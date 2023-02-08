With more than a third of its major roadways considered to be in bad shape, the Garden State has the 2nd worst roads in the United States, according to a new analysis. Using data from the Federal Highway Administration, a division of the U.S. Department of Transportation, the research and review site Construction Coverage found that 36.4% of New Jersey's major highways — interstates, freeways and expressways, for example — are in poor condition.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO