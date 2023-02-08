ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The dollar's steepest slump in over a decade is stalling as the Fed stands ready to push ahead with interest-rate increases

By Zahra Tayeb
 1 day ago
The US dollar pictured. (Photo by Xu Jinbai/VCG via Getty Images)
  • The dollar's steepest slump in more than a decade is stalling after Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned of further interest rate hikes.
  • Following the Fed's February 1 meeting, the greenback has rebounded by more than 2% from a 21-month low.
  • Despite inflation cooling, a strong January jobs report suggests the Fed could stay hawkish for longer, providing support to the dollar.

The dollar's steepest slump in more than a decade is stalling after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned interest rates will likely continue to rise even as inflation cools.

Since the Fed's meeting last week, the greenback has rebounded by over 2% from a 21-month low, halting a four-month run of declines. The fell 1.4% in January, adding to last quarter's 7.7% plunge that was the biggest since 2010, as investors expected the central bank to slow its rate increases as price pressures eased.

Rising interest rates tend to support a currency's value because they attract foreign investors seeking higher yields.

Last week, the Fed hiked interest rates by 25-basis points with Powell signaling that . "We will likely need to do additional rate increases," Powell said, adding that borrowing costs would need to stay higher for longer.

Immediately after the February 1 meeting, the dollar's rebound began, rising 0.6% in one day.

Powell's comments were followed by a which showed the world's largest economy added 517,000 jobs in the first month of 2023. Meanwhile, the US unemployment rate was 3.4% in January – the lowest in 54 years.

A strong labour market, which leads to wage gains and more spending power for the consumer, could stand in the way of the Fed's fight against inflation. Inflation has been moderating since mid-2022, with December's reading coming in at 6.5%, the lowest level in over a year.

"It will be interesting to see whether the dollar is able to hold onto its gains, as we suspect that most of the other major central banks could follow suit in raising rates higher than previously expected," Matthew Ryan, head of market strategy at global financial services firm Ebury said in a note.

