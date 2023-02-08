Dan Schreur in Surgery was recently selected by co-workers as the 2022 Shining Star of the Year at Pella Regional Health Center. The Pella resident was Shining Star of the Month in February 2022. Shining Star is a reward and recognition program at Pella Regional designed to acknowledge an employee each month that demonstrates outstanding standards of behavior and inspires others to do their best. At the end of the year one of the Shining Star of the Month recipients is then chosen by Pella Regional employees as Shining Star of the Year. Schreur receives an Employee of the Year plaque and $250.

PELLA, IA ・ 21 HOURS AGO