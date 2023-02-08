ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos coach Sean Payton kicks Russell Wilson's personal coaches out of facility

When quarterback Russell Wilson arrived at the Denver Broncos’ UCHealth Training Center last spring, he brought an entourage with him. Wilson was accompanied by Jake Heaps, his personal quarterback coach, and other members of his personal staff. Nathaniel Hackett, who served as Denver’s head coach at the time, allowed Wilson’s personal crew in the facility.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks: Building off a surprising 2022, Part 2 – Defensive Upgrades

This is Part 2 of our three-pronged plan to build off of the Seattle Seahawks successful 2022 season and covers defensive upgrades. Before the 2022 season began, almost everyone wrote off the Seattle Seahawks. At best, they might eke out 5 or 6 wins. Instead, the Seahawks shocked everyone by going 9-8 and reaching the NFL Playoffs. So what now?
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL draft: Roundup of 10 mock draft projections for the Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks have the second-most draft capital in the league this year, which should make for an exciting draft season. Already armed with nine picks, including the fifth overall selection – Seattle has a chance to radically upgrade an already-improving roster with a young core. Let’s get to know some of the team’s other prospects. Here’s a roundup of 10 recent projections for Seattle from mock drafts around the web.
SEATTLE, WA
chatsports.com

Cowboys free agents 2023: Team needs to bring back unsung hero of 2022 season, QB Cooper Rush

When someone asks if the Dallas Cowboys season was a disappointment, it is easy to answer that question with a yes. The team lost in the divisional round, despite what felt like a wide-open NFC and having a really talented roster. However, when you put into perspective how the season started, one could argue that the season was a tremendous success.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos coaching staff changes: 6 moves on deck

The coaching staff changes continue for the Denver Broncos. The Broncos have “parted ways” with inside linebackers coach Peter Hansen, according to KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis. Denver also won’t bring back outside linebackers coach Bert Watts, according to The Denver Post‘s Parker Gabriel. Meanwhile, the Broncos...
PARKER, CO

