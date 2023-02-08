Secretary of State Michael Watson ended his 82-county tour today, making his last stop in Jackson County. Watson launched his 82 county tour in 2020 upon taking office, to help build strong relationships with those in the state. While on his tour, Watson discussed voting-related issues, brainstormed ideas to help strengthen the overall election process with all circuit clerks and election commissioners. “Being able to listen and exchange ideas, there are things that I think that this may be a great idea, but when you talk to the commissioners who see it on the ground every day, those are the experts.”

JACKSON COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO