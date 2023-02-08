ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

wxxv25.com

Jacob Owen steps down as Pearl River Central head football coach

Pearl River Central Head Football Coach Jacob Owen stepping down after leading the Blue Devils for five seasons. Owen tweets that holding this position was an honor and a privilege and he wishes the kids, school, and community nothing but the best as they move in the next direction. Owen...
CARRIERE, MS
wxxv25.com

Career Pathways Experience happening in Harrison County

The Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Harrison County gymnasium is currently hosting the Career Pathways Experience to give students a chance to learn more about different careers they may want to dive into in the future. News 25’s Rick Gogreve is at the event with more.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

GCCA annual 5K Run for the Beads happening Saturday

This Saturday, put on our Mardi Gras beads and grab your sneakers for the Gulf Coast Carnival Association’s 11th annual 5K Run for the Beads. Registration will begin at least one hour before race time at the Gulf Coast Carnival Association Office on Howard Avenue in Biloxi. There is...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Coast man charged with embezzlement in gaming case

The Mississippi Gaming Commission is investigating an embezzlement case on the Coast. MGC agents arrested 39-year-old Jacob Lynn Forehand at his home on Wednesday without incident. He was booked into the jail at 11 a.m. A Gaming Commission enforcement division official said the investigation is ongoing and could not provide...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Happy Hearts Senior Expo

An expo for seniors who want to know more about resources available to them in Jackson County is coming up next week. Here to tell us more about it is Danielle Guillory with Senior Medicare Patrol. The expo takes place February 14th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pascagoula Civic Center.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
mississippifreepress.org

Police Violence and Abuse Spark Protests on the Mississippi Gulf Coast

The families of Nelson Watkins and Kimbella (Raheem) Kimbell have accused the Gulfport Police Department and the Harrison County Adult Detention Center of severe human-rights violations and abuse. Both families are left with many unanswered questions involving police treatment of their children. The death of 20-year-old Gulfport resident Kimbella, a...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Pass Christian Police Department welcomes new K9

The Pass Christian Police Department is adding a new officer to their patrol. This new officer has a tail that wags and a furry face. Meet Pass Christian PD’s new K9. He’ll be hard at work as a narcotics detection dog, as well as strengthening the department’s bond with the community. Police Chief Daren Freeman said, “This type of dog, specifically, I think is a great fit for Pass Christian. It’s not only a narcotics detection dog, but it will be a good community outreach… public relations, community relations with the schools. We’re gonna use it at schools quite a bit with the kids. Anytime we have a community policing event we’re gonna bring the dog and let it interact with the kids and the community and so forth.”
wxxv25.com

MGCCC hosts Career Pathways Experience

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Harrison County partnered with the Gulfport Chamber of Commerce to host the very first Career Pathways Experience. Different vendors from industry partners across the Coast along with their MGCCC partnered CTE program showed the students the different career paths the industry has to offer. Industries...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Cruisin’ the Coast is coming back to Waveland

After more than a decade, Cruisin’ the Coast is making its way back to the Hospitality City. The City of Waveland has been left off the list of Cruisin’ activities since 2006, but that’s no longer the case. The Hot Rods and Hospitality event will take place...
WAVELAND, MS
wxxv25.com

Seventh annual Bow Wow Pawrade happening Sunday in Biloxi

Grab a leash and your four-legged friend and bring them to a Mardi Gras parade just for them!. This Sunday, the Krewe of Barkloxi presents their seventh annual Bow Wow Pawrade. The pawrade is presented by the Biloxi Bay Area Chamber of Commerce, The Humane Society of South Mississippi, and Tito’s Vodka.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Harrison County Soil and Water holding annual tree distribution

The Harrison County Soil and Water Conservation District announced its back for its annual Arbor Day Tree Distribution. This event, held at the Lyman Community Center in Gulfport, will allow community members to drive through and collect a bundle of trees and plants for just a $5 donation. The plants...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day in Harrison County

If you have some old paint or car batteries lying around, go ahead and gather them up. Harrison County is bringing back its Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day. It’s happening Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Harrison County collection site off Lorraine Road, just north of the drawbridge.
wxxv25.com

Amtrak Gulf Coast training begins and safety campaign kicks off tomorrow

The next step in getting passenger rail service restored in South Mississippi takes place this week. Amtrak train crews are on the Coast performing required trips and stops to familiarize themselves with the four stops they’ll be making here on the Coast. Tomorrow, officials from Amtrak, the Southern Rail...
PASCAGOULA, MS
wxxv25.com

Excel by 5 celebrates Mardi Gras with toddlers

Excel by 5 in Biloxi wanted to make sure toddlers and their families had the same fun as any older child when it comes to celebrating Mardi Gras. Excel by 5 is a certified early childhood community center that offers resources to children up to five years of age as a way to prepare them for school.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Gulfport Museum of History showcasing history of Mardi Gras

The Gulfport Museum of History has a display that showcases some of the history of Mardi Gras. The Krewe of Venus donated 30 years’ worth of their scrapbooks to the museum, full of photographs along with memorabilia. The Krewe of Revelers also donated costumes and memorabilia. Members of the...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Women of Wisdom host a luncheon to empower women on the Coast

Women of Wisdom honored a woman who was injured while driving for a ride share company as part of their monthly luncheon at the Knight Nonprofit Center. The women’s group honored Linda Buford, the Uber driver who was shot in the face by a passenger. She was surprised by a Hometown Hero plaque and was given a standing ovation. The group prayed over her.
GULFPORT, MS

