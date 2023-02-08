Full Hogwarts Legacy Ghost of our Love quest guide

Everything you need to solve the cryptic Ghost of our Love map quest in Hogwarts Legacy

One of the more cryptic quests in Hogwarts Legacy is Ghost of our Love. All you’re given is a map, which does admittedly give you a few hints, but not quite as much guidance as you might like.

In this guide we’ll be breaking down the full quest, so you know exactly what you need to do once you’ve started it – otherwise, this quest will be sitting in your log for a long time. And nobody wants that, right?

Hogwarts Legacy tips (; 1:57)

Make sure to read through our other Hogwarts Legacy guides for everything you need to know about the game, including puzzle solutions, item locations, and more.

Ghost of our Love bridge puzzle – Hogwarts Legacy

Everything starts once you’ve picked up the quest, and have received the map – though that certainly doesn’t mean things will be easy. The map shows a bridge, some ruins, a forest, floating candles, and most importantly: the icon for the Lumos spell.

It doesn’t take too much effort to figure out that the quest requires you to use the Lumos spell in a specific location, but there are a lot of bridges in the grounds surrounding Hogwarts. Luckily, we’ve found the bridge you need: it’s just North of the Hogwarts school grounds, next to the Forbidden Forest Floo Flame.

Travel to this bridge, and use Lumos as you cross it. A jingle should play, and you should be able to see floating candles appear. They’ll start moving, and you need to follow them.

The candles will head into the woods. Keep Lumos on, and follow the candles past the ruins shown in the map. Eventually you’ll come to a table, at which point more candles will appear, along with a chest for you to loot.