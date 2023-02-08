ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Large fire damages multiple businesses along Front Street in Plainfield

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago

Front Street between Watchung Avenue and Park Avenue in Plainfield remains closed due to a large fire that damaged several businesses Tuesday.

Flames were first seen around 6:45 p.m. and quickly spread.

Fire departments from several nearby towns came to help put out the blaze. Officials say that no one was in the buildings when the fire began.

The fire started at Watchung Avenue and Front Street. The flames and smoke were so overwhelming, firefighters could not get inside to fight the fire and had to keep their distance to stay safe.

Mutual aid assisted in bringing the fire under control, but it appears the entire stretch of downtown businesses in the area were lost in the blaze. It appears four or five businesses were destroyed.

No injuries were reported. There's still no word on what caused the fire.

News 12

