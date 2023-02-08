Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania lawmakers face multibillion-dollar budget question after major school funding ruling
Should the ruling stand, Gov. Josh Shapiro and the divided Pennsylvania legislature will be faced with a multibillion-dollar challenge with no prescribed solution. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. A long-awaited ruling on...
Pennsylvania Democratic U.S. Senator John Fetterman remains in hospital, undergoing tests
A spokesman gave no indication about when Fetterman might leave the hospital, but had said late Wednesday that Fetterman was “in good spirits.”. Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman, who had a stroke during his campaign last year, remained hospitalized and undergoing tests after feeling lightheaded, with tests so far negative for another stroke or seizure, his office said Thursday evening.
Special elections in Pittsburgh could end Pa. House impasse
Pittsburgh-area voters will fill three vacancies Tuesday in the state House of Representatives and the results may resolve a stalemate over majority contro l that has left the chamber in limbo for the past month. If Democrats sweep all three districts, which they also won in November, it will give...
Interior Secretary visits Pittsburgh area home to to tout Biden abandoned well money
Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland was in Western Pennsylvania Thursday touting new funding available to clean up abandoned oil and gas wells. President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, passed in 2021, allocated a record $4.7 billion for plugging oil and gas wells, with Pennsylvania expected to receive $330 million over the next decade.
Pa. school districts and lawmakers praise court’s school funding decision, but for different reasons
Both are reacting to a state court decision that declared the current public school funding formula unconstitutional. Reactions from school districts, education advocates, and lawmakers to a first-of-its-kind state court decision that declared Pennsylvania’s school funding model unconstitutional ranged from praise to disagreement about how to move forward. For...
Pennsylvania U.S. Senator John Fetterman hospitalized after feeling lightheaded
Initial tests at George Washington University Hospital did not show evidence of a new stroke. U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, the Pennsylvania Democrat who suffered a stroke during his campaign last year, was hospitalized Wednesday night after feeling lightheaded while attending a Senate Democratic retreat, his office said. Initial tests at...
Pa. House control will likely be decided by special elections this week
The Pennsylvania state House has been unable to function for a month. Three special elections this week could end the standoff, though big questions remain. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. In the...
Pa. Speaker Mark Rozzi pledges to ready House rules by month’s end
The Berks County Democrat who pledged to act as an ”independent” speaker has led meetings across the state to get input. Pennsylvania’s Speaker of the House is outlining what’s next in the effort to put new procedural rules in place. The state House has been deadlocked...
Judge deems Pennsylvania’s school funding system unconstitutional
A judge declared Pennsylvania’s school funding system unconstitutional Tuesday, a historic decision that should transform the way the state funds public education. The lawsuit filed by multiple school districts, parents, and advocacy groups in 2014 argues the state’s funding of K-12 education is inadequate to the point that it violates its constitution.
Pennsylvania’s acting attorney general leads coalition urging stronger PFAS regulations
More than a dozen attorneys general are calling on the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to take immediate action to regulate PFAS — a toxic class of chemicals linked to serious health problems often found in household products like nonstick cookware. The 17-member coalition includes Pennsylvania’s Acting Attorney General Michelle...
Pa. water plan urges more resources to protect against flooding, pollution
Pennsylvania’s water sources face threats from agricultural pollution, abandoned mineland and oil and gas development. Communities must figure out how to deal with the risks flooding presents to homes and buildings and ensure treatment plants supply safe drinking water. That’s according to the Department of Environmental Protection’s recently updated...
Fiery Ohio derailment raises railroad safety questions
The fiery derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals — sending a huge plume of smoke in the air and forcing residents of a small Ohio town to evacuate — has highlighted the potentially disastrous consequences of train accidents and raised questions about railroad safety. The railroad industry...
Millions will lose emergency food stamp payments next month
Pittsburgher Michelle Ricketts, 63, is bracing for the coming loss of more than $200 from her monthly grocery budget. She’s one of millions of Americans who had been getting extra pandemic-related assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly called SNAP or food stamps. Those additional payments will be...
Hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians may soon be kicked off Medicaid
The federal government’s pandemic-era prohibition against kicking people off Medicaid is ending, meaning that hundreds of thousands of people in Pennsylvania face losing the free health insurance in the coming year. Many people who stand to lose Medicaid coverage don’t know the changes are coming, say officials at advocacy...
With gig work on the rise, Pennsylvania Democrats look to crack down on ‘worker misclassification’
While freelance work has grown more common with the rise of the gig economy, Democrats in Harrisburg say businesses are taking advantage of that trend by wrongly classifying an increasing number of workers as independent contractors. They have pledged to crack down on such misrepresentations now that they are poised to take control of the state House, pending the results of three special elections Tuesday in Pittsburgh-area districts that lean heavily Democratic.
Toxic gases connected to Ohio train derailment cause concern
Days after crews released and burned toxic chemicals transported by a wrecked train in Ohio, residents remain concerned about the toxic substances that could be lingering in their evacuated neighborhoods. About 50 cars, including 10 carrying hazardous materials, derailed in a fiery crash Friday in East Palestine, according to rail...
A check-in program connects Pennsylvania seniors who are feeling isolated or lonely with volunteers
The PA Link Check-In Line connects a senior with a volunteer or another senior for a friendly conversation whenever they need one. The program developed by the Pennsylvania Link to Aging and Disability Resources is hoping to help local seniors who are feeling isolated or lonely this winter. Melissa Bottorf...
Ohio authorities plan “controlled release” of toxic material after train derailment
Authorities plan to release toxic chemicals into the air from five derailed tanker cars that were in danger of exploding Monday, telling residents near the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line to leave immediately or face the possibility of death. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered evacuations in the area of the derailment that...
5 takeaways from Spotlight PA’s event on Pennsylvania’s fragmented local governments
Spotlight PA hosted a discussion on Jan. 26 about the challenges of Pennsylvania’s fragmented system of local governments — including lack of critical oversight and limited resources. Min Xian/SpotlightPA. This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to...
Residents worry about going home, toxic gas from Ohio train derailment
Brittany Dailey stood outside her hotel watching black smoke darken the sky 10 miles to the east as crews burned toxic chemicals from tanker cars that derailed just down the street from her home. The faint smell of chlorine hung in the air Monday night while she wondered even if...
