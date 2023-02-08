ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Clifton’s Newest Bar, The Taproom on Ludlow, Has Ambitions to be Cincinnati’s Next Cheers

By Leyla Shokoohe
The Taproom on Ludlow hopes to draw patrons of all demographics.

It doesn’t have a catchy theme song yet, but the Taproom on Ludlow has ambitions to be the next Cheers . A new neighborhood bar occupying one of the rarely vacant storefronts on Ludlow Avenue in Clifton’s Gaslight District, the Taproom is destined — and designed — to appeal to all demographics, from college kids to retirees.

“Clifton has been awesome,” says owner Max Monks. “My goal and what I envision for this is that right now, we offer something every night for people to come in for. There needs to be a reason, there needs to be a draw for people to come. So if we can expand to the UC [sports crowd] to people wanting to come here before or after a show at the Ludlow Garage, drawing in the younger people from Northside and Clifton and the Uptown area, then we get the local community, the residents. I want to be a really good neighborhood bar with something for everybody.”

The Taproom is starting off strong with a full weekly lineup of options. Monday is trivia night, Tuesday is student night with dollar-off beers, Wednesday is open mic night, Thursday is karaoke night, and Friday and Saturday feature live entertainment (The bar is typically closed on Sundays but has been open for football-game viewing).

Monks says the Taproom space, formerly home to Amol Indian Restaurant, sat vacant for around 18 months before he was approached by landlord Dave Taylor of Gaslight Property to potentially take over the space, which is adjacent to Monks’ existing restaurant Habanero on Ludlow, a Ludlow staple since 1999.

Monks says that he initially envisioned the Taproom as another iteration of 16 Lots Brewing Company, his successful Mason endeavor. 16 Lots is focused on being hyperlocal, featuring 24 draft beers all made within 60 miles. He says he wanted to add a stage for local music, too. Then he decided to add dart boards, and opportunities for local artists, and the idea for Taproom transformed from a Clifton version of 16 Lots to its very own creation.

He says the key to making the Taproom work came when Monks and his team decided to add an entryway from the new space into Habanero, which was about to undergo its own upgrade; after 24 years of existence, it was time for a remodel for the independent Latin-American joint, including new paint, signs and a menu refresh (Fun fact: Habanero opened before the Tri-State’s first Chipotle).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=343Btn_0kgFSuuM00
The Taproom on Ludlow is located on Ludlow Avenue in Clifton's Gaslight District.

With the connection between the two establishments came an opportunity to capitalize on both the existing customer base, allowing patrons to take Habanero food into the Taproom and create new customers for both venues, Monks says.

“If we can put this over here, that’s another reason [for people to come over to the Taproom], because now they’re like, ‘Oh, I’ll bring my quesadilla over here and watch a game or listen to the stage or maybe shoot some darts,’” Monks says.

The Taproom has a robust beer list with more than 20 local beers on tap, including options from Fifty West, Sonder Brewing, Rhinegeist, Urban Artifact and Monks’ own 16 Lots Brewing. Monks added craft cocktails to the menu, too, enlisting Catherine Manabat, formerly of Homemakers Bar in Over-the-Rhine, to help create them. General manager Todd Uttley oversees the Taproom.

“What I wanted to do is, if you look at the whole vibe of this place, it’s middle of the road, meaning it’s not super high-end fancy, but it’s also not a dive bar,” Monks says.

“Don’t get me wrong – I love dive bars. But there’s a place and a time for everything, [and] I felt there needed to be a solid middle of the road where you could come in here and get a really good craft cocktail for ten bucks, not 15, but not have to get a Jack and Coke,” Monks adds. “When you look at the beer pricing, it’s $6.75 for the most part. I’m not charging $7.50, $8 a beer. My wine’s by the glass. So again, reasonable pricing, which is sort of what’s guided me throughout my career. Give them a good pour with a good value and a good place, and they’ll come back.”

The cocktail list includes a core menu and a few seasonal options that rotate out. Among others, there’s the House Rita, a punchy spin on a margarita; the Cowboy Bob, with mezcal and strawberry-jalapeno notes; and the Hazel and Roy, a tequila and grapefruit number (The cocktails are all named by Monks, who looked to family members for inspiration). Seasonal cocktails for the winter include the Gin-Gin Ferry, a minty gin-mule spin, and the Ward Eight, a historical drink inspired by a bartender in Boston. For the wine, there are two red pours available – two white, and a rose.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26HaUL_0kgFSuuM00
The Taproom on Ludlow’s cocktail list includes a core menu and rotating seasonal options.

The Taproom’s exposed brick and ductwork, Edison bulb light fixtures and minimal decor is approachable and inviting. Gleaming dark-wood high-tops seat six or eight, with smaller tables added throughout as necessary. The space is situated shotgun style, stretching back vertically and cutting to the right with some low-tops and dart boards, where the previous tenant’s kitchen and walk-in space had been located.

If the rest of the bar is understated, that’s because most of the attention is drawn by the colorful mural on the wall facing the bar, created by local artist Dylan Speeg. Monks says it incorporates some of his favorite things, including Jerry Garcia floating over a backdrop of the Muse of Clifton, the fountain at the edge of Burnet Woods and corner of Ludlow and Clifton Avenues.

The flow of the Taproom allows the night’s entertainment option to fill the space but not overwhelm it. During a particularly vibrant and fun karaoke night (which included a spot-on cover of Powerline’s crowd-pleasing “Eye to Eye” from the 1995 millennial favorite, A Goofy Movie ), patrons interested in singing crowded up at the tables closest to the stage at the back of the bar while several others sat further back, eating their Habanero or watching television. On a recent Saturday, a retired couple was sitting at the bar, invested in the college football game on two flatscreens

“The thing I want to hit on, and I know it’s trite, but it’s like that Cheers mentality where everybody knows your name,” Monks says. “The regulars, the people that come in here just to forget about life for a little bit, have a quesadilla, listen to some music and have a great beer. That’s what life’s all about. Life is tough enough. I just want to make it a little bit easier for people.”

Taproom on Ludlow, 360 Ludlow Ave., Clifton. Info: ludlowtaproom.com .


