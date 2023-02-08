ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
WITF

Pennsylvania lawmakers face multibillion-dollar budget question after major school funding ruling

Should the ruling stand, Gov. Josh Shapiro and the divided Pennsylvania legislature will be faced with a multibillion-dollar challenge with no prescribed solution. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. A long-awaited ruling on...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania Democratic U.S. Senator John Fetterman remains in hospital, undergoing tests

A spokesman gave no indication about when Fetterman might leave the hospital, but had said late Wednesday that Fetterman was “in good spirits.”. Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman, who had a stroke during his campaign last year, remained hospitalized and undergoing tests after feeling lightheaded, with tests so far negative for another stroke or seizure, his office said Thursday evening.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Special elections in Pittsburgh could end Pa. House impasse

Pittsburgh-area voters will fill three vacancies Tuesday in the state House of Representatives and the results may resolve a stalemate over majority contro l that has left the chamber in limbo for the past month. If Democrats sweep all three districts, which they also won in November, it will give...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WITF

Pa. school districts and lawmakers praise court’s school funding decision, but for different reasons

Both are reacting to a state court decision that declared the current public school funding formula unconstitutional. Reactions from school districts, education advocates, and lawmakers to a first-of-its-kind state court decision that declared Pennsylvania’s school funding model unconstitutional ranged from praise to disagreement about how to move forward. For...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pa. House control will likely be decided by special elections this week

The Pennsylvania state House has been unable to function for a month. Three special elections this week could end the standoff, though big questions remain. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. In the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Judge deems Pennsylvania’s school funding system unconstitutional

A judge declared Pennsylvania’s school funding system unconstitutional Tuesday, a historic decision that should transform the way the state funds public education. The lawsuit filed by multiple school districts, parents, and advocacy groups in 2014 argues the state’s funding of K-12 education is inadequate to the point that it violates its constitution.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pa. water plan urges more resources to protect against flooding, pollution

Pennsylvania’s water sources face threats from agricultural pollution, abandoned mineland and oil and gas development. Communities must figure out how to deal with the risks flooding presents to homes and buildings and ensure treatment plants supply safe drinking water. That’s according to the Department of Environmental Protection’s recently updated...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Fiery Ohio derailment raises railroad safety questions

The fiery derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals — sending a huge plume of smoke in the air and forcing residents of a small Ohio town to evacuate — has highlighted the potentially disastrous consequences of train accidents and raised questions about railroad safety. The railroad industry...
OHIO STATE
WITF

Millions will lose emergency food stamp payments next month

Pittsburgher Michelle Ricketts, 63, is bracing for the coming loss of more than $200 from her monthly grocery budget. She’s one of millions of Americans who had been getting extra pandemic-related assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly called SNAP or food stamps. Those additional payments will be...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

With gig work on the rise, Pennsylvania Democrats look to crack down on ‘worker misclassification’

While freelance work has grown more common with the rise of the gig economy, Democrats in Harrisburg say businesses are taking advantage of that trend by wrongly classifying an increasing number of workers as independent contractors. They have pledged to crack down on such misrepresentations now that they are poised to take control of the state House, pending the results of three special elections Tuesday in Pittsburgh-area districts that lean heavily Democratic.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Toxic gases connected to Ohio train derailment cause concern

Days after crews released and burned toxic chemicals transported by a wrecked train in Ohio, residents remain concerned about the toxic substances that could be lingering in their evacuated neighborhoods. About 50 cars, including 10 carrying hazardous materials, derailed in a fiery crash Friday in East Palestine, according to rail...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy