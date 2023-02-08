The Pass Christian Police Department is adding a new officer to their patrol. This new officer has a tail that wags and a furry face. Meet Pass Christian PD’s new K9. He’ll be hard at work as a narcotics detection dog, as well as strengthening the department’s bond with the community. Police Chief Daren Freeman said, “This type of dog, specifically, I think is a great fit for Pass Christian. It’s not only a narcotics detection dog, but it will be a good community outreach… public relations, community relations with the schools. We’re gonna use it at schools quite a bit with the kids. Anytime we have a community policing event we’re gonna bring the dog and let it interact with the kids and the community and so forth.”

