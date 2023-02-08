ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

AVLFest, a new multi-day music festival, launches this summer

 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2neLbs_0kgFV3pV00

AVLFest will place at 20+ venues throughout Asheville.

Photo by @overasheville

Two major Asheville brands, Wicked Weed Brewing and Worthwhile Sounds , are collaborating on their biggest project yet: a citywide music festival . The inaugural
AVLFest will launch in 20+ venues throughout the city from Thursday, Aug. 3 to Sunday, Aug. 6. Here’s all we know so far.

The festival will take on a “ showcase style ” format ( think: South by Southwest ) with several standalone headliners performing at the larger venues. Smaller acts will fill area concert halls, clubs, and outdoor venues, for a total of 100+ performances throughout the weekend.

How about the lineup?

Sadly, that cat’s not out of the bag yet.
The lineup won’t be released until Wednesday, March 8 at the earliest. But our best guess is that it’s gonna be good , considering festival co-founder Jeff Whitworth , the talent buyer for The Grey Eagle and festivals like Downtown After 5 and Cold Mountain Festival, will be helping secure the contracts.

How to get tickets

Early bird tickets, available at a discounted price of $50 , are now on sale exclusively for residents within a 75-mile radius of Asheville
through Tuesday, Feb. 21. After this local presale, a national presale will run through Wednesday, March 8. Prices will increase after that , right around the same time that the lineup is announced.

AVLFest venues (so far)

  • Salvage Station
  • Highland Brewing Company
  • The Outpost
  • The Orange Peel
  • The Grey Eagle
  • Burial Beer’s Forestry Camp
  • Wortham Center for the Performing Arts
  • Asheville Music Hall
  • Wicked Weed Brewing’s Funkatorium
  • One World Brewing - West
  • New Belgium
  • Jack of the Wood
  • 27 Club
  • The Odd
  • Fleetwood’s
  • Cork and Keg
  • Alley Cat Social Club
  • French Broad River Brewery
  • Great Wild Nowhere

