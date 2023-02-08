Read full article on original website
COUNCILMEMBER KATHERINE GILMORE RICHARDSON RELEASES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO PENNSYLVANIA’S SCHOOL FUNDING SYSTEM BEING DECLARED UNCONSTITUTIONAL
PHILADELPHIA – Today, Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson (At-Large) released the following statement in response to the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania declaring the state’s school funding system unconstitutional:. “At long last, the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania has confirmed what we’ve known all along – that Pennsylvania does an inadequate...
Two Chester County Hospitals Among Best Hospitals in America
Two Chester County hospitals found their place among 2023 America’s best hospitals, according to Healthgrades. To determine the ranking for America’s 250 Best Hospitals, Healthgrades analyzed patient outcomes data for 31 conditions or procedures for virtually every hospital in the country. Chester County Hospital in West Chester was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Central Bucks school board hears allegations of antisemitism
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. – The community in the Central Bucks School District remains angry and divided over a policy approved last month that prohibits employees of the district from advocating for or displaying items that reflect partisan, political or social policy agendas. The anger and passion were evident Tuesday night...
Philadelphia Catholic School Students In Racist Blackface Video Will Be Disciplined, Archdiocese Says
Students from St. Hubert Catholic High School and Franklin Towne Charter High School in Philadelphia posted a racist video in which one wore blackface. Now they're being exposed. The post Philadelphia Catholic School Students In Racist Blackface Video Will Be Disciplined, Archdiocese Says appeared first on NewsOne.
Pennsylvania prodigy one of the youngest to ever graduate from high school
Bensalem, Pa. — A 9-year-old boy from Pennsylvania has become one of the youngest graduates in high school history. David Balogun was able to take classes remotely and complete his high school education from his home in Bensalem, in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, while attending Reach Cyber Charter School. According to oldest.org, the only person younger than David to graduate high school is Michael Kearney, who set a Guinness world record at the age of 6 in 1990. A WGAL report says David has already started accumulating college credits and has plans to become an astrophysicist and study black holes and supernovas. The family is currently searching for the right fit for David's future education.
Washington Crossing Historic Park Celebrates Black Revolutionary War Reenactors
One of Bucks County’s most historically-significant areas is celebrating Black History Month by highlighting local actors they work with. Washington Crossing Historic Park, located in the namesake area of Washington Crossing, has become known in and out of the area for regularly hosting reenactments of famous battles related to the Revolutionary War. Recently, the park took time to acknowledge the roles that African Americans played in those battles, many of which involved the area’s namesake president.
Philanthropy Club from Middle Bucks Institute of Technology Visits Bucks County Commissioners’ Office
A Bucks County student’s group recently made a visit to one of the area’s most important offices for local government. Philanthropy Today, a group ruin by students of the Middle Bucks Institute of Technology, went to Doylestown to visit the Bucks County Commissioner’s Office to present their philanthropic work.
Ocean County Nail Salon Fined For Disability Discrimination
POINT PLEASANT – A local nail salon has to pay $1,000 in damages after allegedly refusing nail services to wheelchair users, officials said. According to state officials, a settlement was reached with USA Nails Inc. of Point Pleasant after a report alleged they were discriminating against persons with mobility impairments and those using a wheelchair.
Mural of Washington Crossing the Delaware, Located Near Bucks County, Undergoing Restorations
A piece of art depicting one of Bucks County’s most important historical events has been unearthed, and it is now being restored. Vashti Harris wrote about the piece for nj.com.
WFMZ-TV Online
Montgomery County man pleads guilty to charge stemming from Jan. 6 riot
WASHINGTON - A Montgomery County man has pleaded guilty to a charge stemming from the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. James Robinson agreed to plead guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. It carries a maximum sentence of six months behind bars, up to five years...
Norristown Times Herald
Montgomery County authorizes $1.5 million in voter services contracts
NORRISTOWN – A series of contracts related to the Montgomery County Office of Voter Services totaling $1.5 million were authorized last week, just a few months until the start of the 2023 election cycle. The six-agreement package passed in a 2-1 vote during the Feb. 2 Montgomery County Commissioners...
Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board Cites Local Ways to Honor Black History Month
The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board invites Montgomery County residents Celebrate Black History Month in Montgomery County. The following recommendations include both sites of historical significance in the Black community and commercial entities with proprietors or leaders of color.
Delco detention center formerly known as Glen Mills Schools will reopen under new name
Glen Mills Schools, the Delco youth detention center that was shut down after a child-abuse cover-up scandal, will be reopening under a provisional agreement with nonprofit Clock Tower Schools.
Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick Nominates Five Central Bucks Students to U.S. Military Service Academies
The Bucks County students were acknowledged by the local politician for their acceptance into several academies. Several Bucks County students were recently nominated to military academies by one of the most well-known politicians from the area. Ed Doyle wrote about the students for TAPinto Doylestown. Five Central Bucks students have...
Bensalem-Based Addiction Treatment Center Launches New Program
The organization is working to help those in Bucks County with addiction issues. A Bucks County addiction center is now offering a new program that is designed to help working professionals dealing with related issues. John George wrote about the center for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Livengrin, a drug and...
How to Find Professional Happiness
In the age of quiet quitting, it can be hard to find a job that reflects your passions. The term “professional happiness” is subjective, writes John Peitzman for Entrepreneur. The way to find satisfaction in your 9-to-5 is to ask yourself the following questions, according to Peitzman:. What...
This Bucks County School District Will Be Opening Late the Day After the Super Bowl
The school district will be opening schools late the day after the game. As many Bucks County residents are hoping for a quiet Monday following Super Bowl Sunday, one school district is applying leniency. Kristen A. Graham and Jesse Bunch wrote about the much-needed delays or The Philadelphia Inquirer. Quakertown...
Community reopens church closed by diocese
PORT CARBON, Pa. — A grand reopening was held in Schuylkill County for a neighborhood church closed by the diocese. “Just looking around at the windows, the stations, just things that remind me of what was here before. It brought back a lot of good memories,” Steve Pavlic said.
Foundations Community Partnership’s #FCPresents Features Acclaimed Author, Speaker Joan Garry
Foundations Community Partnership (FCP) welcomes internationally recognized champion for the non-profit sector, Joan Garry, to Bucks County on March 15 at Bucks County Community College’s Zlock Performing Arts Center from 9 – 11:30 AM.
Kennett Square Woman Brought Child To Fight, Cheered Him On: Police
A woman in Chester County is charged with corrupting minors after cops say she cheered on a child during a fistfight. Arielis Vargas, 30, of Kennett Square, escorted a "juvenile child" to a location so the youth could fight another child, police claimed in a statement. Investigators said that video...
