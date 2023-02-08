ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

WALA-TV FOX10

Body camera video released in deadly ECSO deputy-involved shooting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Newly released body camera video -- shows the moments a man was shot and killed by Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies following a standoff last October. The Florida State Attorney clearing deputies in the case after reviewing the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s investigation of the deputy-involved shooting of Colin West.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

1 person injured in shooting in Ensley, deputies investigating

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting in Ensley that sent one person to the hospital. ECSO said they responded to a shooting call at 1:13 p.m., near Figland Ave., and West Devane Street in Ensley. Upon arrival, deputies found one victim with a gunshot wound, who has now […]
ENSLEY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Woman charged with attempted murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police on Wednesday arrested a 31-year-old Mobile woman accused in an attempted murder incident on Seale Street. According to police, Bobbie Jane Black used her vehicle to intentionally hit her ex-boyfriend on Feb. 1 in the 1000 block of Seale Street. The victim reported the...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Four people shot, two killed in violent 24 hours for Mobile County

Wednesday, Mobile's attention was once again turned towards to the violence in our community. Two arrests have been made for Tuesday night's deadly shooting in Prichard. Both suspects have been charged with murder. Within 24 hours of that shooting, there were three other shootings in Mobile County. All this violence has people one edge. Our police officers are asking everyone to please put the guns down.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
niceville.com

Search of home leads to trafficking charge, arrest of Crestview man

CRESTVIEW, Fla. – A Crestview man has been arrested following a search where law enforcement reportedly found crystal methamphetamine. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Timothy Holt, 49, of Crestview, was arrested following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a residence on Wingard Street in Crestview.
CRESTVIEW, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man charged with murders of Happy Hill couple faces another murder charge

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The man charged in the murder of the grandparents of rapper HoneyKomb Brazy now faces another murder charge. Prosecutors said Patrick Lewis and two others were involved in the shooting death of Bryan Maynard during a robbery in the parking lot of Shoppes at Bel Air in September 2021.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Allegations against former Mobile County property appraiser referred to Ethics Commission

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Ethics Commission will consider allegations that a Mobile County property appraiser abused her position to benefit herself and her husband. Christy Harris Rooks, 42, of Semmes, had been scheduled to go on trial on the five-count indictment later this month. But Judge Charles Graddick, at the request of the prosecution and defense, agreed this week to refer the matter to the Ethics Commission for an “administrative resolution.”
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MCSO seeks public’s help finding teen missing since Tuesday

THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing teen. Authorities said 17-year-old Alexia Isabella (Bella) Wallace left the area of McDonald Road in Theodore on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 and has not returned. Her direction of travel is unknown.
THEODORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man charged with manslaughter for fatal 2021 crash

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man has been arrested in connection with a 2021 crash that left two dead, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Zhonterius De’Ontrevan Jones, 23, was charged with three counts of negligent manslaughter. Jones was booked into the Escambia County Jail on Feb. 5, on a $300,000 bond, but […]
PENSACOLA, FL

