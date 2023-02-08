ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ may require opioid antidote spray on college campuses

⚫ Naloxone would have to be on hand on all campuses. ⚫ NJ recorded more than 14,000 antidote administrations in 2022. ⚫ Rutgers University has some concerns with the bill. With the Garden State tallying more than 200 overdose deaths already in 2023, lawmakers are pushing another effort to protect...
N.J. hospital’s $1.8B redesign would be a massive upgrade. But where’s the $ coming from?

The massive overhaul of New Jersey’s sole public hospital could take 10 years and cost $1.8 billion — an expenditure that remains largely unfunded, officials say. A new conceptual plan was unveiled at a recent University Hospital board of directors meeting. Created by the global architecture firm Gensler, the master plan draft envisions a sprawling campus enclosed by modern glass walls and open spaces filled with trees and gardens.
NEWARK, NJ
Murphy administration pilots lifelong learning program to empower unemployed, chronically underemployed NJ residents to succeed in the labor market

NEW JERSEY – In partnership with the Office of Governor Phil Murphy, the Office of Innovation and the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) have teamed up to fund a two-year pilot program to provide job-coaching, training, and employment support to jobless and chronically underemployed residents who do not have college degrees or workplace credentials.
$2M settlement for NJ man wrongly imprisoned for 24 years

TRENTON — A New Jersey man wrongfully imprisoned for 24 years before having his murder conviction overturned has received a $2 million settlement. As first reported by John Paff of TransparencyNJ, Jean L. Dorval reached a settlement with the state last year from a lawsuit filed in 2020. The amount was detailed in an unconditional release notarized in April.
ELIZABETH, NJ
Is the NJ Weedman finally going mainstream?

For the past few years, NJ Weedman, aka Ed Forchion, has operated his business Weedman's Joint across the street from Trenton City Hall. He would have his trademark State Police-looking big SUV with his logo on it parked right in from of his place. He would run into local cops and they would greet him warmly and even take selfies with him.
TRENTON, NJ
Buckle up! They say this is the most dangerous road in NJ

Editors of a popular website say one notorious highway in the Garden State is the most dangerous road in New Jersey. Consider this: according to federal statistics, the average person in New Jersey will drive 12,263 miles in a year (I thought it would have been higher than that). Obviously, that's about a thousand miles per month.
NEW JERSEY STATE
This key cancer screening just got more affordable in N.J.

Health insurance providers in New Jersey will soon be required to cover colonoscopies five years earlier, beginning at age 45, following an increase in colorectal cancer among younger adults. Gov. Phil Murphy signed a new law last week mandating the change, which coincides with updated guidance from the U.S. Preventive...
NJ has 2nd worst roads in the U.S., report says

With more than a third of its major roadways considered to be in bad shape, the Garden State has the 2nd worst roads in the United States, according to a new analysis. Using data from the Federal Highway Administration, a division of the U.S. Department of Transportation, the research and review site Construction Coverage found that 36.4% of New Jersey's major highways — interstates, freeways and expressways, for example — are in poor condition.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Fabulosos recall in NJ – Here are the products affected

Millions of bottles of Fabuloso cleaning products have been recalled in New Jersey and nationwide. Company officials say a potentially harmful bacteria has contaminated the cleaning solutions due to a manufacturing error. The bacteria can be particularly dangerous to those with compromised immune systems. Fabuloso manufactured between Dec.14, 2022, and...
