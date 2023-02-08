Read full article on original website
Deputy pins Florida drug trafficking suspect’s hand under patrol vehicle during arrest: Report
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, a drug trafficking suspect was apprehended by a deputy accidentally rolling his patrol vehicle on the suspect’s hand. On Feb. 8, deputies said they saw a gold jeep Wrangler run a stop sign at the intersection of Hollywood Ave., and Massachusetts Ave. As […]
Santa Rosa Co. man wanted for aggravated battery on a pregnant woman: Deputies
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for aggravated battery on a pregnant woman. Zeke Tyler Watson, 29, is a white male. SRCSO said he is approximately 5’8” and 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. If anyone has any information on Watson, […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Body camera video released in deadly ECSO deputy-involved shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Newly released body camera video -- shows the moments a man was shot and killed by Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies following a standoff last October. The Florida State Attorney clearing deputies in the case after reviewing the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s investigation of the deputy-involved shooting of Colin West.
Pensacola woman allegedly bites deputies, tries to steal stun gun: Deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars after allegedly getting into a fight during which she allegedly threw a kettlebell weight, a wine bottle and kitchen knives at victims and then allegedly bit deputies several times, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Katoria Latrice Garrett, 20, was charged with three […]
WEAR
Deputies investigate shooting after 1 person taken to hospital in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Escambia County Wednesday afternoon. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened at Figland Avenue and Detroit Boulevard around 1:15 p.m. Deputies say one person was transported to the hospital by EMS with...
1 person injured in shooting in Ensley, deputies investigating
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting in Ensley that sent one person to the hospital. ECSO said they responded to a shooting call at 1:13 p.m., near Figland Ave., and West Devane Street in Ensley. Upon arrival, deputies found one victim with a gunshot wound, who has now […]
Woman allegedly runs over ex-boyfriend, arrested for attempted murder: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman has been booked into Mobile Metro Jail after allegedly running over her ex-boyfriend, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Officials said Bobbie Black, 31, was charged with attempted murder after she “used her vehicle to intentionally strike her ex-boyfriend” on Feb. 1, 2023. The victim did not […]
‘He’s shooting at us, run’ Lillian veterinarian recovering after bizarre weekend shooting
Lillian veterinarian, Dr. Susan Wells, is recovering after being shot over the weekend while attending a hunting dog competition near Dothan.
WEAR
National 'swatting' trend hits Pensacola school, sheriff looks to charge culprit
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A disturbing trend happening across the nation hit close to home Wednesday for parents and students at Pensacola Catholic High School. An "active shooter" alert was sent out Wednesday morning but quickly canceled after authorities learned it was a hoax. "Swatting" refers to a false report that...
4 teens arrested in alleged truck burglary, OCSO looking for 1 more who fled: Deputies
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested four teens and are looking for a fifth in connection to an alleged pick-up truck burglary on Richburg Lane at around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. Deputies said a homeowner saw a flashlight outside his window and saw two teens burglarizing his truck. The […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman charged with attempted murder
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police on Wednesday arrested a 31-year-old Mobile woman accused in an attempted murder incident on Seale Street. According to police, Bobbie Jane Black used her vehicle to intentionally hit her ex-boyfriend on Feb. 1 in the 1000 block of Seale Street. The victim reported the...
WPMI
Four people shot, two killed in violent 24 hours for Mobile County
Wednesday, Mobile's attention was once again turned towards to the violence in our community. Two arrests have been made for Tuesday night's deadly shooting in Prichard. Both suspects have been charged with murder. Within 24 hours of that shooting, there were three other shootings in Mobile County. All this violence has people one edge. Our police officers are asking everyone to please put the guns down.
niceville.com
Search of home leads to trafficking charge, arrest of Crestview man
CRESTVIEW, Fla. – A Crestview man has been arrested following a search where law enforcement reportedly found crystal methamphetamine. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Timothy Holt, 49, of Crestview, was arrested following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a residence on Wingard Street in Crestview.
WALA-TV FOX10
Man charged with murders of Happy Hill couple faces another murder charge
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The man charged in the murder of the grandparents of rapper HoneyKomb Brazy now faces another murder charge. Prosecutors said Patrick Lewis and two others were involved in the shooting death of Bryan Maynard during a robbery in the parking lot of Shoppes at Bel Air in September 2021.
WALA-TV FOX10
Allegations against former Mobile County property appraiser referred to Ethics Commission
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Ethics Commission will consider allegations that a Mobile County property appraiser abused her position to benefit herself and her husband. Christy Harris Rooks, 42, of Semmes, had been scheduled to go on trial on the five-count indictment later this month. But Judge Charles Graddick, at the request of the prosecution and defense, agreed this week to refer the matter to the Ethics Commission for an “administrative resolution.”
Crestview man charged with multiple drug crimes: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a Crestview man on multiple drug charges. Tremayne Drake, 35, was arrested after the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Multi-Agency Drug Task Force searched a home on Oakdale Avenue after getting a narcotics search warrant. Drake is charged with: Drake was arrested […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MCSO seeks public’s help finding teen missing since Tuesday
THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing teen. Authorities said 17-year-old Alexia Isabella (Bella) Wallace left the area of McDonald Road in Theodore on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 and has not returned. Her direction of travel is unknown.
Pensacola man charged with manslaughter for fatal 2021 crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man has been arrested in connection with a 2021 crash that left two dead, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Zhonterius De’Ontrevan Jones, 23, was charged with three counts of negligent manslaughter. Jones was booked into the Escambia County Jail on Feb. 5, on a $300,000 bond, but […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Jury finds Mobile man not guilty of capital murder in Birdville drive-by shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury on Monday delivered an across-the-board win to a man accused of a fatal drive-by shooting, finding him not guilty of capital murder and several related charges. Myles Amari Caples, 22, was the second man to go on trial for the death of Justin Mooney...
Father of 7-month-old shot to death at south Alabama beauty supply shop
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has released details of a Friday shooting that left one man charged with murder and a mother seeking help raising money for her son’s funeral. According to the MCSO, the incident took place Friday evening in Semmes, where Semmes police and sheriff’s deputies...
