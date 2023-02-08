ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Police increase reward for information on suspect in 2021 Elmont acid attack

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BIBow_0kgFUMYG00

After almost two years, there is a renewed push to find the person responsible in a brutal acid attack in Elmont.

As News 12 has reported, Nafiah Ikram was walking up her Elmont driveway in 2021 when suddenly someone threw acid in her face.

Nassau announced they will be upping the cash reward that leads to an arrest to $50,000.

Ikram was left with severe burns on her face, arms and throat. So far, she has had eight surgeries and still has lasting scars.

She says she also suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression since the attack.

"Knowing who did this will 100% make me feel better," Ikram says.

Police describe the male suspect as 6 feet, 2 inches tall with a thin build. He took off in a red Nissan Ultima from 2013-2015.

"There have been numerous search warrants that have taken place, there have been numerous interviews," said Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder. "There's been numerous electronics work that has been done to try to narrow down on who the subject is."

Anyone with information they believe can help police is asked to call Nassau Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Attacker stabs man in neck, torso, hand in Brooklyn: NYPD

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 29-year-old man was repeatedly stabbed in Brooklyn on Saturday night, police said. The victim was involved in some kind of verbal dispute with the attacker on Church Avenue near New York Avenue, officials said. The attacker pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the neck, torso and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Girl, 8, breaks leg in Long Island hit-and-run: Nassau PD

VALLEY STREAM, NY (PIX11) — An 8-year-old girl broke a leg in a Valley Stream hit-and-run collision on Sunday afternoon, police said. She was playing in the alleyway behind a home on Dartmouth Street when an SUV driver hit her, then fled the scene around 1:35 p.m., Nassau County officials said. The girl was taken […]
VALLEY STREAM, NY
PIX11

Armed man carjacked Long Island woman in her driveway, police say

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man armed with a knife and hammer is accused of carjacking a Long Island woman in her driveway early Saturday morning, police said. Diorgenis Cruz-Torres, 22, allegedly smashed the driver-side window while the woman was sitting in a Volkswagen Tiguan in her driveway on Teller Avenue in Coram at […]
CORAM, NY
PIX11

NYPD detective charged with stalking his ex-girlfriend, police say

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — An NYPD detective is accused of using a department database to look up information about his ex-girlfriend, police said. NYPD Detective Douglas Connolly, 36, was arrested Saturday in Brooklyn and charged with stalking and computer trespass, according to the NYPD. Connolly is scheduled to be arraigned Sunday in Brooklyn Criminal Court, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Subway shover pushes man, 66, onto train tracks in Brooklyn: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An attacker shoved a man onto train tracks at a Brooklyn subway station on Sunday afternoon, police said. The victim, 66, was at the President Street station when a man pushed him onto the tracks around 3:50 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. The victim was not hit by a train. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Police arrest man accused of multiple bank robberies in Nassau

Detectives say 31-year-old Willian Andrade Jordan walked into the Bank of America on Grand Avenue in Baldwin around 1:15 p.m. Friday. The man approached the teller and passed a note threatening her with a gun and a knife. They say Andrade Jordan demanded $3,000, but the 29-year-old teller walked away...
BALDWIN, NY
NBC New York

2nd Man Dies After Quadruple Shooting Outside NYC Popeyes; 2 Arrested

Another New York man died on Sunday, two days after a flurry of bullets struck him and three other men outside a Popeyes restaurant on a corner in the Bronx, authorities said. Police announced the death of Devren Smith, 37, after he was struck Friday afternoon and rushed to a local hospital in critical condition. A second victim, 24-year-old Jeremiah Smith, died the same day of the shooting after he was hit in the chest.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Robbers pistol-whip employee, steal $4.6k from NYC store: NYPD

CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two armed robbers walked into a store in Brooklyn and shot an employee before fleeing with $4,600 in cash, police said. The armed men entered a convenience store on Myrtle Avenue on Friday around 11:30 p.m., according to authorities. The robbers demanded cash from the store employee, then shot his left hip and pistol-whipped him, police said. The crooks ran off with $4,600 in cash, authorities said.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

NYC man arrested for shoplifting dies in custody: NYPD

An East Village man arrested for a series of shoplifting strikes at a Greenwich Village Duane Reade died in police custody, the NYPD said. Travis Durkin, 47, was accused of stealing $455 worth of merchandise from the drugstore on West Fourth Street near Broadway on Jan. 15 and $1,238 in goods on Jan. 16, police said. When Durkin returned to the same Duane Reade on Jan. 18, he allegedly tried to steal $40 worth of merchandise, but this time cops took him into custody, the NYPD said. He was charged with two counts of criminal possession of stolen property, two counts of grand larceny and one count of petit larceny for the three incidents, police said. After his Jan. 18 arrest, Durkin was found unconscious in a holding cell, and was taken to Manhattan Central Booking where he was awaiting arraignment, the NYPD said. He was pronounced dead Thursday, police announced on Friday. “He died weeks later after being admitted to the hospital,” an NYPD spokeswoman confirmed Saturday. The incident is under investigation by the NYPD’s Force Investigation Division.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

137K+
Followers
47K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy