Yardley-Based Engineering Consultant Awarded $900M Contract to Assist National Organization
A Bucks County company just signed a massive deal that will see them become a major asset for an important government entity. Global Systems Technologies, Inc., located at 109 Floral Vale Boulevard in Yardley, was recently awarded a $900 million contract to support the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense. The contract is on a four-year base and one four-year option period.
BUCKSCO Careers – Penn State Great Valley
Located in Malvern, Penn State Great Valley is a special mission campus and graduate school of the Pennsylvania State University. Its academic programs include engineering, information science, MBA, data analytics, finance, and leadership. Administrative Support Coordinator. This position will serve as a point of contact for student questions and concerns;...
CEO of Chester Springs-Based Creative Capital Featured in Local ESPN, NFL Ads
Frederick Hubler, CEO and Chief Wealth Strategist of Creative Capital Wealth Management Group in Chester Springs, will be featured in two advertisements leading up to the Super Bowl.
Foundations Community Partnership’s #FCPresents Features Acclaimed Author, Speaker Joan Garry
Foundations Community Partnership (FCP) welcomes internationally recognized champion for the non-profit sector, Joan Garry, to Bucks County on March 15 at Bucks County Community College’s Zlock Performing Arts Center from 9 – 11:30 AM.
Two Chester County Hospitals Among Best Hospitals in America
Two Chester County hospitals found their place among 2023 America’s best hospitals, according to Healthgrades. To determine the ranking for America’s 250 Best Hospitals, Healthgrades analyzed patient outcomes data for 31 conditions or procedures for virtually every hospital in the country. Chester County Hospital in West Chester was...
Bensalem-Based Addiction Treatment Center Launches New Program
The organization is working to help those in Bucks County with addiction issues. A Bucks County addiction center is now offering a new program that is designed to help working professionals dealing with related issues. John George wrote about the center for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Livengrin, a drug and...
Woods Services, UPenn School of Dental Medicine unveil new dental care center
Woods Services, a nonprofit organization that serves children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and acquired brain injuries, and the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine, one of the leading dental schools in the country, cut the ribbon on Penn Dental Medicine at Woods, Mikey Faulkner Dental Care Center last week.
Nationwide Ranking Service Lists 2023 Best Hospitals: Three Montco Sites Rank Tops
Healthgrades, the Denver-based national medical service analytics firm, has issued its 2023 rankings for best hospitals. The company’s statisticians examined the clinical performance of 4,500 U.S. hospitals across 31 common procedures and conditions. They included maladies such as:
thebrownandwhite.com
Westgate mall forces out six local businesses
The Westgate Mall in North Bethlehem is undergoing major renovations, causing six businesses to vacate their spaces. The mall opened in 1973 and has undergone constant redevelopment for years. The six businesses Amateur Athlete, Fashion Nails, Hawk Music, Subway and Westgate Jewelers and Repairs, received notice on Jan. 20 that their leases would be terminated due to renovations.
Four Tips on How to ‘Quiet-Thrive’ in the Workplace
Quiet quitting was the workplace trend of 2022, and quiet hiring has been coined recently as the trend of 2023. But another silent fad is on the horizon, and it’s called ‘quiet thriving’, writes Fiona Ward for GLAMOUR Magazine UK. This term means shifting your mental state so that you can mentally check-in for your job, instead of being exhausted and drained.
Already Business Owners of a Phoenixville Coffee Shop, Couple Embarks on Second Successful Venture
Mont Clare Deli & Market owner Laura Vernola, right, with kitchen manager Amanda Barros. Laura Vernola and her husband Ed Simpson have run Steel City Coffeehouse and Brewery in Phoenixille for the past 6 years, and their most recent venture came alive midway through the pandemic in the village of Mont Clare, writes Donna Rovins for the The Daily Local News.
Doylestown Hospital Introduces Minimally Invasive Technology to Diagnose Lung Cancer
Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths. But when diagnosed at the earliest stage, known as stage IA-1, the average five-year survival rate is 92%, according to a study in the journal Chest. Time matters. The earlier a lung cancer is diagnosed, the better the treatment results and potential for a cure.
NBC Philadelphia
Bed Bath & Beyond Adds Montgomery County Store to Growing List of Closures
The struggling Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. retail chain released an updated list of 150 location closures on Tuesday, adding another Philadelphia-area store to the previously announced shutdowns, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. New to the list is the Bed Bath & Beyond store at 224 W. DeKalb Pike in...
Phillymag.com
Temple Student Strike Turns Ugly as School Ends Some Tuition Aid
The university is putting a halt on tuition aid to those striking. But Temple officials say there's nothing to see here. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. In case you’ve been thinking about nothing but the...
New Jersey Globe
To keep the 16th district in Democratic hands, Zwicker and Freiman pick Savargaonkar to manage re-election bid
Om Savargaonkar, a rising star among New Jersey Democratic operatives, has been tapped to manage the campaign to hold on to three seats in a Central Jersey district that is one of the most politically competitive in the state. Savargaonkar will lead the re-election bids of State Sen. Andrew Zwicker...
Chadds Ford Entrepreneur Spotlighted in Vogue for Main Line Boutique
Chadds Ford resident Beth Buccini is filling a gap that department and mono-designer stores can’t, writes Christina Binkley for Vogue. “I open where I feel there’s a void,” she said about her small independent chain Kirna Zabête. The multi-brand boutique has a location in Bryn Mawr.
New Hope Art Center Receives Funds from Local Grant Program for New Exhibit
A Bucks County art center recently received financial backing from a local group in order to organize an important exhibit. The New Hope Colony Foundation for the Arts will be showcasing the work of Morgan Colt through a grant from The Bucks Couty Tourism Grant Program.
How Ambler Is Beating the Dubious Distinction of ‘Asbestos Capital of the World’
Scrappily resilient Amblerhas labored mightily to reinvent itself from an industrial past that once brought with it the distinction of being the “Asbestos Capital of the World.” Michael Frost, of Hidden City, chronicled the area’s transformation that balanced both safety and preservation.
2 Delco ZIP Codes Make List of Fastest Selling Homes in Region
Even with the housing market cooling in the Philadelphia region there are still two ZIP codes in Delaware County where home sales were quick and demand high as of January, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal. The Journal listed 12 ZIP codes with higher housing turnover. Marcus Hook, at...
Major Discount Retailer to Open Location in Bucks County. Read to Learn When and Where
A popular retail chain will be opening their latest location in Bucks County, and local shoppers are looking forward to the new site. Ryan Kneller wrote about the new store for WFMZ-69.
Comments / 0