1 dead, 1 injured in Wake County shooting north of Rolesville, deputies say
ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said one person died and another was injured after a reported shooting Sunday afternoon. Around 3:15 p.m., the sheriff’s office responded to a shooting at 7720 Zebulon Road between Youngsville and Rolesville. Responding deputies arrived and found one...
Body Found in Car in Lumberton Leads to Arrests and Ongoing Investigation
The Robeson County Sheriff's Office (RCSO) in North Carolina has announced the arrests of two individuals in connection with the death of Timothy O. Jacobs, whose body was found in a car on a field outside of Lumberton. Tyler Jacob Scott and Destinee Scott, both of Lumberton, were taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder and other undisclosed felony offenses. They remain in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.
Woman dies after car crashes into Airborne & Special Operations Museum in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died when her car crashed into a museum in Fayetteville Saturday night, police said. The incident was reported at 9:20 p.m. at 100 Bragg Blvd. at the Airborne & Special Operations Museum near Walter Street, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. “Preliminary investigation...
50-year-old man reported missing in Robeson County, sheriff’s office says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 50-year-old man has been reported missing in Robeson County, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Brian Keith Polimeda, of Shannon, is 6-foot-1, weighs 250 pounds and is bald, the sheriff’s office said. It is unclear where Polimeda was last seen. Anyone with information about Polimeda’s location is asked […]
Goldsboro police investigating death
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina police department is investigating a death. Goldsboro police say they responded to the 100 block of W. Oak St. around 9:05 a.m. Saturday to a report of an unresponsive person. Officers and Wayne County EMS arrived at the scene, where the person was pronounced dead.
3 wanted, 2 in custody after man found dead in car on Robeson County field, sheriff’s office says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man’s body was found inside a car on a field outside of Lumberton, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Tyler Jacob Scott, 20, and Destinee Scott, 25, both of Lumberton, were taken into custody by RCSO investigators on Wednesday for first-degree murder and other undisclosed felony offenses, the sheriff’s office said. Both individuals remain in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.
Sampson County jail attack seriously injures officer, sheriff partially blames low staffing
CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Sampson County Sheriff is blaming short staffing for an attack by a jail inmate that injured a deputy this week. The incident took place at the Sampson County Jail C pod on Tuesday and left a detention officer with a “serious” injury, according to Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton.
Cumberland County suspect robs store clerk at gunpoint, sheriff says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to identify an armed robbery suspect. Deputies said on Jan. 29 at 3:17 a.m., the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Circle K located at 1581 McArthur Road in Fayetteville for a robbery.
Hope Mills woman charged with taking $48,000 from fire department in Cumberland County, sheriff’s office says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hope Mills woman has been accused of stealing more than $48,000 from a small fire department where she was the treasurer and secretary. Kimberly Reeves, 52, was arrested and charged Friday morning with felony larceny by employee, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. She was employed at Pearce’s Mill Fire Department, a subdivision just south of Fayetteville.
2 more arrested, 3 still wanted after body found in vehicle in Lumberton: Sheriff
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — On Wednesday, Feb. 1 the body of Timothy O. Jacobs, was found in a car in a field in the area of Hornet Road and Meadow Road just outside the city of Lumberton. One week later on Feb. 8 Tyler Jacob Scott, 20, and Destinee...
1 dead, 1 arrested after Moore County altercation leads to shooting: sheriff
The shooting happened after an altercation between two men who both resided at the residence, according to a press release from the Sheriff Ronnie Fields.
91-year-old woman in critical condition, NC man arrested for hit-and-run: sheriff
After arriving, officials found a 91-year-old woman with critical injuries.
Driver Involved In Crash Charged With DWI
KENLY – A driver ran off of NC Highway 42 East near Jerusalem Church Road in eastern Johnston County and nearly ended up in a creek, early Friday morning. The passenger car ended up perched on the bank of the small creek. The driver was uninjured. The driver was...
Man living at Sanford Inn caught with crack, ecstasy, guns, police say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Sanford Police Department executed a search warrant at an inn on Thursday and seized multiple drugs. On Thursday at 4:15 p.m., Sanford Police Department Narcotics Agents and the Selective Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant at the Sanford Inn at 1143 North Horner Blvd. in for suspected drug sales.
Juvenile Charged With Killing Dunn Store Clerk
DUNN – Dunn Police have arrested a 16 year-old suspect in the murder of a convenience store clerk. Police officers responded to a 911 call at 10:54pm Wednesday at the Family Mart, also known as “Franks”, located at 610 E. Broad Street. Officers found the victim, Nasi Azzan, injured on the floor behind the counter.
‘We view him as family’: Fayetteville skateboarders to honor Tyre Nichols
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been one month since Tyre Nichols, 29, was beaten to death during a traffic stop at the hands of Memphis Police officers. This weekend, the Fayetteville skateboarding community is coming together to honor Nichols. Skaters are planning to pay tribute to him through...
Woman out of hospital after being shot 7 times, losing unborn child during Fayetteville carjacking
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville woman is out of the hospital Friday night after being shot seven times and losing her unborn child. Brittany Rich was carjacked outside a Fayetteville convenient store earlier in the week. She said she still can’t believe she’s alive after being shot seven...
Man accused of multiple assaults at Scotland Co. College
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A man is accused of sexually assaulting three students on campus at a Scotland County College. A police report says Mison Mickle is charged with second-degree forcible rape and sex offense. NEW: Two more arrested after body found in vehicle in Lumberton: Sheriff. The...
