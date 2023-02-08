Read full article on original website
WKRC
Bengals coordinators reportedly finalists to land NFL head coaching jobs
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Five NFL teams were looking for a head coach this offseason and three vacancies have been filled. A pair of Bengals coordinators are considered finalists for the two open positions. The Carolina Panthers hired Frank Reich, the Denver Broncos traded for and signed former New Orleans Saints...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Steve Wilks lands defensive coordinator job with playoff team
Steve Wilks was hoping to land a head coach job this offseason after serving as one in an interim capacity with the Carolina Panthers, but he will have to instead settle for arguably the next-best thing. Wilks has been hired as the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers, according Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport... The post Steve Wilks lands defensive coordinator job with playoff team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
espnswfl.com
The Average NFL Waterboy Gets Paid More Than You, And If Their Team Wins The Super Bowl – They Get A Ring
I’m not sure which rabbit hole I was going down when I learned this information. But when a team wins the Super Bowl, the members of the staff usually all get a ring, too. Then I started looking into salaries. That’s when I ran across what an NFL Waterboy makes.
Former Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks expected to join San Francisco 49ers
A Charlotte native, Steve Wilks went 6-6 with Carolina last season after replacing Matt Rhule five weeks into the NFL regular season.
nfltraderumors.co
Texans Complete Interviews With Matt Burke & Marquand Manuel For DC Job
The Houston Texans have completed interviews with Cardinals DL coach Matt Burke and Jets safeties coach Marquand Manuel, according to Aaron Wilson. Burke, 46, began his coaching career at Bridgton Academy back in 1998. He worked for a few NFL teams including the Titans, Lions and Bengals before the Dolphins hired him as their linebackers coach in 2016.
Sources: 49ers hiring ex-Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks as DC
The 49ers are hiring Steve Wilks as their new defensive coordinator, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Yardbarker
Buccaneers Interviewing Seahawks QBs Coach Dave Canales For OC Job
Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Buccaneers’ job:. Vikings WR coach Keenan McCardell (Interview) Jaguars pass game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter (Interview) Georgia OC Todd Monken (Interview) Broncos QB Coach Klint Kubiak (Interview) Giants QBs Coach Shea Tierney (Interview) Bengals QBs coach Dan Pitcher (Interview) Saints...
Steve Wilks Faces Immense Pressure With the 49ers
There won't be much room for a margin of error for Steve Wilks going into the 2023 regular season as the 49ers' defensive coordinator.
