wxxv25.com
High School Girls Basketball: Biloxi vs. Hancock
One-seed Hancock Lady Hawks take on four-seed Biloxi Lady Indians in Region 8 6A Girls Basketball Tournament. Biloxi beats Hancock 42-30.
wxxv25.com
Jacob Owen steps down as Pearl River Central head football coach
Pearl River Central Head Football Coach Jacob Owen stepping down after leading the Blue Devils for five seasons. Owen tweets that holding this position was an honor and a privilege and he wishes the kids, school, and community nothing but the best as they move in the next direction. Owen...
wxxv25.com
Student Athlete of the Week: Long Beach Bowling’s Lilly Sprinkle
You’ve probably heard of a closing pitcher coming in to seal the deal on a baseball win, but have you ever heard of an anchor in bowling?. That’s the job of this week’s WXXV Student Athlete of the Week, Lilly Sprinkle. The game of bowling is typically...
wxxv25.com
Career Pathways Experience happening in Harrison County
The Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Harrison County gymnasium is currently hosting the Career Pathways Experience to give students a chance to learn more about different careers they may want to dive into in the future. News 25’s Rick Gogreve is at the event with more.
wxxv25.com
GCCA annual 5K Run for the Beads happening Saturday
This Saturday, put on our Mardi Gras beads and grab your sneakers for the Gulf Coast Carnival Association’s 11th annual 5K Run for the Beads. Registration will begin at least one hour before race time at the Gulf Coast Carnival Association Office on Howard Avenue in Biloxi. There is...
wxxv25.com
Coast man charged with embezzlement in gaming case
The Mississippi Gaming Commission is investigating an embezzlement case on the Coast. MGC agents arrested 39-year-old Jacob Lynn Forehand at his home on Wednesday without incident. He was booked into the jail at 11 a.m. A Gaming Commission enforcement division official said the investigation is ongoing and could not provide...
wxxv25.com
Happy Hearts Senior Expo
An expo for seniors who want to know more about resources available to them in Jackson County is coming up next week. Here to tell us more about it is Danielle Guillory with Senior Medicare Patrol. The expo takes place February 14th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pascagoula Civic Center.
mississippifreepress.org
Police Violence and Abuse Spark Protests on the Mississippi Gulf Coast
The families of Nelson Watkins and Kimbella (Raheem) Kimbell have accused the Gulfport Police Department and the Harrison County Adult Detention Center of severe human-rights violations and abuse. Both families are left with many unanswered questions involving police treatment of their children. The death of 20-year-old Gulfport resident Kimbella, a...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Mississippi
If you live in Mississippi and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are well-known for their delicious burgers.
wxxv25.com
Pass Christian Police Department welcomes new K9
The Pass Christian Police Department is adding a new officer to their patrol. This new officer has a tail that wags and a furry face. Meet Pass Christian PD’s new K9. He’ll be hard at work as a narcotics detection dog, as well as strengthening the department’s bond with the community. Police Chief Daren Freeman said, “This type of dog, specifically, I think is a great fit for Pass Christian. It’s not only a narcotics detection dog, but it will be a good community outreach… public relations, community relations with the schools. We’re gonna use it at schools quite a bit with the kids. Anytime we have a community policing event we’re gonna bring the dog and let it interact with the kids and the community and so forth.”
wxxv25.com
MGCCC hosts Career Pathways Experience
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Harrison County partnered with the Gulfport Chamber of Commerce to host the very first Career Pathways Experience. Different vendors from industry partners across the Coast along with their MGCCC partnered CTE program showed the students the different career paths the industry has to offer. Industries...
wxxv25.com
Cruisin’ the Coast is coming back to Waveland
After more than a decade, Cruisin’ the Coast is making its way back to the Hospitality City. The City of Waveland has been left off the list of Cruisin’ activities since 2006, but that’s no longer the case. The Hot Rods and Hospitality event will take place...
wxxv25.com
Seventh annual Bow Wow Pawrade happening Sunday in Biloxi
Grab a leash and your four-legged friend and bring them to a Mardi Gras parade just for them!. This Sunday, the Krewe of Barkloxi presents their seventh annual Bow Wow Pawrade. The pawrade is presented by the Biloxi Bay Area Chamber of Commerce, The Humane Society of South Mississippi, and Tito’s Vodka.
wxxv25.com
Harrison County Soil and Water holding annual tree distribution
The Harrison County Soil and Water Conservation District announced its back for its annual Arbor Day Tree Distribution. This event, held at the Lyman Community Center in Gulfport, will allow community members to drive through and collect a bundle of trees and plants for just a $5 donation. The plants...
wxxv25.com
Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day in Harrison County
If you have some old paint or car batteries lying around, go ahead and gather them up. Harrison County is bringing back its Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day. It’s happening Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Harrison County collection site off Lorraine Road, just north of the drawbridge.
wxxv25.com
Amtrak Gulf Coast training begins and safety campaign kicks off tomorrow
The next step in getting passenger rail service restored in South Mississippi takes place this week. Amtrak train crews are on the Coast performing required trips and stops to familiarize themselves with the four stops they’ll be making here on the Coast. Tomorrow, officials from Amtrak, the Southern Rail...
wxxv25.com
Excel by 5 celebrates Mardi Gras with toddlers
Excel by 5 in Biloxi wanted to make sure toddlers and their families had the same fun as any older child when it comes to celebrating Mardi Gras. Excel by 5 is a certified early childhood community center that offers resources to children up to five years of age as a way to prepare them for school.
wxxv25.com
Gulfport Museum of History showcasing history of Mardi Gras
The Gulfport Museum of History has a display that showcases some of the history of Mardi Gras. The Krewe of Venus donated 30 years’ worth of their scrapbooks to the museum, full of photographs along with memorabilia. The Krewe of Revelers also donated costumes and memorabilia. Members of the...
wxxv25.com
Pet of the Week: Sammie is looking for a forever home!
Today’s Pet of the Week is Sammie from the Jackson County Animal Shelter. Maridee Mallette with the shelter is in studio with Sammie!
wxxv25.com
Women of Wisdom host a luncheon to empower women on the Coast
Women of Wisdom honored a woman who was injured while driving for a ride share company as part of their monthly luncheon at the Knight Nonprofit Center. The women’s group honored Linda Buford, the Uber driver who was shot in the face by a passenger. She was surprised by a Hometown Hero plaque and was given a standing ovation. The group prayed over her.
