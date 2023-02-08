Read full article on original website
Indianola Students to Have Art Displayed at Jordan Creek
Three Indianola Middle School students will have their artwork displayed at the Jordan Creek Town Center after being selected for the 2023 Youth Art Month Show. Carsyn Vetter, Liliela Richardson, and Sophia Houston will have their art shown throughout the month of March, and there will be a reception in March where the artists will receive an award for their achievement. The art will be displayed between the stores Finish Line and Lucky Bamboo on the first floor of the southwest side of the mall.
Dan Schreur Named 2022 Shining Star of the Year at Pella Regional
Dan Schreur in Surgery was recently selected by co-workers as the 2022 Shining Star of the Year at Pella Regional Health Center. The Pella resident was Shining Star of the Month in February 2022. Shining Star is a reward and recognition program at Pella Regional designed to acknowledge an employee each month that demonstrates outstanding standards of behavior and inspires others to do their best. At the end of the year one of the Shining Star of the Month recipients is then chosen by Pella Regional employees as Shining Star of the Year. Schreur receives an Employee of the Year plaque and $250.
Pella Orchestra Hosting Public Concert Thursday
The students of Pella High School’s Orchestra are excited to share their work with the community this week. Students Loic O’Neil, Aidan Smith, Rachael Stratton, and Clayton Flattery invite the public to “An Evening of Music at Tamory Hall” on Thursday, February 9th at 7:30 p.m. in downtown Pella. The students say they’ve been challenged this year to perform a different type of music, and they will feature a unique variety at the upcoming performance. Hear more about Pella High School’s orchestra on the Let’s Talk Pella podcast.
Let’s Talk Pella – Heart Month at Pella Schools
Students with Miss Gravert’s P.E. Class at Madison Elementary discuss Heart Month and the Kids’ Heart Challenge. Click here to find out how to support the effort. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
Marion County Democrat Soup Supper
The Marion County Democrats will be holding a President’s Day Soup Luncheon Sunday, Feb. 19 from 1-4 p.m. at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame in Knoxville. There is no cost for the meal, but donations are welcome. There will be a soup can drive for the food...
100+ Men Red Rock Donates $60,000 in 2022
A local group of men is making a financial impact with charitable organizations and causes serving communities in Marion County, Prairie City, and Monroe. 100+ Men Red Rock is a group of local men who give back to the Lake Red Rock area by donating funds to non-profit organizations and other causes that serve the Red Rock region. n 2022, the organization donated $60,475 to four local organizations – Forward with Faith, the Knoxville Police Department, PCM Clothing Closet, and Pathways of Pella. Since 2015, the group has raised and given back $207,475 to local entities.
Let’s Talk Indianola – Boys State Swimming Qualifiers
Today’s Peoples Bank Let’s Talk Indianola features the Indianola boys swimming state qualifiers Chance Yates, Ethan Russell, Isaiah Picard, Billy Shepherd, and Henry Picard. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Afternoon Adventure Speaker Series to Focus on 6-on-6 Girls Basketball
Indianola Parks and Rec is featuring a look back at 6-on-6 girls basketball in Iowa as part of their Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series later this month. Kathy Kester tells KNIA News the presentation will recount Iowa’s 6-on-6 history, and makes connections to the development of girls’ and women’s sport in the United States, and welcomes audience members to share their own stories and collections. The speaker series will be held on February 23rd at 2pm at the Indianola Activity Center.
Indianola, Norwalk girls assigned to Class 4A, Region 2
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union announced its regional basketball pairings for Class 4A and 5A on Wednesday, placing Indianola and Norwalk in Region 2 of 4A. The six-team bracket includes a pair of state-ranked teams in No. 2 North Polk and No. 15 Indianola, who will both receive first round byes. North Polk is currently 18-2 overall while the Indians are 9-11.
Gladys Lite Performing Today at Indianola Activity Center
Indianola Parks and Rec is hosting the next installment of their Tunes and Treats Concert Series today, featuring Gladys Lite. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News Gladys Lite is the acoustic sub-unit of the popular local classic rock band, The Sons of Gladys Kravitz. Gladys Lite will play acoustic classic rock songs primarily from the 60s and 70s, along with contemporary Irish music. The Tunes and Treats concert will be today at 2pm at the Indianola Activity Center.
Spirit of Pella to Work on First Downtown Mural Soon
The Spirit of Pella has announced its first downtown mural. The non-profit organization is partnering with The Brew Coffeehouse and an artist, according to Christi Vande Voort. She says the goal is to not only enhance the holiday season, but work on other decorative projects to enhance the Central Business District and beyond. Hear more about the Spirit of Pella on part two of a conversation on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
KRCO Fundraiser set for February 25
The 11th Annual Knoxville Racing Charitable Organization (KRCO) Fundraiser is February 25, 2023 at Dyer-Hudson Hall. Doors open at 4 p.m The silent auction starts at 4 p.m., followed by a live auction at 7 p.m. The silent auction closes at 8 p.m. A spaghetti meal will be available for purchase at $10.00 from 5-8 p.m. Meal tickets are available at the door.
Flurry of Sports Action Coming as Winter Season Nears End for Dutch
All six remaining winter sports teams will be in action through this Saturday for the Pella Dutch as the postseason looms and seasons near an end for some athletes. Pella’s boys wrestlers are poised to send a group of athletes to Wells Fargo Arena and the state meet if they can navigate a deep field at the Carlisle Class 3A state qualifying site. Head Coach Jay Pike believes they have at least six wrestlers that should be top four seeds or better — and after several years of 3rd and 4th place finishes at Districts, he’s excited to see if those same competitors can take the next step and earn a state bid. Among the athletes to watch this weekend are:
Central College Music Program Set for February
Central College’s music program welcomes the public to three concerts in February. Festival Choir, A Cappella Choir and Chamber Singers will perform at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, in Douwstra Auditorium on Hoekstra Family Stage. The performance will conclude 10-12th Grade Singfest, an all-day workshop hosted by Central’s music program. Mark Babcock, a 1991 Central graduate, M. Joan Kuyper Farver Endowed Chair in Music and professor of music, will direct the performance. Joining Babcock will be a guest director, Liza Calisesi Maidens, a 2010 Central alumna and director of choral activities at the University of Illinois-Chicago.
IN DEPTH: Iditarod Musher Deke Naaktgeboren
A man originally from Pella is racing in the biggest dog sled race of them all, Iditarod. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Musher Deke Naaktgeboren. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to In Depth Podcast.
Indianola Boys Clinch LHC Title, Pella Girls Win Top 15 Showdown
For the first time in program history, the Indianola boys basketball team is outright Little Hawkeye Conference champions after knocking off Pella 79-68 last night as part of a doubleheader heard live on 94.3 KNIA, KRLS2 and Pella Dutch Live. In the opener, the 8th-ranked Dutch girls held on for a 53-50 victory over #13 Indianola.
Indianola YMCA Annual Fundraising Campaign Ongoing
The Indianola YMCA has begun their annual fundraising campaign, raising money throughout the spring to assist the Y in completing their mission. Executive Director Heather Hulen tells KNIA News the YMCA is a charity organization, and all monetary funds help make up the gap in their budget to allow all in the area to take advantage of Y services.
Mason Lodge Breakfast Saturday
Mason Lodge #53 in Indianola is hosting a breakfast fundraiser this Saturday, raising money for their annual scholarship fund. Each year, the Warren Lodge raises money for a scholarship to give away to an Indianola High School student during the annual scholarship night event. The breakfast will include pancakes, egg casserole, sausage, biscuits and gravy, and coffee. The breakfast will be held at the Warren Lodge next to the fairgrounds on Hwy 92 from 7 to 10am.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Heather Ussery
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Heather Ussery, Knoxville City Manager, as we talk about the most recent Knoxville City Council Meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
M-D Read-A-Thon a Huge Success
Melcher-Dallas students held a Read-a-Thon. Every student at the elementary building, three year olds through 6th grade, participated in the 10 day Read-a-Thon. The Read-A-Thon is a fundraiser that raised money for the school while encouraging and rewarding students for reading. Strong reading skills are key to educational success and the 10 days of reading gets students involved and excited about books and other reading materials, according to teacher Holly VanWyk.
