AVLFest, a new multi-day music festival, launches this summer
Two major Asheville brands, Wicked Weed Brewing and Worthwhile Sounds , are collaborating on their biggest project yet: a citywide music festival . The inaugural AVLFest will launch in 20+ venues throughout the city from Thursday, Aug. 3 to Sunday, Aug. 6. Here’s all we know so far.
The festival will take on a “ showcase style ” format ( think: South by Southwest ) with several standalone headliners performing at the larger venues. Smaller acts will fill area concert halls, clubs, and outdoor venues, for a total of 100+ performances throughout the weekend.
How about the lineup?Sadly, that cat’s not out of the bag yet. The lineup won’t be released until Wednesday, March 8 at the earliest. But our best guess is that it’s gonna be good , considering festival co-founder Jeff Whitworth , the talent buyer for The Grey Eagle and festivals like Downtown After 5 and Cold Mountain Festival, will be helping secure the contracts.
How to get ticketsEarly bird tickets, available at a discounted price of $50 , are now on sale exclusively for residents within a 75-mile radius of Asheville through Tuesday, Feb. 21. After this local presale, a national presale will run through Wednesday, March 8. Prices will increase after that , right around the same time that the lineup is announced.
AVLFest venues (so far)
- Salvage Station
- Highland Brewing Company
- The Outpost
- The Orange Peel
- The Grey Eagle
- Burial Beer’s Forestry Camp
- Wortham Center for the Performing Arts
- Asheville Music Hall
- Wicked Weed Brewing’s Funkatorium
- One World Brewing - West
- New Belgium
- Jack of the Wood
- 27 Club
- The Odd
- Fleetwood’s
- Cork and Keg
- Alley Cat Social Club
- French Broad River Brewery
- Great Wild Nowhere
