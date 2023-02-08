Read full article on original website
Actor and Wife Welcome Baby Girl After Fertility Troubles
South Korean star Song Jae-hee and his wife, Ji So Yeon, welcomed a healthy baby girl earlier this week. Song's talent agency shared the news on Jan. 20, hours after their daughter was born. The couple has been married since 2017 and were open about their struggles with infertility. "This...
Maria Menounos is expecting her first baby after 10+ years of trying
Maria Menounos is going to be a mom! After more than a decade of trying to have a baby, the television personality revealed that she and her husband, Keven Undergaro, are going to be parents thanks to the help of a surrogate. “We are so grateful to the beautiful family...
Heather Rae Young Gives Birth, Welcomes 1st Child With Husband Tarek El Moussa
Congratulations are in order for Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa! The Selling Sunset star gave birth on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, to a son. The couple has not revealed his name yet. "Our baby boy is here. Mama and baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy," Heather...
‘Exhausted’ Heather Rae Young Gives Fans an Update After Birth of First Baby
"Selling Sunset" star Heather Rae Young updated fans after recently giving birth to her first baby with Tarek El Moussa.
Woman Cancels Family Vacation After She Finds Out That Her Husband Hid Her Daughter's Passport to Keep Her From Going
Blended families, also known as stepfamilies, aren't always as idyllic as they seem in pop culture. There's no way to ignore this dynamic in America, with approximately 15% of children living in blended families according to the US Census Bureau - demonstrating just how far-reaching these complex family units have become. And the following story illustrates just how difficult it can be sometimes to create and maintain a healthy stepfamily.
Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Lola Walks in on Mom and Dad Relaxing and Is Greeted with a Surprise
On yesterday's episode of 'Live with Kelly and Ryan,' morning show host Kelly Ripa recounted the time her daughter, Lola Consuelos, walked into her and her husband's room and was surprised by what she found.
Peta Murgatroyd Makes Silly Faces In Sweet Photos As She Confirms She's 20 Weeks Pregnant
Peta Murgatroyd is bumpin' along — and loving it! On Thursday, February 2, the dancer, 36, posted a slew of photos of herself getting silly and showing off her growing stomach. "Candids 📸 #20weekspregnant," she captioned the sweet snaps via Instagram. Of course, people couldn't get enough of the photoshoot, including her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy. "You’re so hot ❤️🔥," he gushed, while Dancing With the Stars pro Jenna Johnson added, "Omggg obsessed 😍😍."A third person added, "When you still have abs 20 weeks pregnant…😲," while a fourth stated, "Omg!!!! Time is flying by !!! You look so beautiful and happy!!!...
talentrecap.com
‘DWTS’ Pro Jenna Johnson Releases First Video of Her Newborn Baby
There have never been happier days for Dancing With The Stars professional dancers Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy after welcoming their first child into the world. Johnson shared a video on Instagram of Chmerkovskiy holding rocking their child, providing an intimate look into the couple’s life. Jenna Johnson Provides...
NeNe Leakes Reveals She Will Never Go Back To ‘RHOA’ After Legal Battle With Bravo
Ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes has been in a bitter court battle with Bravo over the past year and because of that, she confirmed she will not be going back to RHOA, RadarOnline.com has learned.Leakes recently appeared on The Breakfast Club and was asked if should ever return to the show that put her name on the map.NeNe said, “I have no plans to come back. I feel like that ship has sailed and I’ve grown in so many ways. It’s just not something I am interested in doing anymore. That’s it.”There seems to be no animosity with...
ABC News Producer Choked to Death on Drunken Night Out With Wife: Report
Dax Tejera, an ABC News producer known for his work with George Stephanopoulos, reportedly choked to death while intoxicated in New York City last December, contradicting a previous statement by his network that he’d suffered a heart attack. Tejera, 37, died of “asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication,” the city’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner told the Daily Mail. The exact timeline of the events of Dec. 23 remains unclear, with the Mail’s report failing to address earlier claims that Tejera “collapsed” only after leaving the Park Avenue steakhouse where he’d been dining that night. Complicating what Tejera’s widow called a “terrible tragedy” is the fact that, hours later, she was charged with child endangerment after it emerged that the couple had left their young daughters alone in a hotel room to dine out that evening. “While the girls were unharmed, I realize that it was a poor decision,” Veronica Tejera said in a statement at the time. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dax Tejera (@daxtejera) Read it at Daily Mail
Katie Holmes’ ex-boyfriend Emilio Vitolo is excited to welcome his first baby girl
Katie Holmes’ ex-boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. is expecting his first baby with his girlfriend Sammy Piccinni! The 35-year-old chef shared the good news with his fans and followers on social media, showing photos of the ultrasound and posing together. Emilio Vitolo/Instagram “Half...
Maks Chmerkovskiy Says Baby No. 2 With Pregnant Peta Murgatroyd Has Been a ‘Long Time Coming’: It’s ‘Incredible’
Couldn't be happier! Maks Chmerkovskiy is over the moon about wife Peta Murgatroyd's pregnancy following multiple miscarriages. "[It's] incredible news," the Dancing With the Stars pro, 43, gushed during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly on Thursday, January 19, while promoting his work with Unify Ukraine. "Long time coming. We've been waiting to have this […]
Bachelor Alum Sarah Herron Shares Her Baby Died After She Gave Birth at 24 Weeks Pregnant
Watch: Chrissy Teigen Pens Powerful Essay on Pregnancy Loss. Sarah Herron is mourning the loss of her newborn son, Oliver Brown. The Bachelor alum shared on Feb. 1 that her and fiancé Dylan Brown's "beautiful son" was born Jan. 28, when she was 24 weeks pregnant, and "passed away in his dad's arms shortly after."
blavity.com
The Mother Of Nick Cannon's 9th Child, LaNisha Cole, Responds To Rumors That She's Pregnant With His 13th
LaNisha Cole wants the pregnancy rumors to stop! The model recently took to her Instagram Story to dispel rumors she is carrying Nick Cannon’s 13th child. Cole is the mother of Cannon’s ninth child, 4-month-old Onyx Ice Cole Cannon. She posted the Story in reaction to haters speculating...
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
Dax Tejera's Cause of Death Revealed After ABC News Producer Died Suddenly at 37
The death was accidental, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner tells PEOPLE Dax Tejera, the executive producer of This Week on ABC who died in December, choked to death while intoxicated, according to officials. Tejera, 37, died on Dec. 23 from "asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication," the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirms to PEOPLE. The death was accidental, the office says. In December, a memo from ABC News president Kim Godwin that was shared with staff previously said Tejera died...
Meghan McCain shows ‘fully cooked’ baby bump nine months into pregnancy
Meghan McCain’s second baby is “fully cooked.” The pregnant former “The View” co-host posted a bump update via Instagram Wednesday while wearing a gray sweater and a matching skirt. McCain, 38, shared another mirror selfie on her Story, writing, “I still hate maternity clothes. Thank God for @hm & @mango.” The expectant star’s social media uploads came four months after she revealed she is expecting baby No. 2 with her husband, Ben Domenech. “Ben and I feel so blessed that we will be adding a new member to our family this winter, a baby sister for our daughter Liberty!” McCain told her followers in...
Meet Tom Cruise’s Three Rarely Seen Children—Isabella, Connor, and Suri
Tom Cruise is a Hollywood legend and one of the most prominent box office-grossing actors since the ’80s, for hit movies like Risky Business, Top Gun and Rain Man. The 60-year-old actor has bagged multiple awards and nominations, including Golden Globe nominations and his star on the Hollywood walk of fame, amongst others.
Pippa Middleton's way of 'managing her weight' since becoming 'hands-on' mom
Pippa Middleton revealed how she 'manages' her weight since becoming a mother
Gisele Bündchen Watches Daughter Vivian Take Riding Lesson In 1st Photos Since Tom Brady Retirement
Gisele Bundchen continues to be a devoted parent! The Brazilian bombshell, 42, was seen watching her 10-year-old daughter Vivian get another riding lesson after ex-husband Tom Brady announced his retirement on Feb. 1. In pics taken in Miami on Monday, February 6th, the former Victoria’s Secret supermodel was snapped smiling as she held a cell phone and watched her daughter on horseback. Gisele rocked her natural, sandy blonde waves and a gray t shirt and accessorized with a pair of chic shades and a tasteful wristwatch. In the saddle, Vivian wore a white polo top, helmet, and riding gloves.
