Mild temps, rain chances for rest of workweek

WHAT'S NEW: Clouds and showers move in for Thursday but will clear out by Friday.

WHAT'S NEXT: The chance for showers over the weekend has decreased for Saturday but has increased for Sunday and that may impact your Super Bowl Sunday plans.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green says showers will return on Thursday afternoon.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy with a chill in the air. Lows: upper 20s to low 30s.

THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy with showers chances scattered through the midday and into the evening hours but temperatures will be milder than average. Highs: upper 40s to low 50s. Lows: mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Temps will be very mild. RECORD: 56 (2022). Highs: low to mid 50s. Lows: mid 30s.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs: mid 40s. Lows: upper 20s to low 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy to cloudy with rain shower chances for the second half of the day. Highs: low to mid 40s. Lows: low 30s.

MONDAY: Early showers to fairer skies later on. Highs: mid 40s. Lows: upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Valentine's Day – Mostly sunny and mild. Highs: upper 40s to low 50s. Lows: upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for rain showers. Highs: upper 40s to low 50s. Lows: upper 30s to low 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with above average temperatures. Highs: low to mid 50s. Lows: mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Mild with showers and breezy winds. Highs: low 50s. Lows: mid 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and colder. Highs: mid 30s. Lows: mid 20s.