is facing felony charges after being accused of kidnapping and abusing his own parents. In total, Christopher Gissoni is facing 12 charges after Palm Beach County Deputies were dispatched to Gissoni's house for a welfare check last Thursday. It comes after Gissoni’s 91-year-old father was...
cw34.com
Elderly couple at the center of death investigation in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Riviera Beach police are investigating a death related to a suspicious incident involving an elderly couple. On Feb. 8, at approximately 9:40 a.m., police received a call from a concerned citizen near East 24th Street. The Criminal Investigations Section have begun investigating, and police...
cw34.com
Shooting, crash in Palm Beach Gardens under investigation
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department is investigating a shooting and crash in Palm Beach Gardens. Police say the incident occurred at around 4:42 p.m. on Northlake Blvd. near the intersection of Military Trail. Photos from the scene show multiple officers redirecting traffic...
NBC Miami
Veteran Pembroke Pines Police Officer Killed in Motorcycle Crash
The South Florida law enforcement community was in mourning after a veteran Pembroke Pines police motorcycle officer was killed in a crash Thursday. The crash happened in the area of 184th Avenue and Sheridan Street, where footage showed the motorcycle down in the middle of the street with debris scattered across the roadway.
Unlicensed teen driver, dad charged in fatal Broward wreck
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police in Miramar on Thursday announced the arrests of a teen and his father in connection with a violent wreck last year in which the unlicensed teen driver who was allegedly driving under the influence is accused of crashing into a car, killing a pregnant woman and critically injuring her young son.Cristina Hernandez, 30, who worked as an ICU nurse, died during the Dec. 19, 2022 accident, which left her 7-year-old son Jacob with severe injuries, according to Miramar police, who held a news conference about the incident. Family members said Jacob is still undergoing treatment at Joe...
Click10.com
Man shot at apartment complex in Broward County
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Pembroke Park police are investigating after a man was shot Thursday morning. The shooting occurred around 9 a.m. at an apartment complex off County Line Road near Southwest 52nd Avenue. “Upon our arrival, we did observe a Black male laying in the hallway on the...
calleochonews.com
Missing Lyft driver found by investigators that uncovered the human remains
Investigators suspect that the remains may belong to Gary Levin, a missing Lyft driver. Who is suspected of being behind the Lyft driver's disappearance?. On Saturday morning, human remains were discovered near Okeechobee, the location where a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens was last seen on January 30. In addition to investigators and analysts from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office also arranged a media staging ground in front of the Agri-Civic Center. While an autopsy would help determine the man's identity, it has yet to be performed.
cbs12.com
Parents charged with locking boy in cage sued by their former attorney
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Criminal defense attorney Nellie King, who represented the parents charged with locking their 14-year-old son in a cage in their garage, is suing the couple. Timothy and Tracy Ferriter, arrested and charged in February of 2022, were represented by Attorney King until November...
cw34.com
PBSO looking for missing college student last seen in Belle Glade
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for a 20-year-old man who was last seen in Belle Glade. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said Tyrone Miles, 20, was last seen on Feb. 7, at around 5 a.m. near 5th Street. He was reported missing by his father the following day on Feb. 8.
cw34.com
Chase ensues after woman nearly hits deputies in Martin County, sheriff says
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Fort Pierce is behind bars after a short pursuit in Martin County. It happened on Feb. 7 around 11:55 p.m. According to deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office, Luciana Jean Louis, 36, came dangerously close to hitting two deputies working a traffic stop on the shoulder of the highway.
Two Fatal Brightline Crashes Two Days In A Row In Palm Beach County
Two people were killed Wednesday night when an SUV was struck on the tracks in Delray Beach. Another crash in Boca Raton on Tuesday appears to have been a successful suicide attempt.
wqcs.org
Homicide Investigation Underway After FDLE Finds Human Remains in Northern Okeechobee County
Okeechobee County - Thursday February 9, 2023: The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office has issued a news release advising that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has confirmed that an autopsy of remains found in the County last Saturday are human remains and the victim has been identified. The OCSO...
Click10.com
Lyft driver found dead after murder suspect found with vehicle, family confirms
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida Lyft driver who was reported missing last week has been found dead, his daughter confirmed on social media Tuesday. “My dad was truly a one of kind person, if you knew him or even met him once you know exactly what I mean when I say that,” Lindsay DiBetta wrote on Facebook. “The stories I have received about him from friends, family and complete strangers over the last week have lifted me up more than you can ever realize.”
2 killed in crash with Brightline train
Two people were killed Wednesday night when their SUV was struck by a Brightline train, Delray Beach police said.
Woman found dead from foul play in Florida hotel
Florida authorities have turned to the public for help in solving the murder of a woman found dead in a local hotel. Investigators say it’s clear she was the victim of foul play.
cw34.com
Deputies looking for missing, endangered man last seen in Lantana
LANTANA, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are attempting to locate a missing and endangered 22-year-old man. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said Wannya Gary Robert Bell, 22, was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 21 on Pine Street in Lantana. It wasn't until Tuesday, Feb. 7 when he was reported missing by his grandmother.
cbs12.com
Three people taken to hospital following open water incident in Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An open water incident was reported on Thursday evening. Around 6 p.m., units with the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR) received reports that two juveniles were having troubles while swimming under the Lake Worth Pier. On scene, they saw a total of...
WPBF News 25
Two killed after Brightline train strikes SUV on tracks
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Delray Beach police officials confirmed in atweet Wednesday that two people have died following a crash involving a Brightline truck and an SUV. The crash happened in Delray Beach as the train was heading southbound at Lindell Boulevard and Old Dixie Highway. Police said witnesses...
Miami New Times
Pompano Beach Man Charged With Repeatedly Attacking Officers in Capitol Hill Riot
A South Florida man associated with the far-right Proud Boys has been arrested for allegedly assaulting multiple officers while storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Nearly two years after several others linked to the Proud Boys were first nabbed for participating in the deadly insurrection at the Capitol, Kenneth Bonawitz — AKA #MAGAMarlin — was arrested in late January for his alleged role in the attack. The FBI says the 57-year-old Pompano Beach man was among the first rioters to break through a Capitol Police barricade at the west end of the building before he assaulted a handful of law enforcement officers while carrying a sheathed knife on his belt.
NBC Miami
Arrest Made in 2016 Fort Lauderdale Murder After NBC 6 Report Leads to Tip
A man is facing a murder charge after an NBC 6 report on a cold case killing in Fort Lauderdale nearly seven years ago led to a tip, police said. Jimmy Smith, 54, was arrested Monday in the June 2016 killing of 44-year-old Gilbert Oosthuizen. An NBC 6 report on...
Comments / 0