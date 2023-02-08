Police increase reward for information on suspect in 2021 Elmont acid attack

After almost two years, there is a renewed push to find the person responsible in a brutal acid attack in Elmont.

As News 12 has reported, Nafiah Ikram was walking up her Elmont driveway in 2021 when suddenly someone threw acid in her face.

Nassau announced they will be upping the cash reward that leads to an arrest to $50,000.

Ikram was left with severe burns on her face, arms and throat. So far, she has had eight surgeries and still has lasting scars.

She says she also suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression since the attack.

"Knowing who did this will 100% make me feel better," Ikram says.

Police describe the male suspect as 6 feet, 2 inches tall with a thin build. He took off in a red Nissan Ultima from 2013-2015.

"There have been numerous search warrants that have taken place, there have been numerous interviews," said Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder. "There's been numerous electronics work that has been done to try to narrow down on who the subject is."

Anyone with information they believe can help police is asked to call Nassau Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.