Mild and sunny today with a high of 50; next chance for rain Thursday

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Jonathan Cubit says Wednesday will be a milder day with some sunshine and highs near 50.

NEXT: It will be generally mild the rest of the week with a chance of some steady rain developing on Thursday. Friday will be very warm with highs in the mid-50s, challenging some records across the region. For the weekend, a storm will be off to our south, but it doesn't appear it will bring us any rain or snow - just clouds.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High of 49.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain developing. High of 48.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and mild with a few late afternoon showers possible. High of 56.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High of 45.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. High of 43.