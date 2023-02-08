ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Law & Crime

Jurors Recommend Death for Man Convicted of Killing Wife and Strangling and Drowning His Kids

A jury this week recommended the death penalty for a 41-year-old man in Florida who confessed to killing his wife and their four young children. A jury of nine men and three women on Thursday unanimously voted in favor of the death penalty for Michael Wayne Jones Jr., who brutally beat Casei Jones to death with a metal baseball bat before strangling his 9-year-old and 4-year-old stepsons to death and then drowning his 2-year-old and 11-month-old biological daughters, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Law & Crime

Louisiana mom arrested for attaching recording device to daughter’s wheelchair over mistreatment concerns sues school district

A Louisiana woman who was arrested for allegedly attaching a listening device to her daughter’s wheelchair to record what she said was ongoing mistreatment is suing local law enforcement and school officials. Amanda Carter says that Livingston Parish Public Schools discriminated against her daughter, a minor identified in the...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
KTLA

12 people injured in shooting at Louisiana club

A dozen people were injured in a Baton Rouge nightclub shooting, authorities in Louisiana said Sunday. One of the victims is in critical condition, police said. No arrests have been made, but police believe the early morning attack was “targeted.” “This was not a random act of violence, based on the preliminary investigating efforts,” Baton […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
Law & Crime

Georgia Death Row Inmate Can Pursue Lawsuit for Execution by Firing Squad

A condemned man in Georgia can move forward with his lawsuit against the state over his request to be put to death by firing squad instead of lethal injection. Michael Wade Nance, who has been on death row since 2002, can maintain his lawsuit against the Georgia Department of Corrections (DOC), a unanimous three-judge panel on the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Monday. Nance was sentenced to death for the 1997 murder of Gagor Balogh, 42, who Nance shot and killed while attempting to flee after robbing Tucker Federal Savings and Loan in Lilburn, a suburb some 25 miles northeast of Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
Oxygen

Officer Found Guilty Of Murdering George Floyd Seeking To Overturn Conviction

Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, pinned George Floyd to the ground and kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes. Floyd died in the encounter. An attorney for Derek Chauvin is planning to ask an appeals court Wednesday to throw out the former Minneapolis police officer’s convictions in the murder of George Floyd, arguing that numerous legal and procedural errors deprived him of a fair trial.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

