Newtown, PA

BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO Careers – Penn State Great Valley

Located in Malvern, Penn State Great Valley is a special mission campus and graduate school of the Pennsylvania State University. Its academic programs include engineering, information science, MBA, data analytics, finance, and leadership. Administrative Support Coordinator. This position will serve as a point of contact for student questions and concerns;...
MALVERN, PA
Phillymag.com

Temple Student Strike Turns Ugly as School Ends Some Tuition Aid

The university is putting a halt on tuition aid to those striking. But Temple officials say there's nothing to see here. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. In case you’ve been thinking about nothing but the...
TEMPLE, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Yardley-Based Engineering Consultant Awarded $900M Contract to Assist National Organization

A Bucks County company just signed a massive deal that will see them become a major asset for an important government entity. Global Systems Technologies, Inc., located at 109 Floral Vale Boulevard in Yardley, was recently awarded a $900 million contract to support the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense. The contract is on a four-year base and one four-year option period.
YARDLEY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Alderfer Auction opens second location – in Bucks County

Alderfer Auction has opened a second, 14,000-square-foot location at 584 W. Swamp Road, Doylestown, approximately 14 miles from its corporate location in Hatfield, Montgomery County. The decision to expand to a second location developed from a desire and need to increase its product footprint, processing, offices and showroom, in addition...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County's prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

