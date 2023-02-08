Read full article on original website
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 2/9/23
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 34 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: NINE EXTRA PATROL REQUESTS, SIX PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, RETURNED THREE PHONE CALLS, TWO ACCIDENTS, TWO WANTED SUBJECTS, ONE DEBRIS IN THE ROADWAY CALL, ONE RESCUE, MET WITH ONE SUBJECT, ONE FRAUD CALL, ONE MOTROIST ASSIST, ONE RECKLESS DRIVER, ONE WELFARE CHECK, AND FIVE OTHER CALLS.
Knoxville Police Department Proposes Higher Wages
Knoxville Police Chief Aaron Fuller made his budget proposal to the Knoxville City Council Monday night. He is proposing a 12 percent wage increase for his department. Fuller made it known that when compared to other communities in comparable size to Knoxville, the wages here are very low. Knoxville is...
100+ Men Red Rock Donates $60,000 in 2022
A local group of men is making a financial impact with charitable organizations and causes serving communities in Marion County, Prairie City, and Monroe. 100+ Men Red Rock is a group of local men who give back to the Lake Red Rock area by donating funds to non-profit organizations and other causes that serve the Red Rock region. n 2022, the organization donated $60,475 to four local organizations – Forward with Faith, the Knoxville Police Department, PCM Clothing Closet, and Pathways of Pella. Since 2015, the group has raised and given back $207,475 to local entities.
Marion County Democrat Soup Supper
The Marion County Democrats will be holding a President’s Day Soup Luncheon Sunday, Feb. 19 from 1-4 p.m. at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame in Knoxville. There is no cost for the meal, but donations are welcome. There will be a soup can drive for the food...
Indianola Students to Have Art Displayed at Jordan Creek
Three Indianola Middle School students will have their artwork displayed at the Jordan Creek Town Center after being selected for the 2023 Youth Art Month Show. Carsyn Vetter, Liliela Richardson, and Sophia Houston will have their art shown throughout the month of March, and there will be a reception in March where the artists will receive an award for their achievement. The art will be displayed between the stores Finish Line and Lucky Bamboo on the first floor of the southwest side of the mall.
Knoxville City Council Approves Bids
The Knoxville City Council met in regular session last night. Among items on the agenda were accepting a bid to award a contract for The Edwards Park Improvements Project to Cushman Excavating for $179,318.90. Cushman had the lowest bid out of the eight received. There was also a public hearing...
Dan Schreur Named 2022 Shining Star of the Year at Pella Regional
Dan Schreur in Surgery was recently selected by co-workers as the 2022 Shining Star of the Year at Pella Regional Health Center. The Pella resident was Shining Star of the Month in February 2022. Shining Star is a reward and recognition program at Pella Regional designed to acknowledge an employee each month that demonstrates outstanding standards of behavior and inspires others to do their best. At the end of the year one of the Shining Star of the Month recipients is then chosen by Pella Regional employees as Shining Star of the Year. Schreur receives an Employee of the Year plaque and $250.
Pella Public Library Remaining Busy in Winter
There are several ongoing and upcoming activities at the Pella Public Library in February and as the spring approaches. Youth Services Librarian Katie Dreyer says they have several special one-time events and ongoing programs. Among those coming up (click here for their full calendar):. Marion County Naturalist Marla Mertz is...
Spirit of Pella to Work on First Downtown Mural Soon
The Spirit of Pella has announced its first downtown mural. The non-profit organization is partnering with The Brew Coffeehouse and an artist, according to Christi Vande Voort. She says the goal is to not only enhance the holiday season, but work on other decorative projects to enhance the Central Business District and beyond. Hear more about the Spirit of Pella on part two of a conversation on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
City of Indianola Hosting Photo Contest
The City of Indianola is hosting the first What Do You Love About Indianola? photo contest beginning this month, and continuing throughout the year. Indianola residents are asked to take a high-resolution photo of something they love in Indianola, submit it to the city by the end of the month, and a winner will be selected and awarded a $50 gift certificate to an Indianola business. For more information about the contest, click below.
Warren County Supervisors Table Rezoning Request
The Warren County Board of Supervisors met in regular session Tuesday. The board tabled a rezoning request from GC Construction to have further review by Warren County Engineer David Carroll. The board approved an application for funding from the Federal Surface Transportation Block Grant Program for highway resurfacing, a contract with Unified Contracting Services Inc. to provide compliance and testing services for underground fuel storage tank services, and American Rescue Plan Act funded projects including the certified site of the former Warren County Shop Site for development.
Eagles are Preparing to Lay Eggs in the Area
Marion County Naturalist Marla Mertz reports of all the eagles around Lake Red Rock. Some of the opportunities that nature gives way points us in the direction that spring is soon to come. With the amount of eagles being observed, it appears that there is a huge population living in Marion County according to Mertz.
Gladys Lite Performing Today at Indianola Activity Center
Indianola Parks and Rec is hosting the next installment of their Tunes and Treats Concert Series today, featuring Gladys Lite. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News Gladys Lite is the acoustic sub-unit of the popular local classic rock band, The Sons of Gladys Kravitz. Gladys Lite will play acoustic classic rock songs primarily from the 60s and 70s, along with contemporary Irish music. The Tunes and Treats concert will be today at 2pm at the Indianola Activity Center.
Cold Shooting Stops Knoxville Boys Basketball In Oskaloosa On Monday
The Knoxville Boys Basketball Squad never led in a 79-57 loss to Oskaloosa on Monday night. The Panthers started cold from the field and never could recover shooting just 5/21 from three point range and just 32% overall. Oskaloosa broke the game open in the 3rd quarter outscoring the Panthers 27-16 in the frame after holding a 3726 lead at halftime. Landen Norris had a career high 29 points in a losing cause for Knoxville, who dropped to 11-8 on the season and will travel to class 3A top ranked Bondurant-Farrar on Thursday.
Warren County Supervisors to Consider Grant Application
The Warren County Board of Supervisors will meet in regular session today. The board will consider a rezoning application, an application for funding from the Federal Surface Transportation Block Grant Program for highway resurfacing, a contract for compliance and testing services for underground fuel storage tank services, a contract on the Greenfield Plaza – Crestview Drive Storm Sewer Project, and American Rescue Plan Act funded projects.
Afternoon Adventure Speaker Series to Focus on 6-on-6 Girls Basketball
Indianola Parks and Rec is featuring a look back at 6-on-6 girls basketball in Iowa as part of their Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series later this month. Kathy Kester tells KNIA News the presentation will recount Iowa’s 6-on-6 history, and makes connections to the development of girls’ and women’s sport in the United States, and welcomes audience members to share their own stories and collections. The speaker series will be held on February 23rd at 2pm at the Indianola Activity Center.
Indianola YMCA Annual Fundraising Campaign Ongoing
The Indianola YMCA has begun their annual fundraising campaign, raising money throughout the spring to assist the Y in completing their mission. Executive Director Heather Hulen tells KNIA News the YMCA is a charity organization, and all monetary funds help make up the gap in their budget to allow all in the area to take advantage of Y services.
Roger Casner
Funeral services for Roger L. Casner, 70, of Indianola, will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Overton Funeral Home with burial following in the IOOF Cemetery. Visitation will be held 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the funeral home prior to service where family will be present to greet friends. Memorial contributions may be made to the family in his name. Overton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
Vermeer Starting Operations at Des Moines Expansion This Week
Vermeer Corporation is beginning to ramp up operations at their new location. The global manufacturer based in Pella announced in December it would add a new location in Des Moines, and according to Vice President of Operations Mindi Vanden Bosch, their new employees are starting as soon as this week to get parts assembled and begin production.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: David Dettmann
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is David Dettmann, Marion County United Way Treasurer as we discuss the United Way. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
