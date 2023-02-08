ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

phlcouncil.com

COUNCILMEMBER KATHERINE GILMORE RICHARDSON RELEASES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO PENNSYLVANIA’S SCHOOL FUNDING SYSTEM BEING DECLARED UNCONSTITUTIONAL

PHILADELPHIA – Today, Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson (At-Large) released the following statement in response to the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania declaring the state’s school funding system unconstitutional:. “At long last, the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania has confirmed what we’ve known all along – that Pennsylvania does an inadequate...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
VISTA.Today

Two Chester County Hospitals Among Best Hospitals in America

Two Chester County hospitals found their place among 2023 America’s best hospitals, according to Healthgrades. To determine the ranking for America’s 250 Best Hospitals, Healthgrades analyzed patient outcomes data for 31 conditions or procedures for virtually every hospital in the country. Chester County Hospital in West Chester was...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Central Bucks school board hears allegations of antisemitism

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. – The community in the Central Bucks School District remains angry and divided over a policy approved last month that prohibits employees of the district from advocating for or displaying items that reflect partisan, political or social policy agendas. The anger and passion were evident Tuesday night...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania prodigy one of the youngest to ever graduate from high school

Bensalem, Pa. — A 9-year-old boy from Pennsylvania has become one of the youngest graduates in high school history. David Balogun was able to take classes remotely and complete his high school education from his home in Bensalem, in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, while attending Reach Cyber Charter School. According to oldest.org, the only person younger than David to graduate high school is Michael Kearney, who set a Guinness world record at the age of 6 in 1990. A WGAL report says David has already started accumulating college credits and has plans to become an astrophysicist and study black holes and supernovas. The family is currently searching for the right fit for David's future education.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Washington Crossing Historic Park Celebrates Black Revolutionary War Reenactors

One of Bucks County’s most historically-significant areas is celebrating Black History Month by highlighting local actors they work with. Washington Crossing Historic Park, located in the namesake area of Washington Crossing, has become known in and out of the area for regularly hosting reenactments of famous battles related to the Revolutionary War. Recently, the park took time to acknowledge the roles that African Americans played in those battles, many of which involved the area’s namesake president.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Nail Salon Fined For Disability Discrimination

POINT PLEASANT – A local nail salon has to pay $1,000 in damages after allegedly refusing nail services to wheelchair users, officials said. According to state officials, a settlement was reached with USA Nails Inc. of Point Pleasant after a report alleged they were discriminating against persons with mobility impairments and those using a wheelchair.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
BUCKSCO.Today

How to Find Professional Happiness

In the age of quiet quitting, it can be hard to find a job that reflects your passions. The term “professional happiness” is subjective, writes John Peitzman for Entrepreneur. The way to find satisfaction in your 9-to-5 is to ask yourself the following questions, according to Peitzman:. What...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Community reopens church closed by diocese

PORT CARBON, Pa. — A grand reopening was held in Schuylkill County for a neighborhood church closed by the diocese. “Just looking around at the windows, the stations, just things that remind me of what was here before. It brought back a lot of good memories,” Steve Pavlic said.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County's prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

