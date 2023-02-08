Read full article on original website
Jurors Recommend Death for Man Convicted of Killing Wife and Strangling and Drowning His Kids
A jury this week recommended the death penalty for a 41-year-old man in Florida who confessed to killing his wife and their four young children. A jury of nine men and three women on Thursday unanimously voted in favor of the death penalty for Michael Wayne Jones Jr., who brutally beat Casei Jones to death with a metal baseball bat before strangling his 9-year-old and 4-year-old stepsons to death and then drowning his 2-year-old and 11-month-old biological daughters, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
DeSantis proposes making child rapists eligible for execution, allowing death penalty without unanimous jury
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed making child rapists eligible for the death penalty and reducing the number of jurors required to dole out capital punishment.
Judge sentences Jan. 6 rioter who pepper sprayed Brian Sicknick to 80 months in prison
A federal judge sentenced a man to 80 months in prison for using pepper spray during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot against officer Brian Sicknick, who died hours later of natural causes. Dozens of Sicknick’s former colleagues gathered in D.C.’s federal courthouse on Friday as U.S. District Court Judge Thomas...
KSLA
Louisiana’s Sen. Kennedy introduces bill targeting ‘woke prosecutors’ who fail to charge violent offenders
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - U.S. Sen. John Kennedy (R-Louisiana) introduced a bill Tuesday (Feb. 7) that would strip federal funding from the offices of local district attorneys who fail to prosecute violent criminals. The Prosecutors Need to Prosecute Act would require elected district attorneys to “report violent crimes that they...
Former police detective gets consecutive life sentences for murder and attempted murder over fatal shooting in ‘love triangle gone wrong’
A former Birmingham Police Department detective will spend the rest of her life in prison without the possibility of parole over a love triangle that left the other woman dead. Alfreda Janapril Fluker, 43, was convicted in November 2020 of one count of murder in the first degree over the...
From hangings to lethal injection — haunting photos show how the death penalty has evolved in America
Chilling photos depict the history of capital punishment in America, from public hangings to firing squads to lethal injection.
Judge Denies Meghan, Rules That She and Harry Must Be Interrogated in Deposition over Samantha's Defamation Lawsuit
A judge has denied Meghan Markle's request to stop depositions being taken, meaning that Samantha Markle's attorneys will question the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as part of a lawsuit that Samantha, Meghan's sister, is bringing.
WWL-AMFM
Louisiana holds people in prison after they have served their sentences, feds find
A two-year U.S. Justice Department investigation finds that Louisiana, on average, holds inmates an additional 29 days beyond their release dates.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Complex
Man Receives 45-Year Sentence After Trying to Murder Gay Man as Part of Plan That ‘Mirrored’ Dahmer
A 21-year-old Louisiana man has received a 45-year federal prison sentence after prosecutors say he admitted to a plan targeting gay men that “mirrored” the serial killings of Jeffrey Dahmer. Chance Seneca of Lafayette was sentenced this week after previously pleading guilty in connection with a kidnapping and...
Louisiana mom arrested for attaching recording device to daughter’s wheelchair over mistreatment concerns sues school district
A Louisiana woman who was arrested for allegedly attaching a listening device to her daughter’s wheelchair to record what she said was ongoing mistreatment is suing local law enforcement and school officials. Amanda Carter says that Livingston Parish Public Schools discriminated against her daughter, a minor identified in the...
12 people injured in shooting at Louisiana club
A dozen people were injured in a Baton Rouge nightclub shooting, authorities in Louisiana said Sunday. One of the victims is in critical condition, police said. No arrests have been made, but police believe the early morning attack was “targeted.” “This was not a random act of violence, based on the preliminary investigating efforts,” Baton […]
Teen girl who shot at deputies reaches plea deal; gets 20 years in prison
Nicole Jackson-Maldonado, the 15-year-old girl who shot at deputies after running away from a children's home, reached a plea deal Friday that will send her to state prison for 20 years. It was a very different sentence from her co-defendant, a 12-year-old boy who could be released from a juvenile facility within three...
George Santos' State of the Union Guest Was Fired for Agreeing to Go
The guest, Michael Weinstock, is a former firefighter and Democratic candidate for the same office Santos now holds.
Washington Examiner
Georgia inmate allowed to sue for execution by firing squad, appeals court rules
An Atlanta federal appeals court unanimously ruled that a Georgia man on death row for murder can continue a lawsuit that would allow him to be executed by a firing squad instead of the sedative cocktail the state uses in lethal injections. Michael Nance has asked to be put to...
Black FedEx driver sues men accused of shooting at and chasing him in Mississippi
The driver is seeking $5 million for emotional distress.
Death row inmate’s attorneys called sentence ‘justifiable lynching’ in 1999 hearing
Attorneys for a Black death row inmate in Texas are seeking that his sentence be relieved in light of evidence detailing racists attitudes and actions from his previous counsel and the all-White jury that sentenced him.
Georgia Death Row Inmate Can Pursue Lawsuit for Execution by Firing Squad
A condemned man in Georgia can move forward with his lawsuit against the state over his request to be put to death by firing squad instead of lethal injection. Michael Wade Nance, who has been on death row since 2002, can maintain his lawsuit against the Georgia Department of Corrections (DOC), a unanimous three-judge panel on the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Monday. Nance was sentenced to death for the 1997 murder of Gagor Balogh, 42, who Nance shot and killed while attempting to flee after robbing Tucker Federal Savings and Loan in Lilburn, a suburb some 25 miles northeast of Atlanta.
Officer Found Guilty Of Murdering George Floyd Seeking To Overturn Conviction
Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, pinned George Floyd to the ground and kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes. Floyd died in the encounter. An attorney for Derek Chauvin is planning to ask an appeals court Wednesday to throw out the former Minneapolis police officer’s convictions in the murder of George Floyd, arguing that numerous legal and procedural errors deprived him of a fair trial.
Blaise Ingoglia, Berny Jacques Want to Make it Easier for Juries to Agree on the Death Penalty
This week, state Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, and state Rep. Berny Jacques, R-Seminole, filed a bill to have the current Florida Statute for unanimous death sentences amended to at least a super majority on death penalty cases. “It is unconscionable that ‘protest jurors’ can deny justice to the families...
