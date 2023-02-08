ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Related
cw34.com

Elderly couple at the center of death investigation in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Riviera Beach police are investigating a death related to a suspicious incident involving an elderly couple. On Feb. 8, at approximately 9:40 a.m., police received a call from a concerned citizen near East 24th Street. The Criminal Investigations Section have begun investigating, and police...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Shooting, crash in Palm Beach Gardens under investigation

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department is investigating a shooting and crash in Palm Beach Gardens. Police say the incident occurred at around 4:42 p.m. on Northlake Blvd. near the intersection of Military Trail. Photos from the scene show multiple officers redirecting traffic...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
NBC Miami

Veteran Pembroke Pines Police Officer Killed in Motorcycle Crash

The South Florida law enforcement community was in mourning after a veteran Pembroke Pines police motorcycle officer was killed in a crash Thursday. The crash happened in the area of 184th Avenue and Sheridan Street, where footage showed the motorcycle down in the middle of the street with debris scattered across the roadway.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
CBS Miami

Unlicensed teen driver, dad charged in fatal Broward wreck

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police in Miramar on Thursday announced the arrests of a teen and his father in connection with a violent wreck last year in which the unlicensed teen driver who was allegedly driving under the influence is accused of crashing into a car, killing a pregnant woman and critically injuring her young son.Cristina Hernandez, 30, who worked as an ICU nurse, died during the Dec. 19, 2022 accident, which left her 7-year-old son Jacob with severe injuries, according to Miramar police, who held a news conference about the incident. Family members said Jacob is still undergoing treatment at Joe...
MIRAMAR, FL
Click10.com

Man shot at apartment complex in Broward County

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Pembroke Park police are investigating after a man was shot Thursday morning. The shooting occurred around 9 a.m. at an apartment complex off County Line Road near Southwest 52nd Avenue. “Upon our arrival, we did observe a Black male laying in the hallway on the...
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
calleochonews.com

Missing Lyft driver found by investigators that uncovered the human remains

Investigators suspect that the remains may belong to Gary Levin, a missing Lyft driver. Who is suspected of being behind the Lyft driver's disappearance?. On Saturday morning, human remains were discovered near Okeechobee, the location where a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens was last seen on January 30. In addition to investigators and analysts from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office also arranged a media staging ground in front of the Agri-Civic Center. While an autopsy would help determine the man's identity, it has yet to be performed.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

PBSO looking for missing college student last seen in Belle Glade

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for a 20-year-old man who was last seen in Belle Glade. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said Tyrone Miles, 20, was last seen on Feb. 7, at around 5 a.m. near 5th Street. He was reported missing by his father the following day on Feb. 8.
BELLE GLADE, FL
Click10.com

Lyft driver found dead after murder suspect found with vehicle, family confirms

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida Lyft driver who was reported missing last week has been found dead, his daughter confirmed on social media Tuesday. “My dad was truly a one of kind person, if you knew him or even met him once you know exactly what I mean when I say that,” Lindsay DiBetta wrote on Facebook. “The stories I have received about him from friends, family and complete strangers over the last week have lifted me up more than you can ever realize.”
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Deputies looking for missing, endangered man last seen in Lantana

LANTANA, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are attempting to locate a missing and endangered 22-year-old man. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said Wannya Gary Robert Bell, 22, was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 21 on Pine Street in Lantana. It wasn't until Tuesday, Feb. 7 when he was reported missing by his grandmother.
LANTANA, FL
WPBF News 25

Two killed after Brightline train strikes SUV on tracks

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Delray Beach police officials confirmed in atweet Wednesday that two people have died following a crash involving a Brightline truck and an SUV. The crash happened in Delray Beach as the train was heading southbound at Lindell Boulevard and Old Dixie Highway. Police said witnesses...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Miami New Times

Pompano Beach Man Charged With Repeatedly Attacking Officers in Capitol Hill Riot

A South Florida man associated with the far-right Proud Boys has been arrested for allegedly assaulting multiple officers while storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Nearly two years after several others linked to the Proud Boys were first nabbed for participating in the deadly insurrection at the Capitol, Kenneth Bonawitz — AKA #MAGAMarlin — was arrested in late January for his alleged role in the attack. The FBI says the 57-year-old Pompano Beach man was among the first rioters to break through a Capitol Police barricade at the west end of the building before he assaulted a handful of law enforcement officers while carrying a sheathed knife on his belt.
POMPANO BEACH, FL

