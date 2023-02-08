Read full article on original website
brady-today.com
Grand Jury Selection Rescheduled for February 15
The McCulloch County District Court has announced that the Grand Jury Selection that was supposed to take place on January 31, 2023 has now been rescheduled for February 15, 2023 at 2PM. Anyone having a conflict with this new date can contact the office at 325-597-2392 and they will pass that information along to Judge Rob Hoffman for approval.
koxe.com
Officers Repond to Disorderly Conduct Call, Man Arrested
According to a news release Tuesday morning from the Brownwood Police Department:. On Tuesday, February 7, at approximately 2:15 am, officers were dispatched to the Yellow Rose Estates, in the 3300 block of Stephen F Austin, regarding a report of Disorderly Conduct. A 911 call came from that home, but the caller hung up. Communications officers returned the call and could hear a female asking for police assistance as a male subject was intoxicated and holding a knife.
koxe.com
Santa Anna Man Re-Arrested After More Victims Come Forward
The Coleman Police Department previously reported about the recent arrest of Malcolm Todd McMillan, 54, of Santa Anna, Texas for Financial Abuse of an Elderly Individual. On February 6, 2023, McMillan was re-arrested in Santa Anna by the Santa Anna Police Department and Coleman County Sheriff’s Office after a Motion to Revoke Felony Probation warrant was issued for McMillan.
More theft reports lead to rearrest of Santa Anna man, police say he’s stolen $22k+
COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – After KTAB/KRBC reported that Santa Anna man, Malcolm McMillan, 54, was arrested for ‘conning’ elderly victims out of their money by using religious references, authorities have reported even more victims have stepped forward. In a press release from Coleman Police Department, it was detailed that McMillan was rearrested in Santa Anna […]
Coleman County man accused of ‘conning’ elderly victims by using religious references, family tragedies
COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Coleman County man accused of ‘conning’ elderly victims out of thousands of dollars by using religious references and family tragedies has been arrested. Malcolm Todd McMillan, 54, of Santa Anna, has been charged with Financial Abuse of an Elderly Individual in connection to the allegations and was released from […]
ktxs.com
Brownwood police warning residents of scams circulating in the area
BROWNWOOD, Texas — Brownwood police are warning residents of multiple scams circulating in the area. According to a social media post, police have been made aware of two different scams. The first scam involved several homes in Brownwood being listed for sale in online forums as 'for rent'. Scammers are asking interested renters over the phone to send money before they view the home in person.
Comanche man arrested after shots fired in residential neighborhood
COMANCHE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Comanche man was arrested in connection to a shooting in a residential neighborhood. Efrain Rios Jr. was taken into custody this week after police say he admitted to being the suspect who fired multiple shots in a neighborhood off Sunset Drive in Comanche January 27. “It was determined that this […]
HAPPENING NOW: Three hospitalized after Callahan County crash
CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three people were hospitalized after a crash in Callahan County Thursday afternoon. The crash happened on Highway 36 near CR 238 in Eula around 2:00 p.m. First responders told KTAB and KRBC one pickup was attempting to make a U-turn when it was t-boned by a 2nd pickup that was […]
brownwoodnews.com
Court Records 2/3/23
No criminal cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office this week. The following marriage licenses were filed from January 27 through February 2:. The following cases were filed in the Brown County District Clerk’s office from January 27 through February 2:. Discover Bank vs. Sammie L....
brownwoodnews.com
DIANE ADAMS: Mysterious Cairns of West Central Texas
Along the creeks and rivers and on the high ridges of West Central Texas, within an approximate circle of 14 contiguous counties stretching from Brown to Taylor and Coke counties, and north to the Salt Fork of the Brazos River, the remains of ancient rock cairns can still be seen. The cairns are the relics of an older civilization, erected by inhabitants that settled here before the more nomadic and warlike Apaches and then Comanches. The people who built these structures are still a mystery today. What kind of people were they, and why did they build so many of these rock mounds?
koxe.com
Pencie Doris “P.D.” Franke, 85, of Brownwood
Pencie Doris “P.D.” Franke, age 85, of Brownwood finished the purpose of her earthly life on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Services for Pencie are pending with Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
Victory Life Church holds first rescue home ribbon cutting
Wednesday night, Victory Life Church held its ribbon cutting and offered a tour to the congregation of Russell House, the first of at least four rescue homes that will eventually be located on the property. The Russell House, named after Scott and Donna Russell of Blanket, is the first of...
koxe.com
Lucy Havens, 99
On Monday, February 6th, Mattie Louise Havens, passed away at the age of 99 in her Dallas home. A “going home” service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the Cowboy Campgrounds in Coleman County. She was born in Caro, Texas in Nacogdoches County...
koxe.com
Samuel Sauceda, 49, of Brownwood
Samuel Sauceda, age 49, of Brownwood, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Services for Samuel are pending with Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
koxe.com
Marvin L. Riggs, 98, of San Saba
Marvin L. Riggs, 98 of San Saba, passed away February 2nd. Services pending with Heritage Funeral Home in San Saba.
Camper catches on fire in Cisco, first responders search for two pets
CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A camper caught on fire in the backyard of a property in Cisco. Just before 7:00 p.m. on February 4, fire crews were called out to a camper fire in the 600 block of Ramsey Street. The camper showed signs of heavy smoke, but crews were able to contain the fire […]
koxe.com
The Woman’s Club of Brownwood now accepting applications for donations
The Woman’s Club of Brownwood is accepting applications from charitable and non-profit organizations for funding. The deadline for turning in applications is March 10, and the funds will be distributed at the Woman’s Club May 23, 2023 luncheon meeting at the Brownwood County Club. Organized in 1973, the...
koxe.com
Thelma Irene Kerbow, 97, of Coleman
Thelma Irene Kerbow, age 97 of Coleman, Texas passed to the arms of her Jesus on Monday, February 6, 2023 at the Hendricks Medical Center Brownwood. Services will be Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 2:00 pm at the Coleman City Cemetery Pavilion with Michael Wright officiating under the direction and care of Henderson Funeral Home staff.
brownwoodnews.com
Ronnie Lee Massey
Ronnie Lee Massey, age 46, of Bangs passed away Friday, February 3, 2023. Graveside Services for Ronnie will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Jordan Springs Cemetery in Brownwood, with Bill Slaymaker officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood. Ronnie was...
koxe.com
John Pierce, 76, of Brady
Visitation for John Pierce, 76 of Brady, will be Thursday, February 9, from 6 to 8 pm at Heritage Funeral Home in Brady. A Graveside Service will be Friday, February 10 at 2:00 pm at Rest Haven Cemetery in Brady. He passed away February 2, 2023 in San Angelo, Texas.
