Yardley, PA

BUCKSCO.Today

Yardley-Based Engineering Consultant Awarded $900M Contract to Assist National Organization

A Bucks County company just signed a massive deal that will see them become a major asset for an important government entity. Global Systems Technologies, Inc., located at 109 Floral Vale Boulevard in Yardley, was recently awarded a $900 million contract to support the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense. The contract is on a four-year base and one four-year option period.
YARDLEY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO Careers – Penn State Great Valley

Located in Malvern, Penn State Great Valley is a special mission campus and graduate school of the Pennsylvania State University. Its academic programs include engineering, information science, MBA, data analytics, finance, and leadership. Administrative Support Coordinator. This position will serve as a point of contact for student questions and concerns;...
MALVERN, PA
VISTA.Today

Two Chester County Hospitals Among Best Hospitals in America

Two Chester County hospitals found their place among 2023 America’s best hospitals, according to Healthgrades. To determine the ranking for America’s 250 Best Hospitals, Healthgrades analyzed patient outcomes data for 31 conditions or procedures for virtually every hospital in the country. Chester County Hospital in West Chester was...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Westgate mall forces out six local businesses

The Westgate Mall in North Bethlehem is undergoing major renovations, causing six businesses to vacate their spaces. The mall opened in 1973 and has undergone constant redevelopment for years. The six businesses Amateur Athlete, Fashion Nails, Hawk Music, Subway and Westgate Jewelers and Repairs, received notice on Jan. 20 that their leases would be terminated due to renovations.
BETHLEHEM, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Four Tips on How to ‘Quiet-Thrive’ in the Workplace

Quiet quitting was the workplace trend of 2022, and quiet hiring has been coined recently as the trend of 2023. But another silent fad is on the horizon, and it’s called ‘quiet thriving’, writes Fiona Ward for GLAMOUR Magazine UK. This term means shifting your mental state so that you can mentally check-in for your job, instead of being exhausted and drained.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Already Business Owners of a Phoenixville Coffee Shop, Couple Embarks on Second Successful Venture

Mont Clare Deli & Market owner Laura Vernola, right, with kitchen manager Amanda Barros. Laura Vernola and her husband Ed Simpson have run Steel City Coffeehouse and Brewery in Phoenixille for the past 6 years, and their most recent venture came alive midway through the pandemic in the village of Mont Clare, writes Donna Rovins for the The Daily Local News.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
Phillymag.com

Temple Student Strike Turns Ugly as School Ends Some Tuition Aid

The university is putting a halt on tuition aid to those striking. But Temple officials say there's nothing to see here. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. In case you’ve been thinking about nothing but the...
TEMPLE, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

