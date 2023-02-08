Sound Advice: Singer-Songwriter Anya Marina and Nikki Glaser Are a Winning Combination for Cincinnati
In what might just be the coolest lineup to ever grace Greater Cincinnati, singer-songwriter Anya Marina is rolling through Newport while on tour with comedian Nikki Glaser. Laughs and good tunes? Yes, please.
Marina made quite the name for herself in the 2010s after her songs appeared on the likes of How I Met Your Mother and Grey’s Anatomy . She even made the cut on one of those melodramatic-but-ultimately brilliant Twilight soundtracks.
She’s deeper than her pop culture appearances, though. Her latest album, 2021’s Live And Alone in New York , was proof of that. The album featured a mix of songs and stories. It showcased her sweet yet mature voice and wry humor while letting listeners in on life as a prominent though not wildly popular musician. Marina seems to exist in the business exactly where any honest musician would tell you they’re happiest. And she flourishes there.
How do you pair a musician and comedian on tour? It’s easy when the two already work so well together. Marina and Glaser co-host the podcast We Know Nothing alongside comedian Phil Hanley. The show runs on the pretext that the trio will give advice, though they usually get sidetracked with bits about their own lives. And, yes, it’s as funny as you’d expect.
Anya Marina opens for Nikki Glaser at MegaCorp Pavilion at 6 p.m. Feb. 24. Info: promowestlive.com .
