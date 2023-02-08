Read full article on original website
This New Hope Venue Once Hosted a Very Famous Singer, Actress for Two Nights
Known for bringing in the best of the best in entertainment, one Bucks County venue once hosted as famous singer for two nights in a row. The Bucks County Playhouse, located at 70 South Main Street in New Hope, regularly hosts musical and theatrical shows that feature big-time performers from various entertainment backgrounds. Many actors and actresses now regarded as the best in history have made their way to the riverfront theatre in Bucks County.
Philly Folk Festival organizers to cancel for summer 2023
Philadelphia Folk Fest organizers say they’re planning to cancel this year’s festival, in hopes of “rebuilding” for a return in 2024. This year’s festival was originally scheduled for August 17th to the 20th.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem to review proposal for ice cream store at the site of shuttered pet-grooming service
A plan for an ice cream shop across from Calypso Elementary School in west Bethlehem will face zoning scrutiny Feb. 22. The store would take the place of The Clip Joint, a pet-grooming service at 1001 Spring Street that has closed. The building is across Spring Street from Calypso Elementary School and has a second-floor apartment.
Bucks County Musician Remixes Famous Leonard Cohen Song to Celebrate the Eagles
A Bucks County musician has reworked a famous song in celebration of the Philadelphia Eagles making their way to the Super Bowl. Jillian Melle wrote about the singer for 6 ABC.
Hell’s Belles becomes newest bakery on Union Street
Wilmington’s Little Italy section has been home to some of Delaware’s most iconic bakeries. Take, for instance, DiFonzo’s, which opened here in 1945. After the Wilmington site closed in 2004, Black Lab Breads moved in. Meanwhile, Sheila Papa opened Papa’s Pastry Shop in 2001. Stephanie Grubb recalls each bakery. “As a kid, I remember coming down and going to all ... Read More
This Mechanicsville Graphic Artist Created the Artwork That Inspired the Eagles Logo
The famous logo has its origins in a piece of art made for a New Deal program. Once the logo for a government program, the creation of one Bucks County artist eventually became the symbol of a beloved football team. Staff writers for Todd Radom Design wrote about the local artist and his creation.
glensidelocal.com
Lynnewood Hall, vacant for 30 years, to be purchased and restored by preservationists
A small group of preservationists have committed to buying and restoring Elkins Park’s Lynnewood Hall, the 110-room Gilded Age mansion that has been vacant and deteriorating for more than 30 years. Edward Thome, 24, his friend and partner Angie Van Scyoc, who created the Lynnewood Hall Preservation Foundation in...
Mural of Washington Crossing the Delaware, Located Near Bucks County, Undergoing Restorations
A piece of art depicting one of Bucks County’s most important historical events has been unearthed, and it is now being restored. Vashti Harris wrote about the piece for nj.com.
This Historic Inn, Located in the Center of New Hope, is an Incredible Spot to Stay for Valentine’s Day
One of Bucks County’s most popular places to stay is offering a great deal for couple looking for a great Valentine’s Day. The Carriage House of New Hope, a charming B&B and home rental hybrid, offers couples the ultimate romantic Hallmark movie treatment. With only three suites total on property, and located adjacent to Aquetong Falls and the Delaware River, Carriage House is truly a private oasis in the heart of New Hope.
Two Chester County Hospitals Among Best Hospitals in America
Two Chester County hospitals found their place among 2023 America’s best hospitals, according to Healthgrades. To determine the ranking for America’s 250 Best Hospitals, Healthgrades analyzed patient outcomes data for 31 conditions or procedures for virtually every hospital in the country. Chester County Hospital in West Chester was...
Apple Studios to Utilize Bedminster, Tinicum Townships for Film Spots on Valentine’s Day
As a major film studio begins to record for an upcoming movie, one road that goes through Bucks County will be affected in the near future. Ximena Conde wrote about the closure and recording in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Upper Black Eddy Among Five Small Town Pennsylvania Getaways Ideal for Valentine’s Day
One of Bucks County’s most natural areas is considered to be a great Valentine’s Day stop for those who love the great outdoors. Robin Shreeves wrote about the area for The Keystone. Upper Black Eddy is one of the five small town Pennsylvania getaways that are ideal places...
buckscountyherald.com
“Winter Wanderland” celebration in downtown Perkasie
The Perkasie Towne Improvement Association hosted a “Winter Wanderland” celebration in downtown Perkasie on Jan. 28. The event brought families out to wander downtown Perkasie and visit its shops, restaurants and breweries for specials, live music, kids’ activities, games and other special treats. The nonprofit Perkasie Towne...
Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board Cites Local Ways to Honor Black History Month
The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board invites Montgomery County residents Celebrate Black History Month in Montgomery County. The following recommendations include both sites of historical significance in the Black community and commercial entities with proprietors or leaders of color. The Patriots of African Descent Monument. Valley Forge National Historical...
Across the River from Bucks County, this Restaurant Offers Great Food in a Historic Area
A restaurant just outside of Bucks County is being acknowledged as a great place to dine and enjoy the small town’s unique atmosphere. Staff writers for Luxury Service Realtors wrote about the nearby restaurant.
local21news.com
Robot on the run! "Marty" makes daring escape from Giant Food Store
Northampton County, PA (WHP) — He's a common sight for shoppers at Giant Food Stores, "Marty" the Robot diligently surveys the aisles day in and day out, watching for potential hazards. But, one "Marty" apparently decided to try and make his great escape recently in Hellertown, Northampton County. And...
buckscountyherald.com
Alderfer Auction opens second location – in Bucks County
Alderfer Auction has opened a second, 14,000-square-foot location at 584 W. Swamp Road, Doylestown, approximately 14 miles from its corporate location in Hatfield, Montgomery County. The decision to expand to a second location developed from a desire and need to increase its product footprint, processing, offices and showroom, in addition...
How to Find Professional Happiness
In the age of quiet quitting, it can be hard to find a job that reflects your passions. The term “professional happiness” is subjective, writes John Peitzman for Entrepreneur. The way to find satisfaction in your 9-to-5 is to ask yourself the following questions, according to Peitzman:. What...
Philadelphia Magazine Crowns New Montgomery County Hoagie Champ, Vaunting an Eagles-Style Underdog
Just in time for Super Bowl 2023 nourishment, Philadelphia Magazine has cited some of the best hoagies in the area. The assessment took three culinary experts from its staff to determine: Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, and Victor Fiorillo.
Foundations Community Partnership’s #FCPresents Features Acclaimed Author, Speaker Joan Garry
Foundations Community Partnership (FCP) welcomes internationally recognized champion for the non-profit sector, Joan Garry, to Bucks County on March 15 at Bucks County Community College’s Zlock Performing Arts Center from 9 – 11:30 AM.
