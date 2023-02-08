All six remaining winter sports teams will be in action through this Saturday for the Pella Dutch as the postseason looms and seasons near an end for some athletes. Pella’s boys wrestlers are poised to send a group of athletes to Wells Fargo Arena and the state meet if they can navigate a deep field at the Carlisle Class 3A state qualifying site. Head Coach Jay Pike believes they have at least six wrestlers that should be top four seeds or better — and after several years of 3rd and 4th place finishes at Districts, he’s excited to see if those same competitors can take the next step and earn a state bid. Among the athletes to watch this weekend are:

PELLA, IA ・ 20 HOURS AGO