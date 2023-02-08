ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madonna responds to criticism about her face following Grammys appearance: 'I'm caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny'

By Ayomikun Adekaiyero
 1 day ago
Madonna at the Grammys 2023.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

  • Madonna hit back at people who mocked her appearance at her Grammys appearance on Sunday.
  • People on social media said that the singer looked unrecognizable due to plastic surgery.
  • In her latest Instagram post, she wrote that the comments were rooted in "ageism and misogyny."

Madonna has responded to people who mocked her face after she appeared at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday.

The "Material Girl" singer introduced Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance of "Unholy" at the ceremony, however, much of the chatter on social media was directed at Madonna's appearance and jibes were made that plastic surgery has made her unrecognizable.

The 64-year-old singer hit back in an Instagram post on Tuesday, saying the criticism of her appearance is rooted in "ageism and misogyny."

Madonna, who shared a montage of clips of herself at the show, explained that she originally wanted to award the album of the year prize, but decided it was "more important" to introduce the first trans woman to perform at the Grammys.

"It was an honor for me to Introduce. Kim Petras and Sam Smith at the Grammys," she wrote. "A History making moment!! And on top of that she won a Grammy!!"

The pop star continued: "Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim- Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone's face!!"

"Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny That permeates the world we live in," Madonna went on to say. "A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 And feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous. I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I'm not going to start."

The Grammy-winning artist added: "I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come. In the words of Beyonce  'You-won't break my soul.'"

Madonna ended the post by saying that she will continue "pushing boundaries" and "standing up to the patriarchy."

Madonna and 50 Cent have had public arguments after the rapper mocked her over social media.

Mondadori/Getty



This is not the first time the "Like a Virgin" singer has received criticism over her appearance and actions. Madonna and 5o Cent have faced off against each other on multiple occasions after the rapper repeatedly mocked her Instagram posts.

The latest drama between the two stars occurred last year when the rapper, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, shared an article headlined , "Madonna using rap music for clout on TikTok is pathetic and truly disturbs my spirit."

Madonna didn't respond directly but posted on her Instagram story a photo of herself with text that read: "Stop Bullying Madonna For Enjoying Her Life."

Christine Stansbury
1d ago

Isn't isn't plastic surgery a form of giving in to ageism and misogyny? if you don't care what others think, then why go to those extremes?

Tamsternator
1d ago

No, Madonna. That’s definitely not it. We aren’t blind. You have purposefully disfigured yourself and you blame us for noticing? You’re smarter than that.

D D
1d ago

no It's about, you used to look good, but your vanity got the best of you, and you went out and went a few dozen rounds with the ugly stick, madonna "immaterial girl"

