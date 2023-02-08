Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Central College Music Program Set for February
Central College’s music program welcomes the public to three concerts in February. Festival Choir, A Cappella Choir and Chamber Singers will perform at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, in Douwstra Auditorium on Hoekstra Family Stage. The performance will conclude 10-12th Grade Singfest, an all-day workshop hosted by Central’s music program. Mark Babcock, a 1991 Central graduate, M. Joan Kuyper Farver Endowed Chair in Music and professor of music, will direct the performance. Joining Babcock will be a guest director, Liza Calisesi Maidens, a 2010 Central alumna and director of choral activities at the University of Illinois-Chicago.
Indianola Students to Have Art Displayed at Jordan Creek
Three Indianola Middle School students will have their artwork displayed at the Jordan Creek Town Center after being selected for the 2023 Youth Art Month Show. Carsyn Vetter, Liliela Richardson, and Sophia Houston will have their art shown throughout the month of March, and there will be a reception in March where the artists will receive an award for their achievement. The art will be displayed between the stores Finish Line and Lucky Bamboo on the first floor of the southwest side of the mall.
Dan Schreur Named 2022 Shining Star of the Year at Pella Regional
Dan Schreur in Surgery was recently selected by co-workers as the 2022 Shining Star of the Year at Pella Regional Health Center. The Pella resident was Shining Star of the Month in February 2022. Shining Star is a reward and recognition program at Pella Regional designed to acknowledge an employee each month that demonstrates outstanding standards of behavior and inspires others to do their best. At the end of the year one of the Shining Star of the Month recipients is then chosen by Pella Regional employees as Shining Star of the Year. Schreur receives an Employee of the Year plaque and $250.
Indianola Chamber Annual Dinner Ceremony Tomorrow
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce annual dinner and awards ceremony is tomorrow, the chamber’s first in-person annual dinner since 2019. Chamber President and CEO Amanda Zwanziger tells KNIA News the speaker this year will be author Eric Recker with the theme of Win The Now, and is all about taking advantage of the unique opportunities afforded in Indianola, and using the momentum that has been building for years to help Indianola reach its potential.
Afternoon Adventure Speaker Series to Focus on 6-on-6 Girls Basketball
Indianola Parks and Rec is featuring a look back at 6-on-6 girls basketball in Iowa as part of their Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series later this month. Kathy Kester tells KNIA News the presentation will recount Iowa’s 6-on-6 history, and makes connections to the development of girls’ and women’s sport in the United States, and welcomes audience members to share their own stories and collections. The speaker series will be held on February 23rd at 2pm at the Indianola Activity Center.
KNIA Radio Receives “Business of the Year Award” from Indianola Booster Club
KNIA/KRLS Radio received the “Business of the Year” award from the Indianola Athletics Booster Club, presented last Friday evening at the Indianola basketball games. The award was received by Indianola Market Director Nathan Sage, Indianola News/Sports Director Andrew Swadner, and Rick Wilson. Nathan Sage said winning the award...
Let’s Talk Pella – Heart Month at Pella Schools
Students with Miss Gravert’s P.E. Class at Madison Elementary discuss Heart Month and the Kids’ Heart Challenge. Click here to find out how to support the effort. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
KRCO Fundraiser set for February 25
The 11th Annual Knoxville Racing Charitable Organization (KRCO) Fundraiser is February 25, 2023 at Dyer-Hudson Hall. Doors open at 4 p.m The silent auction starts at 4 p.m., followed by a live auction at 7 p.m. The silent auction closes at 8 p.m. A spaghetti meal will be available for purchase at $10.00 from 5-8 p.m. Meal tickets are available at the door.
Flurry of Sports Action Coming as Winter Season Nears End for Dutch
All six remaining winter sports teams will be in action through this Saturday for the Pella Dutch as the postseason looms and seasons near an end for some athletes. Pella’s boys wrestlers are poised to send a group of athletes to Wells Fargo Arena and the state meet if they can navigate a deep field at the Carlisle Class 3A state qualifying site. Head Coach Jay Pike believes they have at least six wrestlers that should be top four seeds or better — and after several years of 3rd and 4th place finishes at Districts, he’s excited to see if those same competitors can take the next step and earn a state bid. Among the athletes to watch this weekend are:
IN DEPTH: Iditarod Musher Deke Naaktgeboren
A man originally from Pella is racing in the biggest dog sled race of them all, Iditarod. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Musher Deke Naaktgeboren. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to In Depth Podcast.
Pella Schools Once Again Supporting American Heart Month
February is American Heart Month, a chance for all people to recognize the importance of cardiovascular health. Madison Elementary P.E. Teacher Katie Gravert says this month, students at all three elementary schools in the Pella School District are raising funds for the American Heart Association through the Kids Heart Challenge. Gravert says in addition to the cause, classes are focused on teaching healthy habits for heart health, including lessons about exercise and diet.
M-D Read-A-Thon a Huge Success
Melcher-Dallas students held a Read-a-Thon. Every student at the elementary building, three year olds through 6th grade, participated in the 10 day Read-a-Thon. The Read-A-Thon is a fundraiser that raised money for the school while encouraging and rewarding students for reading. Strong reading skills are key to educational success and the 10 days of reading gets students involved and excited about books and other reading materials, according to teacher Holly VanWyk.
100+ Men Red Rock Donates $60,000 in 2022
A local group of men is making a financial impact with charitable organizations and causes serving communities in Marion County, Prairie City, and Monroe. 100+ Men Red Rock is a group of local men who give back to the Lake Red Rock area by donating funds to non-profit organizations and other causes that serve the Red Rock region. n 2022, the organization donated $60,475 to four local organizations – Forward with Faith, the Knoxville Police Department, PCM Clothing Closet, and Pathways of Pella. Since 2015, the group has raised and given back $207,475 to local entities.
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athlete – Pella Christian Senior Girls Bowler Alexa Klaasen – February 8th, 2023
Senior Alexa Klaasen shattered the Pella Christian girls bowling team’s two-game series record set by Amanda Harrill in 2018 (348), bowling a 428 against Oskaloosa on January 21st. She joined Tyler Crabb on this week’s Radio Sports Page to talk about etching her name into the Eagles’ record books.
Mason Lodge Breakfast Saturday
Mason Lodge #53 in Indianola is hosting a breakfast fundraiser this Saturday, raising money for their annual scholarship fund. Each year, the Warren Lodge raises money for a scholarship to give away to an Indianola High School student during the annual scholarship night event. The breakfast will include pancakes, egg casserole, sausage, biscuits and gravy, and coffee. The breakfast will be held at the Warren Lodge next to the fairgrounds on Hwy 92 from 7 to 10am.
Indianola, Norwalk girls assigned to Class 4A, Region 2
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union announced its regional basketball pairings for Class 4A and 5A on Wednesday, placing Indianola and Norwalk in Region 2 of 4A. The six-team bracket includes a pair of state-ranked teams in No. 2 North Polk and No. 15 Indianola, who will both receive first round byes. North Polk is currently 18-2 overall while the Indians are 9-11.
Let’s Talk Indianola – City Council Recap
Today’s Peoples Bank Let’s Talk Indianola features Indianola City Manager Ben Reeves about the most recent Indianola City Council meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Simpson Basketball Hosts Buena Vista in Crucial Conference Matchup
The Simpson College women’s and men’s basketball teams host Buena Vista in an American Rivers Conference doubleheader tonight, with both teams aiming for spots in the upcoming conference tournament. The Storm women picked up a huge win last Saturday at Luther and are firmly entrenched in the conference...
Vermeer Starting Operations at Des Moines Expansion This Week
Vermeer Corporation is beginning to ramp up operations at their new location. The global manufacturer based in Pella announced in December it would add a new location in Des Moines, and according to Vice President of Operations Mindi Vanden Bosch, their new employees are starting as soon as this week to get parts assembled and begin production.
Recreation Fields Part of Master Plan
There is a huge need for more ball fields in the Knoxville community. Part of the master plan that Knoxville Recreation Director Brandon Nemmers proposed to the city council recently calls for three soccer fields, one large enough for high school and two smaller fields. Nemmers tells KNIA/KRLS News, the...
