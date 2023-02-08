Read full article on original website
NJ expanding program pairing cops with mental health pros on calls
⚫ More counties will be partnering cops and mental health professionals. ⚫ The ARRIVE Together program aims to de-escalate mental health emergencies. ⚫ The governor says ARRIVE Together will soon be used in every county. New Jersey’s ARRIVE Together program, which partners a mental health professional with a law enforcement...
Navy Officer Finds the Perfect Caretaker for His Father with Dementia Through NJ Apprenticeships
Amanda Ruiz-Taveras, Certified as a Dementia Practitioner through the NJ Apprenticeship program, Brings Joy and Comfort to NJ Families with Her Expert Care. After cycling through 12 home health aides and three nursing homes in three years, Jonathan Sym doubted he’d ever be able to hire a suitable caretaker for his 85-year-old father, who struggles with dementia.
Winslow, NJ teacher caught on tape cursing at class
A student at Winslow Twp. High School pressed record on his phone when his teacher began cursing at his class. Then he was suspended. The educator, who has not been publicly identified, reportedly got caught hurling profanity, including several F-bombs, at her students. She can be heard in the clip...
NJ may require opioid antidote spray on college campuses
⚫ Naloxone would have to be on hand on all campuses. ⚫ NJ recorded more than 14,000 antidote administrations in 2022. ⚫ Rutgers University has some concerns with the bill. With the Garden State tallying more than 200 overdose deaths already in 2023, lawmakers are pushing another effort to protect...
New Jersey Launches $10 Million Sustainable Employment Initiative
The Lifelong Learning Accounts (LiLA) program provides job coaching, training, and support to jobless and chronically underemployed residents through a $10 million pilot initiative.
N.J. hospital’s $1.8B redesign would be a massive upgrade. But where’s the $ coming from?
The massive overhaul of New Jersey’s sole public hospital could take 10 years and cost $1.8 billion — an expenditure that remains largely unfunded, officials say. A new conceptual plan was unveiled at a recent University Hospital board of directors meeting. Created by the global architecture firm Gensler, the master plan draft envisions a sprawling campus enclosed by modern glass walls and open spaces filled with trees and gardens.
Murphy administration pilots lifelong learning program to empower unemployed, chronically underemployed NJ residents to succeed in the labor market
NEW JERSEY – In partnership with the Office of Governor Phil Murphy, the Office of Innovation and the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) have teamed up to fund a two-year pilot program to provide job-coaching, training, and employment support to jobless and chronically underemployed residents who do not have college degrees or workplace credentials.
A new study finds NJ residents think they’ll live longer than predicted
⚫ New Jerseyans believe they will live longer than predicted. ⚫ A just-released study finds they may actually be right. ⚫ The study also finds many people don’t want to live forever. How long do think you are going to live?. A new study finds the average New Jersey...
$2M settlement for NJ man wrongly imprisoned for 24 years
TRENTON — A New Jersey man wrongfully imprisoned for 24 years before having his murder conviction overturned has received a $2 million settlement. As first reported by John Paff of TransparencyNJ, Jean L. Dorval reached a settlement with the state last year from a lawsuit filed in 2020. The amount was detailed in an unconditional release notarized in April.
Is the NJ Weedman finally going mainstream?
For the past few years, NJ Weedman, aka Ed Forchion, has operated his business Weedman's Joint across the street from Trenton City Hall. He would have his trademark State Police-looking big SUV with his logo on it parked right in from of his place. He would run into local cops and they would greet him warmly and even take selfies with him.
Buckle up! They say this is the most dangerous road in NJ
Editors of a popular website say one notorious highway in the Garden State is the most dangerous road in New Jersey. Consider this: according to federal statistics, the average person in New Jersey will drive 12,263 miles in a year (I thought it would have been higher than that). Obviously, that's about a thousand miles per month.
New Jersey races to meet expedited deadline to distribute water assistance — or lose it
Pa. could be a downstream beneficiary of the federal funding if Garden State officials fail to act. The post New Jersey races to meet expedited deadline to distribute water assistance — or lose it appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
NJ SNAP food stamp benefits are going up — are you eligible?
SNAP benefits are going up in New Jersey – do you qualify?. The new Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program monthly minimum is $95. The increase comes as federal emergency SNAP benefits come to an end. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed legislation A5086 that raises minimum Supplemental Nutrition Assistance...
This key cancer screening just got more affordable in N.J.
Health insurance providers in New Jersey will soon be required to cover colonoscopies five years earlier, beginning at age 45, following an increase in colorectal cancer among younger adults. Gov. Phil Murphy signed a new law last week mandating the change, which coincides with updated guidance from the U.S. Preventive...
Retirements are imperiling the legislature’s march towards gender parity
With the election of State Sen. Renee Burgess (D-Irvington) last year, the number of women in the New Jersey Legislature reached an all-time high-water mark, with 42 women – more than one-third of the legislature’s 120 members – serving concurrently. But thanks to a recent spate of...
NJ has 2nd worst roads in the U.S., report says
With more than a third of its major roadways considered to be in bad shape, the Garden State has the 2nd worst roads in the United States, according to a new analysis. Using data from the Federal Highway Administration, a division of the U.S. Department of Transportation, the research and review site Construction Coverage found that 36.4% of New Jersey's major highways — interstates, freeways and expressways, for example — are in poor condition.
SAF Files Amended Complaint Challenging New Jersey Gun Law
The Second Amendment Foundation has filed an amended complaint in its challenge of New Jersey’s revised gun permit law, adding one plaintiff and expanding its scope on so-called “sensitive places.” The case is now known as Koons v. Platkin. SAF and its lawsuit partners are
Fabulosos recall in NJ – Here are the products affected
Millions of bottles of Fabuloso cleaning products have been recalled in New Jersey and nationwide. Company officials say a potentially harmful bacteria has contaminated the cleaning solutions due to a manufacturing error. The bacteria can be particularly dangerous to those with compromised immune systems. Fabuloso manufactured between Dec.14, 2022, and...
New Jersey surprisingly one of America’s most romantic states
Finally! New Jersey is getting some love. The Garden State just landed high on a list celebrating the most romantic states in America, and frankly, we're shocked. Wow, imagine that. There's a list where New Jersey is not getting ragged on! In fact, New Jersey loves love so much that we've just been ranked the 2nd most romantic state in the nation.
This New Jersey Intersection Is Actually The Worst In The Entire Country
New Jersey is known for a lot of great things, no question about it. Beaches, fantastic food, lots of great outdoor activities like hiking and camping, and of course the people who live here are the best. That being said, New Jersey has recently made the number one spot on...
