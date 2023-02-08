Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major national store chain closing another Iowa locationKristen WaltersDes Moines, IA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Historic Ruskaup House in Drake, Missouri is an example of immigration to the Missouri River Valley in the 1800sCJ CoombsGasconade County, MO
The Dead Came Back to Life: Woman presumed dead was found gasping for air in a body bag at Iowa funeral homeO'RemsUrbandale, IA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
kniakrls.com
100+ Men Red Rock Donates $60,000 in 2022
A local group of men is making a financial impact with charitable organizations and causes serving communities in Marion County, Prairie City, and Monroe. 100+ Men Red Rock is a group of local men who give back to the Lake Red Rock area by donating funds to non-profit organizations and other causes that serve the Red Rock region. n 2022, the organization donated $60,475 to four local organizations – Forward with Faith, the Knoxville Police Department, PCM Clothing Closet, and Pathways of Pella. Since 2015, the group has raised and given back $207,475 to local entities.
kniakrls.com
Pella Public Library Remaining Busy in Winter
There are several ongoing and upcoming activities at the Pella Public Library in February and as the spring approaches. Youth Services Librarian Katie Dreyer says they have several special one-time events and ongoing programs. Among those coming up (click here for their full calendar):. Marion County Naturalist Marla Mertz is...
kniakrls.com
Indianola Chamber Annual Dinner Ceremony Tomorrow
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce annual dinner and awards ceremony is tomorrow, the chamber’s first in-person annual dinner since 2019. Chamber President and CEO Amanda Zwanziger tells KNIA News the speaker this year will be author Eric Recker with the theme of Win The Now, and is all about taking advantage of the unique opportunities afforded in Indianola, and using the momentum that has been building for years to help Indianola reach its potential.
kniakrls.com
Pella Schools Once Again Supporting American Heart Month
February is American Heart Month, a chance for all people to recognize the importance of cardiovascular health. Madison Elementary P.E. Teacher Katie Gravert says this month, students at all three elementary schools in the Pella School District are raising funds for the American Heart Association through the Kids Heart Challenge. Gravert says in addition to the cause, classes are focused on teaching healthy habits for heart health, including lessons about exercise and diet.
kniakrls.com
Vermeer Charitable Foundation Supports Local and Educational efforts in 2022
As Vermeer Corporation has grown, so has the Vermeer Charitable Foundation (VCF). In 2022, the VCF’s largest 20 gifts demonstrated a connection to local and educational organizations with more than $1,000,000 given to local organizations, with an additional $794,000 donated to educational institutions. “Our foundation works to mirror the...
kniakrls.com
KRCO Fundraiser set for February 25
The 11th Annual Knoxville Racing Charitable Organization (KRCO) Fundraiser is February 25, 2023 at Dyer-Hudson Hall. Doors open at 4 p.m The silent auction starts at 4 p.m., followed by a live auction at 7 p.m. The silent auction closes at 8 p.m. A spaghetti meal will be available for purchase at $10.00 from 5-8 p.m. Meal tickets are available at the door.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Pella – Heart Month at Pella Schools
Students with Miss Gravert’s P.E. Class at Madison Elementary discuss Heart Month and the Kids’ Heart Challenge. Click here to find out how to support the effort. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Students to Have Art Displayed at Jordan Creek
Three Indianola Middle School students will have their artwork displayed at the Jordan Creek Town Center after being selected for the 2023 Youth Art Month Show. Carsyn Vetter, Liliela Richardson, and Sophia Houston will have their art shown throughout the month of March, and there will be a reception in March where the artists will receive an award for their achievement. The art will be displayed between the stores Finish Line and Lucky Bamboo on the first floor of the southwest side of the mall.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Police Department Proposes Higher Wages
Knoxville Police Chief Aaron Fuller made his budget proposal to the Knoxville City Council Monday night. He is proposing a 12 percent wage increase for his department. Fuller made it known that when compared to other communities in comparable size to Knoxville, the wages here are very low. Knoxville is...
kniakrls.com
City of Indianola Property Tax Hearing February 21st
The City of Indianola is holding their annual Property Tax Dollars Hearing on February 21st, as required by a law passed in 2019. The hearing is titled the Maximum Property Tax Dollars Hearing, and is where the Indianola City Council will finalize property tax levies. At the public hearing any resident or taxpayer may present objections to, or arguments in favor of the proposed tax levy. After adoption of a proposed tax levy, the City Council will publish notice and hold a hearing on the proposed city budget. City Manager Ben Reeves tells KNIA News the tax rate will increase slightly.
kniakrls.com
City of Indianola Hosting Photo Contest
The City of Indianola is hosting the first What Do You Love About Indianola? photo contest beginning this month, and continuing throughout the year. Indianola residents are asked to take a high-resolution photo of something they love in Indianola, submit it to the city by the end of the month, and a winner will be selected and awarded a $50 gift certificate to an Indianola business. For more information about the contest, click below.
kniakrls.com
Dan Schreur Named 2022 Shining Star of the Year at Pella Regional
Dan Schreur in Surgery was recently selected by co-workers as the 2022 Shining Star of the Year at Pella Regional Health Center. The Pella resident was Shining Star of the Month in February 2022. Shining Star is a reward and recognition program at Pella Regional designed to acknowledge an employee each month that demonstrates outstanding standards of behavior and inspires others to do their best. At the end of the year one of the Shining Star of the Month recipients is then chosen by Pella Regional employees as Shining Star of the Year. Schreur receives an Employee of the Year plaque and $250.
kniakrls.com
Pella Orchestra Hosting Public Concert Thursday
The students of Pella High School’s Orchestra are excited to share their work with the community this week. Students Loic O’Neil, Aidan Smith, Rachael Stratton, and Clayton Flattery invite the public to “An Evening of Music at Tamory Hall” on Thursday, February 9th at 7:30 p.m. in downtown Pella. The students say they’ve been challenged this year to perform a different type of music, and they will feature a unique variety at the upcoming performance. Hear more about Pella High School’s orchestra on the Let’s Talk Pella podcast.
kniakrls.com
Mason Lodge Breakfast Saturday
Mason Lodge #53 in Indianola is hosting a breakfast fundraiser this Saturday, raising money for their annual scholarship fund. Each year, the Warren Lodge raises money for a scholarship to give away to an Indianola High School student during the annual scholarship night event. The breakfast will include pancakes, egg casserole, sausage, biscuits and gravy, and coffee. The breakfast will be held at the Warren Lodge next to the fairgrounds on Hwy 92 from 7 to 10am.
kniakrls.com
Recreation Fields Part of Master Plan
There is a huge need for more ball fields in the Knoxville community. Part of the master plan that Knoxville Recreation Director Brandon Nemmers proposed to the city council recently calls for three soccer fields, one large enough for high school and two smaller fields. Nemmers tells KNIA/KRLS News, the...
kniakrls.com
Central College Music Program Set for February
Central College’s music program welcomes the public to three concerts in February. Festival Choir, A Cappella Choir and Chamber Singers will perform at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, in Douwstra Auditorium on Hoekstra Family Stage. The performance will conclude 10-12th Grade Singfest, an all-day workshop hosted by Central’s music program. Mark Babcock, a 1991 Central graduate, M. Joan Kuyper Farver Endowed Chair in Music and professor of music, will direct the performance. Joining Babcock will be a guest director, Liza Calisesi Maidens, a 2010 Central alumna and director of choral activities at the University of Illinois-Chicago.
kniakrls.com
WCPP High Impact Grant Intent to Apply Forms Due Tomorrow
Businesses and organizations planning on applying for a High Impact Grant from the Warren County Philanthropic Partnership have until tomorrow to submit an Intent to Apply form. The High Impact Grants are worth up to $25,000, and are for larger investment projects that would not be covered by regular Community Grants worth between $500 and $5,000.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Heather Ussery
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Heather Ussery, Knoxville City Manager, as we talk about the most recent Knoxville City Council Meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
kniakrls.com
M-D School Construction On Schedule
Melcher-Dallas Principal Scott Bridges tells KNIA/KRLS News, the construction taking place at the school for the gymnasium, and classrooms for a music room, an art room, an ag and shop area, that were all a part of the original building that was torn down, is all on schedule. Bridges says,...
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Knoxville: David Dettmann
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is David Dettmann, Marion County United Way Treasurer as we discuss the United Way. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Comments / 0