ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
brady-today.com

Grand Jury Selection Rescheduled for February 15

The McCulloch County District Court has announced that the Grand Jury Selection that was supposed to take place on January 31, 2023 has now been rescheduled for February 15, 2023 at 2PM. Anyone having a conflict with this new date can contact the office at 325-597-2392 and they will pass that information along to Judge Rob Hoffman for approval.
koxe.com

Officers Repond to Disorderly Conduct Call, Man Arrested

According to a news release Tuesday morning from the Brownwood Police Department:. On Tuesday, February 7, at approximately 2:15 am, officers were dispatched to the Yellow Rose Estates, in the 3300 block of Stephen F Austin, regarding a report of Disorderly Conduct. A 911 call came from that home, but the caller hung up. Communications officers returned the call and could hear a female asking for police assistance as a male subject was intoxicated and holding a knife.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Santa Anna Man Re-Arrested After More Victims Come Forward

The Coleman Police Department previously reported about the recent arrest of Malcolm Todd McMillan, 54, of Santa Anna, Texas for Financial Abuse of an Elderly Individual. On February 6, 2023, McMillan was re-arrested in Santa Anna by the Santa Anna Police Department and Coleman County Sheriff’s Office after a Motion to Revoke Felony Probation warrant was issued for McMillan.
SANTA ANNA, TX
BigCountryHomepage

More theft reports lead to rearrest of Santa Anna man, police say he’s stolen $22k+

COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – After KTAB/KRBC reported that Santa Anna man, Malcolm McMillan, 54, was arrested for ‘conning’ elderly victims out of their money by using religious references, authorities have reported even more victims have stepped forward. In a press release from Coleman Police Department, it was detailed that McMillan was rearrested in Santa Anna […]
SANTA ANNA, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Coleman County man accused of ‘conning’ elderly victims by using religious references, family tragedies

COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Coleman County man accused of ‘conning’ elderly victims out of thousands of dollars by using religious references and family tragedies has been arrested. Malcolm Todd McMillan, 54, of Santa Anna, has been charged with Financial Abuse of an Elderly Individual in connection to the allegations and was released from […]
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
ktxs.com

Brownwood police warning residents of scams circulating in the area

BROWNWOOD, Texas — Brownwood police are warning residents of multiple scams circulating in the area. According to a social media post, police have been made aware of two different scams. The first scam involved several homes in Brownwood being listed for sale in online forums as 'for rent'. Scammers are asking interested renters over the phone to send money before they view the home in person.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Court Records 2/3/23

No criminal cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office this week. The following marriage licenses were filed from January 27 through February 2:. The following cases were filed in the Brown County District Clerk’s office from January 27 through February 2:. Discover Bank vs. Sammie L....
brownwoodnews.com

DIANE ADAMS: Mysterious Cairns of West Central Texas

Along the creeks and rivers and on the high ridges of West Central Texas, within an approximate circle of 14 contiguous counties stretching from Brown to Taylor and Coke counties, and north to the Salt Fork of the Brazos River, the remains of ancient rock cairns can still be seen. The cairns are the relics of an older civilization, erected by inhabitants that settled here before the more nomadic and warlike Apaches and then Comanches. The people who built these structures are still a mystery today. What kind of people were they, and why did they build so many of these rock mounds?
TEXAS STATE
brownwoodnews.com

Victory Life Church holds first rescue home ribbon cutting

Wednesday night, Victory Life Church held its ribbon cutting and offered a tour to the congregation of Russell House, the first of at least four rescue homes that will eventually be located on the property. The Russell House, named after Scott and Donna Russell of Blanket, is the first of...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Lucy Havens, 99

On Monday, February 6th, Mattie Louise Havens, passed away at the age of 99 in her Dallas home. A “going home” service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the Cowboy Campgrounds in Coleman County. She was born in Caro, Texas in Nacogdoches County...
DALLAS, TX
koxe.com

Samuel Sauceda, 49, of Brownwood

Samuel Sauceda, age 49, of Brownwood, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Services for Samuel are pending with Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

The Woman’s Club of Brownwood now accepting applications for donations

The Woman’s Club of Brownwood is accepting applications from charitable and non-profit organizations for funding. The deadline for turning in applications is March 10, and the funds will be distributed at the Woman’s Club May 23, 2023 luncheon meeting at the Brownwood County Club. Organized in 1973, the...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Thelma Irene Kerbow, 97, of Coleman

Thelma Irene Kerbow, age 97 of Coleman, Texas passed to the arms of her Jesus on Monday, February 6, 2023 at the Hendricks Medical Center Brownwood. Services will be Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 2:00 pm at the Coleman City Cemetery Pavilion with Michael Wright officiating under the direction and care of Henderson Funeral Home staff.
COLEMAN, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Ronnie Lee Massey

Ronnie Lee Massey, age 46, of Bangs passed away Friday, February 3, 2023. Graveside Services for Ronnie will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Jordan Springs Cemetery in Brownwood, with Bill Slaymaker officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood. Ronnie was...
BANGS, TX
koxe.com

John Pierce, 76, of Brady

Visitation for John Pierce, 76 of Brady, will be Thursday, February 9, from 6 to 8 pm at Heritage Funeral Home in Brady. A Graveside Service will be Friday, February 10 at 2:00 pm at Rest Haven Cemetery in Brady. He passed away February 2, 2023 in San Angelo, Texas.
BRADY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy