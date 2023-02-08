Read full article on original website
ValueWalk
Degree Or Not, Job Seekers Run Into Barriers: 3 Paths To Break Through
While higher education is still seen as the primary path to professional success and economic stability, there are inequities in economic benefits among some categories of college graduates, particularly female and Black graduates, a report shows. For many of those marginalized students, the high cost of education may not have...
40-Year-Old Woman Graduates From Same College Where She Cleaned For 14 Years
Sthembile Mngwengwe, a 40-year-old woman from South Africa, has earned her Bachelor’s degree in Social Science from the same university where she worked as a cleaner for 14 years. Sthembile has always wanted to continue her studies after graduating high school in 1998. Sadly, her parents could not afford...
Boy, 9, graduates high school in 3 years: ‘I want to be an astrophysicist’
Most 9-year-old kids are sitting around waiting for lunchtime or recess, but this child prodigy just graduated from high school. David Balogun received a diploma from Reach Cyber Charter School in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, according to NBC affiliate WGAL. “They didn’t bog me down. They also advocated for me, saying, ‘He can do this. He can do that,’” the 9-year-old said of the high school. The wunderkind took online classes from his home, and especially enjoyed his studies in science and computer programming. “I want to be an astrophysicist, and I want to study black holes and supernovas,” David shared. The star student started his high...
Best Jobs That Don't Require a 4-Year College Degree
What defines a good job is different for everyone. From ample compensation and benefits to a supportive workplace and the ability to use specific skills, there's plenty to consider when searching for the best job for you, especially if you don't have — or don't want — a bachelor's degree. U.S. News weighed career satisfaction based on metrics such as salary, number of open positions, and opportunities for promotion to determine the 100 best jobs for 2023. Cheapism used the findings to further break down which of those jobs require an associate degree, a certificate, or no degree to compile this list of the 10 best jobs that don't require a four-year college degree.
I'm a 23-year-old construction worker with a great career and no college debt
When I graduated from high school I first thought that I wanted to get a college degree but over the years I realized that construction skills will always be in demand. I'm glad I did.
Financial assistance available Retool Workforce Program
Acadiana Workforce Solutions will partner with South Louisiana Community College to provide financial assistance for participants with barriers to employment.
sippycupmom.com
A Step-by-step Guide To Becoming A Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)
A certified nursing assistant (CNA) is a member of the healthcare industry who offers patients and residents in assisted living, independent living, nursing homes, hospitals, and other healthcare institutions primary nursing care and assistance. They provide patient care by bathing, taking vital signs, feeding, and assisting with daily activities. The medical staff includes doctors, nurses, physical therapists, and CNAs. An excellent way to enter the nursing business without spending years in college getting a degree is by becoming a certified nurse assistant (CNA). Here is the step-by-step guide to becoming a nursing assistant and working in your dream workplace.
Top 10 Most-Regretted College Majors
A major is a specific subject area that students specialize in. Typically, between one-third and one-half of the courses you’ll take in college will be in your major or related to it. Bachelor's degree holders generally earn 84% more than the one with only high school or diploma degree. There are many options while choosing a major. You can also take double major or major and minor in some colleges.
Six High-Paying Jobs for People Who Don’t Like Math
It seems that most high-paying positions available in the job market are in the STEM field and involve math skills. While that may be true, there are also plenty of jobs out there that require a minimal amount of math. Here are high-paying jobs for the less mathematical folks, according to Business Insider.
How To Earn Medical Billing And Coding Certification Online For Cheap
For individuals who are comfortable in front of a computer and have the organizational skills to convert large amounts of medical information into code, medical billing and coding can be a promising career path. As the population ages, this profession is playing an increasingly important role in the healthcare sector.
Abington Friends School Ramps up Lesson Plan to Define Speed for Young Students
Speed is a curious measurement. At first blush, it appears simple: Things can go fast or slow. But when it comes down to it, what is speed itself?. When two balls race down an incline, why does one reach the bottom first?
Bucks County Community College to Host Financial Aid Information Night Later This Month
As the cost of higher education keeps climbing, Bucks County Community College can help you reach your goals with Financial Aid Information Night on Feb. 28, at 6:30 OM in the Linksz Pavilion of the Newtown campus located at 275 Swamp Road in Newtown.
BUCKSCO Careers – Penn State Great Valley
Located in Malvern, Penn State Great Valley is a special mission campus and graduate school of the Pennsylvania State University. Its academic programs include engineering, information science, MBA, data analytics, finance, and leadership. Administrative Support Coordinator. This position will serve as a point of contact for student questions and concerns;...
Higher education staff to stage third wave of strikes over pay
Higher education workers are walking out over the coming days in a third wave of strikes over pay.The Unison union said some of the lowest paid in the university sector, including administrators, cleaners, library, security and catering staff, are among those taking industrial action.Universities including those in Edinburgh, Brighton, Bristol, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool and Manchester will be affected.For most of the 17 institutions affected, it is the third wave of industrial action this academic year. Strikes have already taken place in September, October and November.The âdispute is over a 3% pay offer made last May which was rejected by university...
Students who participated in a strike at Temple University are being told they will lose their tuition and health care benefits
Graduate students who work as teaching and research assistants at Temple make less than $20,000 a year, on average.
Gwynedd Mercy University Hosting Summer 2023 Programs
Gwynedd Mercy University, will be hosting summer programs for high school-aged students looking to explore their passions and experience what it’s like to be a college student. Programs will be led by GMercyU faculty with the assistance of current students. Attendees will utilize GMercyU’s state-of-the-art labs and facilities.
Philanthropy Club from Middle Bucks Institute of Technology Visits Bucks County Commissioners’ Office
A Bucks County student’s group recently made a visit to one of the area’s most important offices for local government. Philanthropy Today, a group ruin by students of the Middle Bucks Institute of Technology, went to Doylestown to visit the Bucks County Commissioner’s Office to present their philanthropic work.
CBC News
Local cops-in-schools review has cost $65K — and counting
Consultations to determine whether police officers belong in London and area schools have cost $65,000 so far, and will likely end up costing more, CBC News has learned. The review of the school resource officer (SRO) program is being led by the London consulting firm Centre for Organizational Effectiveness, which was hired by the region's English-language public and Catholic school boards and the police services in London, St. Thomas, Woodstock and Strathroy.
