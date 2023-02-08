ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen Gaudin
1d ago

Follow the money. it's the corporations scamming consumers who are driving prices up, not government. While consumers can barely afford necessities, food companies are raking in record profits. If they raised prices due to costs increases they would have flat profit growth.

Gordon Gandy
1d ago

while the gop is loving the perks of the corporations but try to blame it on the government at the same time bunch of hippocrites can't have it both ways but sounds all high and mighty in front of camera

Jeff Woods
1d ago

I wouldn’t say scolds..just calls out the reality of what’s happening under this administration

