Hot mic catches President Biden telling Cuban lawmaker he has to talk to him 'about Cuba'
As President Biden was mingling with House and Senate lawmakers following his State of the Union address, he told Sen. Bob Menendez that he needed to speak with him about Cuba.
Whoopi Goldberg asks Karine Jean-Pierre to make sure Biden denounces GOP over education in State of the Union
Whoopi Goldberg asked Karine Jean-Pierre during "The View" if she would tell President Biden to hammer Republican education policies during the State of the Union.
Ex-intel official who signed Hunter Biden laptop letter admits significant portion of emails 'had to be real'
Douglas Wise, a former top intel official, admits most that was found in Hunter Biden's emails first reported by the New York Post "had to be real" when he co-signed the open letter.
'Disturbing Stuff': President Joe Biden Mocked For Repeating False Story About Logging More Miles On Amtrak Than Air Force Two While VP
President Joe Biden repeated a false story again — and of course, people couldn't help but make fun of him. On Monday, January 30, the 80-year-old spoke about a new project that will replace train tunnels in Baltimore, Maryland. While speaking, the president recalled how a conductor named Angelo Negri took the time to praise him for logging more miles on Amtrak after he rode the train to and from Washington, D.C., from his home in Delaware for 36 years when he was a U.S. senator. “I rode the train between Washington and Wilmington back and forth every single day...
msn.com
Ilhan Omar leads charge of progressives demanding Biden be investigated over classified documents
Democrat Ilhan Omar is among the progressive Democrats calling for an investigation into president Joe Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified documents. Last week attorney general Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate the discovery of the classified papers. Appearing on MSNBC’s Symone, Ms Omar said to host Symone...
Column: Here's why Joe Biden won't be dumping Kamala Harris as his running mate
President Biden has given no indication in public or private that he plans to replace Kamala Harris. Still, there is speculation because that's the nature of the vice presidency.
AOC among Democrats rumored to be preparing primary challenge to Sen. Gillibrand: Report
As Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) prepares for her second reelection bid, the New York Democrat could face a number of primary challengers from other members of her party, according to reports.
Kamala Harris' aides needed to buy her new desk chairs because they weren't the right size for a 5-foot-2-inch woman
The desk chairs that previous vice presidents used were all calibrated for taller men, according to the New York Times.
Schiff hit with ethics complaint one day into Senate campaign for using Trump impeachment video
The Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust on Friday filed a complaint requesting the Office of Congressional Ethics investigate Rep. Adam Schiff for alleged violations.
Washington Examiner
Calling it quits: Wave of Democrat retirements could gift Senate majority to GOP in 2024
As lawmakers prepare for what is likely to be a tough election cycle in 2024, many senators in key battleground states are considering retirement — putting Democrats on edge as they seek to defend their slim majority in the upper chamber. Democrats are already expected to face a challenging...
Biden, feds torched after beach home search: 'When does the FBI let a suspect spend a weekend at crime scene?'
The White House and federal law enforcement came under fire this week following the latest developments in Joe Biden's classified documents scandal
Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and VP Kamala Harris were among Democrats who criticized Republicans' 'extreme' Born Alive Bill.
Dem leader Jeffries calls Republicans who spoke out during Biden State of the Union 'childish,' 'petulant'
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Thursday that Republicans who were "yelling and screaming" during President Biden's State of the Union address are "childish."
Kamala Harris mocked as 'utterly incapable' as husband emerges as key Biden admin player
Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer slammed VP Harris for her lack of political skill, warning she is 'utterly incapable' of ever becoming the president.
'Garland, if you're listening': Lindsey Graham sends DOJ stern message over Biden classified docs case
South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham sounded off Wednesday following the revelation a Biden-linked office had classified information found in it.
Miami Black leaders apologize to Gov. Ron DeSantis after a member called him racist
Black leaders in Miami apologized to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after one of its members called him a racist in response to his actions related to content in schools.
SEAN HANNITY: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy removed these 'idiots' for good reason
Sean Hannity discusses how speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy removed CA Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from the House Intelligence Committee on "Hannity."
Byron Donalds: Biden's response to Peter Doocy was the 'most idiotic thing I ever heard'
Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., ridicules President Biden over his response to Fox News' Peter Doocy's question surrounding the second batch of classified documents.
White House called out for allowing Karine Jean-Pierre to 'twist in the wind'
'The Five' co-hosts discuss White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stonewalling reporters about the classified documents found at President Biden's Delaware home and the Biden Penn Center.
Major Democrat donor tied to Biden indicted for allegedly embezzling millions from suffering clients
Tom Girardi, a major Democratic donor who hosted a fundraiser for Joe Biden, was indicted by federal grand juries for allegedly embezzling millions of dollars from legal clients.
