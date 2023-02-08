Read full article on original website
Related
Pa. school districts and lawmakers praise court’s school funding decision, but for different reasons
Both are reacting to a state court decision that declared the current public school funding formula unconstitutional. Reactions from school districts, education advocates, and lawmakers to a first-of-its-kind state court decision that declared Pennsylvania’s school funding model unconstitutional ranged from praise to disagreement about how to move forward. For...
Pennsylvania lawmakers face multibillion-dollar budget question after major school funding ruling
Should the ruling stand, Gov. Josh Shapiro and the divided Pennsylvania legislature will be faced with a multibillion-dollar challenge with no prescribed solution. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. A long-awaited ruling on...
penncapital-star.com
‘A new day’: Philly officials respond to ruling in Pa. public school funding case
PHILADELPHIA — City officials and education leaders have responded to the Pennsylvania public school funding ruling. Commonwealth Court Judge Renée Cohn Jubelirer ruled Tuesday that the state’s school funding formula has fallen short and violates students’ unconstitutional rights, ultimately siding with districts in a lawsuit that was launched nearly a decade ago in pursuit of billions of dollars in additional annual aid.
Pennsylvania bill would award grants to schools to discontinue Native American mascots
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A bill being proposed in the Pennsylvania State House would award grants to schools that voluntarily discontinue the use of a Native American mascot. In a memo to House members, State Rep. Christopher Rabb (D-Philadelphia) says under the proposed bill schools would be able to use grant funds to offset costs […]
Pa. state system for school funding deemed ‘unconstitutional’
A historic ruling by a Pennsylvania judge Tuesday, declaring the state’s system for school funding as “unconstitutional.”
A judge declared Pa.’s K-12 public school funding system unconstitutional. What comes next?
“All witnesses agree that every child can learn,” Cohn Jubelirer wrote. “It is now the obligation of the Legislature, executive branch, and educators to make the constitutional promise a reality in this commonwealth.” The post A judge declared Pa.’s K-12 public school funding system unconstitutional. What comes next? appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Judge deems Pennsylvania’s school funding system unconstitutional
A judge declared Pennsylvania’s school funding system unconstitutional Tuesday, a historic decision that should transform the way the state funds public education. The lawsuit filed by multiple school districts, parents, and advocacy groups in 2014 argues the state’s funding of K-12 education is inadequate to the point that it violates its constitution.
Pennsylvania voting officials are still fighting election deniers
It’s been 27 months since President Biden won the 2020 election. But that election continues to haunt officials in the Philadelphia suburb of Delaware County, Pa., who are still dealing with lawsuits alleging election fraud, despite no substantial evidence, and ongoing criticism from some local residents during public meetings.
Pennsylvania issues $9 million for crisis services
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s battle against addiction and mental illness continues as the state announced almost $9 million in grants to expand treatment for those in crisis. The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs will supply four county organizations with grants of up to $3 million to create or expand their crisis stabilization centers, aimed at serving those struggling with mental health or substance abuse issues. “There has never...
Pa. judge rules state's funding of public education violates students' constitutional rights
Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer found that the state has not fulfilled its obligations to the poorest public schools under the state constitution.
WFMZ-TV Online
How gun commerce has changed in Pennsylvania since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Pennsylvania since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
In last Chamber address, Kenney pitches for help to get state gun law passed
Mayor Jim Kenney asked the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia to help get one specific gun law passed in Pennsylvania during his final appearance before the group as mayor.
Millions will lose emergency food stamp payments next month
Pittsburgher Michelle Ricketts, 63, is bracing for the coming loss of more than $200 from her monthly grocery budget. She’s one of millions of Americans who had been getting extra pandemic-related assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly called SNAP or food stamps. Those additional payments will be...
abc27.com
Proposed bill would ban TikTok on Pennsylvania state devices
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Many states have banned TikTok from government-issued technology and devices, and a Pennsylvania senator is now trying to follow suit. York County Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill introduced a bill that would prohibit all employees with state-owned devices from downloading TikTok, a Chinese-owned social media app. Get...
A check-in program connects Pennsylvania seniors who are feeling isolated or lonely with volunteers
The PA Link Check-In Line connects a senior with a volunteer or another senior for a friendly conversation whenever they need one. The program developed by the Pennsylvania Link to Aging and Disability Resources is hoping to help local seniors who are feeling isolated or lonely this winter. Melissa Bottorf...
5 dangerous highways in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is full of all different kinds of roads. Highways, turnpikes, back roads. If you can name it, Pennsylvania probably has it. But, with all these roads, which ones are the most dangerous? Below is a list of 5 of the most dangerous highways in the Keystone State. Interstate 78 According […]
Pennsylvanians were asked what they want to change about the state House. Their answer: less partisan deadlock.
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — A statewide listening tour organized by embattled state House Speaker Mark Rozzi revealed widespread frustration with the lower chamber, which has been unable to move forward with official business amid a partisan stalemate. Rozzi (D., Berks) scheduled the...
Pennsylvania residents to lose free Medicaid benefit
Over 3.6 million Pennsylvanians get affordable and free coverage through Medicaid. During the pandemic, the federal government prohibited removing people from the program. But the rule will expire.
abc27.com
COVID in Pa. weekly update, Feb. 9: Deaths up, community level lowers
(WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania Department of Health data checked at 8:45 a.m. on Feb. 9, 2023, there were 10,936 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Feb. 1 through Tuesday, Feb. 7. The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data,...
Opinion: Pennsylvania Might Be the Next State to Legalize Recreational Marijuana
It seems as though legalizing recreational marijuana in PA is becoming a bipartisan effort. Pennsylvania seems to be on the cusp of legalizing recreational cannabis. The former Governor and Lt. Governor, Tom Wolf and John Fetterman made it a large part of their agenda, but the Republicans had the majority in the state House and Senate, and they couldn't come to any agreements on how to move forward.
WITF
Harrisburg, PA
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.https://witf.org
Comments / 0