Non-league Radcliffe apologise for ‘misstep’ in signing David Goodwillie

 1 day ago
David Goodwillie scored a hat-trick for Radcliffe FC in a 4-2 win over Belper Town.

Non-league Radcliffe FC have apologised for their “misstep” in signing striker David Goodwillie, confirming the former Scotland international has been released from his contract.

Goodwillie and his former Dundee United teammate David Robertson were ruled by a civil court judge to have raped a woman after a night out in 2011 and ordered to pay £100,000 in damages. No criminal case was ever brought against Goodwillie or Robertson after the Crown Office deemed there to be insufficient evidence. He maintains his innocence, saying they had consensual sex.

Radcliffe, who are based in Greater Manchester and play in the seventh tier of English football, did not announce that Goodwillie had joined the club, but the striker was named in the starting XI to take on Belper Town on Tuesday night, and scored a hat-trick in a 4-2 win. Goodwillie’s name appearing on the team sheet met with an angry response on social media.

The signing happened “very quickly” the club said, and they were unable to reveal details of the deal prior to Goodwillie playing for them on Tuesday. Radcliffe said they regretted their decision to bring him in. “We can confirm that David Goodwillie has left the club,” Radcliffe of the Northern Premier League said in a statement.

“As a club we have always been about second chances and have been a part of many players and staff members rehabilitation along that journey, we’ve always given people a chance to improve their life and found support in this endeavour.

“When the club were presented with David Goodwillie that same logic was applied, but in this case it’s clear that was a significant misstep and our due diligence should have been of a much higher standard.

“The focus was misplaced and as a growing community club we realise that our impacts are also more widely felt, too. This was a bridge too far. We sincerely apologise to everyone connected with the club and the Community - this is a mistake that will never happen again.”

The 33-year-old, who has three Scotland caps, appeared in a trial game for Livingston United in November, in the ninth level of Scottish football. He played for Dundee United, Blackburn Rovers and Aberdeen among others. His spell at Raith Rovers in September 2022 sparked a furious reaction from the club’s supporters.

