City of Indianola Property Tax Hearing February 21st
The City of Indianola is holding their annual Property Tax Dollars Hearing on February 21st, as required by a law passed in 2019. The hearing is titled the Maximum Property Tax Dollars Hearing, and is where the Indianola City Council will finalize property tax levies. At the public hearing any resident or taxpayer may present objections to, or arguments in favor of the proposed tax levy. After adoption of a proposed tax levy, the City Council will publish notice and hold a hearing on the proposed city budget. City Manager Ben Reeves tells KNIA News the tax rate will increase slightly.
Indianola City Council Hosts Strategic Planning Session
The Indianola City Council met in a special session Tuesday evening, the annual council retreat for strategic planning. City Manager Ben Reeves tells KNIA News the council set five priorities for the city, including improving public facilities, road paving/capital improvement, gateway improvement into the city, staffing, and public health/animal control among many others. The council also discussed the FY24 budget. Hear more on today’s Let’s Talk Indianola.
Knoxville City Council Approves Bids
The Knoxville City Council met in regular session last night. Among items on the agenda were accepting a bid to award a contract for The Edwards Park Improvements Project to Cushman Excavating for $179,318.90. Cushman had the lowest bid out of the eight received. There was also a public hearing...
Pella City Council to Discuss Bos Landen Rates
The Pella City Council will discuss rates at Bos Landen Golf Course at their meeting this evening. During policy and planning, the Pella City Council will review proposed use fees and other charges at the golf course that will be fully operated by the City of Pella in 2023. Matt Jennings was named the new Bos Landen Clubhouse Manager and Golf Pro in January.
WCPP High Impact Grant Intent to Apply Forms Due Tomorrow
Businesses and organizations planning on applying for a High Impact Grant from the Warren County Philanthropic Partnership have until tomorrow to submit an Intent to Apply form. The High Impact Grants are worth up to $25,000, and are for larger investment projects that would not be covered by regular Community Grants worth between $500 and $5,000.
Knoxville Police Department Proposes Higher Wages
Knoxville Police Chief Aaron Fuller made his budget proposal to the Knoxville City Council Monday night. He is proposing a 12 percent wage increase for his department. Fuller made it known that when compared to other communities in comparable size to Knoxville, the wages here are very low. Knoxville is...
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 2/9/23
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 34 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: NINE EXTRA PATROL REQUESTS, SIX PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, RETURNED THREE PHONE CALLS, TWO ACCIDENTS, TWO WANTED SUBJECTS, ONE DEBRIS IN THE ROADWAY CALL, ONE RESCUE, MET WITH ONE SUBJECT, ONE FRAUD CALL, ONE MOTROIST ASSIST, ONE RECKLESS DRIVER, ONE WELFARE CHECK, AND FIVE OTHER CALLS.
Let’s Talk Indianola – City Council Recap
Today’s Peoples Bank Let’s Talk Indianola features Indianola City Manager Ben Reeves about the most recent Indianola City Council meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Indianola YMCA Annual Fundraising Campaign Ongoing
The Indianola YMCA has begun their annual fundraising campaign, raising money throughout the spring to assist the Y in completing their mission. Executive Director Heather Hulen tells KNIA News the YMCA is a charity organization, and all monetary funds help make up the gap in their budget to allow all in the area to take advantage of Y services.
USDA Investing Millions in Rural Iowa, According to Undersecretary of Rural Development
Under Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Division Xochitl Torres Small came to Iowa last week to highlight the investments the federal agency is making in Iowa and local communities. A group of USDA staff toured Pella and Oskaloosa last week, which included stops at LDJ Manufacturing...
City of Indianola Hosting Photo Contest
The City of Indianola is hosting the first What Do You Love About Indianola? photo contest beginning this month, and continuing throughout the year. Indianola residents are asked to take a high-resolution photo of something they love in Indianola, submit it to the city by the end of the month, and a winner will be selected and awarded a $50 gift certificate to an Indianola business. For more information about the contest, click below.
Vermeer Charitable Foundation Supports Local and Educational efforts in 2022
As Vermeer Corporation has grown, so has the Vermeer Charitable Foundation (VCF). In 2022, the VCF’s largest 20 gifts demonstrated a connection to local and educational organizations with more than $1,000,000 given to local organizations, with an additional $794,000 donated to educational institutions. “Our foundation works to mirror the...
Vermeer Starting Operations at Des Moines Expansion This Week
Vermeer Corporation is beginning to ramp up operations at their new location. The global manufacturer based in Pella announced in December it would add a new location in Des Moines, and according to Vice President of Operations Mindi Vanden Bosch, their new employees are starting as soon as this week to get parts assembled and begin production.
Indianola Students to Have Art Displayed at Jordan Creek
Three Indianola Middle School students will have their artwork displayed at the Jordan Creek Town Center after being selected for the 2023 Youth Art Month Show. Carsyn Vetter, Liliela Richardson, and Sophia Houston will have their art shown throughout the month of March, and there will be a reception in March where the artists will receive an award for their achievement. The art will be displayed between the stores Finish Line and Lucky Bamboo on the first floor of the southwest side of the mall.
Eagles are Preparing to Lay Eggs in the Area
Marion County Naturalist Marla Mertz reports of all the eagles around Lake Red Rock. Some of the opportunities that nature gives way points us in the direction that spring is soon to come. With the amount of eagles being observed, it appears that there is a huge population living in Marion County according to Mertz.
Gladys Lite Performing Today at Indianola Activity Center
Indianola Parks and Rec is hosting the next installment of their Tunes and Treats Concert Series today, featuring Gladys Lite. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News Gladys Lite is the acoustic sub-unit of the popular local classic rock band, The Sons of Gladys Kravitz. Gladys Lite will play acoustic classic rock songs primarily from the 60s and 70s, along with contemporary Irish music. The Tunes and Treats concert will be today at 2pm at the Indianola Activity Center.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Heather Ussery
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Heather Ussery, Knoxville City Manager, as we talk about the most recent Knoxville City Council Meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
KNIA Radio Receives “Business of the Year Award” from Indianola Booster Club
KNIA/KRLS Radio received the “Business of the Year” award from the Indianola Athletics Booster Club, presented last Friday evening at the Indianola basketball games. The award was received by Indianola Market Director Nathan Sage, Indianola News/Sports Director Andrew Swadner, and Rick Wilson. Nathan Sage said winning the award...
Recreation Fields Part of Master Plan
There is a huge need for more ball fields in the Knoxville community. Part of the master plan that Knoxville Recreation Director Brandon Nemmers proposed to the city council recently calls for three soccer fields, one large enough for high school and two smaller fields. Nemmers tells KNIA/KRLS News, the...
M-D School Construction On Schedule
Melcher-Dallas Principal Scott Bridges tells KNIA/KRLS News, the construction taking place at the school for the gymnasium, and classrooms for a music room, an art room, an ag and shop area, that were all a part of the original building that was torn down, is all on schedule. Bridges says,...
