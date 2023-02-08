Read full article on original website
wxxv25.com
Southern Miss baseball receives pre-season recognition
With the gates of Pete Taylor Park opening in just nine days, the preseason accolades are rolling in for Southern Miss. Coaches of the Sun Belt chose Southern Miss as the conference favorites for the 2023 regular season. Along with the one-seed prediction, right hander Tanner Hall was named the preseason pitcher of the year.
Jacob Owen steps down as Pearl River Central head football coach
Pearl River Central Head Football Coach Jacob Owen stepping down after leading the Blue Devils for five seasons. Owen tweets that holding this position was an honor and a privilege and he wishes the kids, school, and community nothing but the best as they move in the next direction. Owen...
John Feaster accepts Moss Point Head Football position
Today, Moss Point High School announced John Feaster as its next head football coach after stepping down from the same position at Stone High School last week. The Region 8 champion Tomcats are coming off their deepest playoff run since 1991, all the way to the 4A South State title game.
High School Boys Basketball: Biloxi vs. Hancock
High school basketball district tournaments underway across the state, Harrison Central hosting the Region 8 Class 6A dance, one-seed Biloxi taking on four-seed Hancock.
GCCA annual 5K Run for the Beads happening Saturday
This Saturday, put on our Mardi Gras beads and grab your sneakers for the Gulf Coast Carnival Association’s 11th annual 5K Run for the Beads. Registration will begin at least one hour before race time at the Gulf Coast Carnival Association Office on Howard Avenue in Biloxi. There is...
Happy Hearts Senior Expo
An expo for seniors who want to know more about resources available to them in Jackson County is coming up next week. Here to tell us more about it is Danielle Guillory with Senior Medicare Patrol. The expo takes place February 14th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pascagoula Civic Center.
Krewe of Little Rascals parading in Pascagoula this Saturday
Main Street Pascagoula is getting ready for the Krewe of Little Rascals to parade through the streets on Saturday. This year, a fourth-grade king and queen will be crowned from each Pascagoula Elementary School including Arlington, Beach, Central, Cherokee, Eastlawn, Jackson, Lake, and Resurrection Catholic. The Little Rascals can walk...
Secretary of State Michael Watson wraps up statewide tour
Secretary of State Michael Watson ended his 82-county tour today, making his last stop in Jackson County. Watson launched his 82 county tour in 2020 upon taking office, to help build strong relationships with those in the state. While on his tour, Watson discussed voting-related issues, brainstormed ideas to help strengthen the overall election process with all circuit clerks and election commissioners. “Being able to listen and exchange ideas, there are things that I think that this may be a great idea, but when you talk to the commissioners who see it on the ground every day, those are the experts.”
Seventh annual Bow Wow Pawrade happening Sunday in Biloxi
Grab a leash and your four-legged friend and bring them to a Mardi Gras parade just for them!. This Sunday, the Krewe of Barkloxi presents their seventh annual Bow Wow Pawrade. The pawrade is presented by the Biloxi Bay Area Chamber of Commerce, The Humane Society of South Mississippi, and Tito’s Vodka.
Singing River Health System hosting CPR Class
Heart Disease is the number one cause of death in America. In the event a loved one has a heart attack, knowing CPR can be the difference between life and death. Singing River Health System is offering a hands-on heart saver CPR certification class this weekend. The class takes place February 11th from 9 a.m. to noon at the Singing River Health System J.F. Turner Heart Center in Pascagoula. Registration is $40.
Amtrak kicks off public safety awareness campaign on the Gulf Coast
Officials from Amtrak, the Southern Rail Commission, and other state and local transportation officials kicked off a public safety awareness campaign called ‘Operation Lifesaver.’. It’s educating the public on safety measures and safety awareness near Amtrak trains. The campaign started off at the Amtrak stop in Pascagoula and...
Child critical after accidental shooting in Biloxi
Biloxi Police are investigating an accidental shooting that happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday. Police said officers responded to the 200 block of Stennis Drive about a shooting. Officers found a male victim, who is under 16, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment, then transferred to an out-of-state hospital for additional care.
Biloxi Police Department offers gun safety tips
News 25 reached out to the Biloxi Police Department to tell us the best ways to properly store and handle firearms to help avoid similar incidents in the future. Lt. Todd Stewart tells us the best way to prevent unwanted hands on your firearms is to lock them up securely in a place out of reach from children.
Ocean Springs men to serve 20 years for armed robberies
Two Ocean Springs men will spend 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to armed robbery in two incidents in 2021. 28-year-old Gywan Willis pleaded guilty Jan. 12 and was sentenced Jan. 30. 34-year-old Alfonzo Taylor pleaded guilty Jan. 17 and was sentenced Feb. 6. According to court records Willis...
