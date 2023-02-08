A condemned man in Georgia can move forward with his lawsuit against the state over his request to be put to death by firing squad instead of lethal injection. Michael Wade Nance, who has been on death row since 2002, can maintain his lawsuit against the Georgia Department of Corrections (DOC), a unanimous three-judge panel on the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Monday. Nance was sentenced to death for the 1997 murder of Gagor Balogh, 42, who Nance shot and killed while attempting to flee after robbing Tucker Federal Savings and Loan in Lilburn, a suburb some 25 miles northeast of Atlanta.

