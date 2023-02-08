Read full article on original website
Broncos coach Sean Payton kicks Russell Wilson's personal coaches out of facility
When quarterback Russell Wilson arrived at the Denver Broncos’ UCHealth Training Center last spring, he brought an entourage with him. Wilson was accompanied by Jake Heaps, his personal quarterback coach, and other members of his personal staff. Nathaniel Hackett, who served as Denver’s head coach at the time, allowed Wilson’s personal crew in the facility.
Sean Payton reportedly initially resisted Denver Broncos’ gig due to Russell Wilson
After a whirlwind few weeks that featured all kinds of rumors about Sean Payton, the head coach has landed with
Here's How Many Draft Picks Broncos Have
What is the Denver Broncos' NFL draft situation after two offseasons of blockbuster trades?
Seahawks address EDGE, add weapons in this 3-round 2023 mock draft
Only one team has more total draft capital than the Seattle Seahawks this year. That sets Seattle up to take advantage of the strengths of this year’s rookie class – especially in the early rounds, where they hold five of the first 83 overall selections. In a new...
Broncos expected to interview Ronald Curry for OC job
Justin Outten’s time with the Denver Broncos is likely coming to an end. Outten was the team’s offensive coordinator under former head coach Nathaniel Hackett in 2022, but the Broncos have allowed Outten to interview with other teams this offseason. After hiring Sean Payton as their new head...
New Broncos head coach Sean Payton cleaning house in Denver
The Broncos‘ coaching staff around new head coach Sean Payton is starting to take shape after many assistants have parted ways with the franchise in anticipation of Payton bringing in his own staffers. According to Mike Klis of 9NEWS, “roughly 60 percent of the top coaches from last year won’t return.”
The Average NFL Waterboy Gets Paid More Than You, And If Their Team Wins The Super Bowl – They Get A Ring
I’m not sure which rabbit hole I was going down when I learned this information. But when a team wins the Super Bowl, the members of the staff usually all get a ring, too. Then I started looking into salaries. That’s when I ran across what an NFL Waterboy makes.
LeBron James on Seahawks Dream: 'I Would've Made the Team'
NBA legend LeBron James broke the NBA's all-time scoring record Tuesday. But just days before his historical achievement, he was reminiscing on his "what if" NFL dream with the Seattle Seahawks.
Seahawks Draft Pair of Elite Defenders in Latest NFL Mock
Looking to bolster their defense, CBS Sports gave the Seattle Seahawks two elite defenders in its latest mock draft.
Seattle Seahawks: Building off a surprising 2022, Part 2 – Defensive Upgrades
This is Part 2 of our three-pronged plan to build off of the Seattle Seahawks successful 2022 season and covers defensive upgrades. Before the 2022 season began, almost everyone wrote off the Seattle Seahawks. At best, they might eke out 5 or 6 wins. Instead, the Seahawks shocked everyone by going 9-8 and reaching the NFL Playoffs. So what now?
Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen Runner-Up to Jets' Sauce Gardner for Defensive Rookie of Year
Seattle Seahawks rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen entered Thursday's NFL Honors as one of three finalists for the Defensive Rookie of the Year. But in tight race, New York Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner took home the award. Woolen was one of three finalists on his side of the ball, joining...
2023 NFL draft: Roundup of 10 mock draft projections for the Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks have the second-most draft capital in the league this year, which should make for an exciting draft season. Already armed with nine picks, including the fifth overall selection – Seattle has a chance to radically upgrade an already-improving roster with a young core. Let’s get to know some of the team’s other prospects. Here’s a roundup of 10 recent projections for Seattle from mock drafts around the web.
Cowboys free agents 2023: Team needs to bring back unsung hero of 2022 season, QB Cooper Rush
When someone asks if the Dallas Cowboys season was a disappointment, it is easy to answer that question with a yes. The team lost in the divisional round, despite what felt like a wide-open NFC and having a really talented roster. However, when you put into perspective how the season started, one could argue that the season was a tremendous success.
Broncos coaching staff changes: 6 moves on deck
The coaching staff changes continue for the Denver Broncos. The Broncos have “parted ways” with inside linebackers coach Peter Hansen, according to KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis. Denver also won’t bring back outside linebackers coach Bert Watts, according to The Denver Post‘s Parker Gabriel. Meanwhile, the Broncos...
2023 NFL draft: Florida QB Anthony Richardson could be fit for Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks are likely working on some sort of deal to keep quarterback Geno Smith in the Emerald City after his impressive first season as the team’s signal-caller after Russell Wilson. But for the partnership to continue, the numbers need to work for both sides. Seattle may very...
