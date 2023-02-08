Three Indianola Middle School students will have their artwork displayed at the Jordan Creek Town Center after being selected for the 2023 Youth Art Month Show. Carsyn Vetter, Liliela Richardson, and Sophia Houston will have their art shown throughout the month of March, and there will be a reception in March where the artists will receive an award for their achievement. The art will be displayed between the stores Finish Line and Lucky Bamboo on the first floor of the southwest side of the mall.

