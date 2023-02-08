ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okemos, MI

WILX-TV

Gov. Whitmer to deliver budget presentation to Detroit Regional Chamber

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer will join the Detroit Regional Chamber and Dan Loepp, the president and CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan on Monday for a luncheon to discuss her budget proposal and how she plans to collaborate with the business community to accomplish her priorities for the state of Michigan.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police warn of scam calls

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State police are warning people of scammers pretending to be an organization. Michigan State Police announced on Twitter that people should look out for scam calls from people pretending to be organizations to help people. They said they would say assist with injured and fallen troopers.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Residents will pay $13 for Recreation Passports, starting March 1

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced a price increase for Recreation Passports. Starting March 1, people will see a slight increase in the cost of a Recreation Passport. The resident vehicle fee will increase from $12 to $13 and from $6 to $7 for motorcycles, the first increase since 2020.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Slotkin says military shot down object above Lake Huron

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Representative Elissa Slotkin said the military downed an object hovering above Lake Huron. On Twitter, Slotkin said the military has an extremely close eye on the object above Lake Huron and all parties have been laser-focused on it since it showed up. She later confirmed the object was downed by the US Air Force and National Guard. She said in a Tweet that they would know more about the object in the next coming days.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

SNAP card users targeted by phishing scam

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan attorney general is warning EBT benefit card holders of a scam using text message. Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says a phishing text message claiming EBT benefit cards are locked is a scam. The message includes...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Haslett girls clinch CAAC-Red outright with win at Williamston

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - The Haslett girls basketball team kept its perfect season rolling, moving to 19-0 with a win over Williamston, clinching the CAAC-Red outright league title in the process. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every...
HASLETT, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan Legislature debates over debating

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Senate is expected to vote on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s tax plan next week. The vote was delayed after Senate Republicans adjourned Thursday’s session while Democrats were out of the room. The House passed the proposal with Republicans protesting in that chamber too.
MICHIGAN STATE

