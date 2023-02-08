Quiet quitting was the workplace trend of 2022, and quiet hiring has been coined recently as the trend of 2023. But another silent fad is on the horizon, and it’s called ‘quiet thriving’, writes Fiona Ward for GLAMOUR Magazine UK. This term means shifting your mental state so that you can mentally check-in for your job, instead of being exhausted and drained.

