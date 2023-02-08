Read full article on original website
BUCKSCO Careers – Penn State Great Valley
Located in Malvern, Penn State Great Valley is a special mission campus and graduate school of the Pennsylvania State University. Its academic programs include engineering, information science, MBA, data analytics, finance, and leadership. Administrative Support Coordinator. This position will serve as a point of contact for student questions and concerns;...
Bucks County Student, Cancer Survivor Attends the State of the Union Address
A Bucks County middle school student and cancer survivor was chosen as a guest of honor to attend the annual State of the Union address. Sara Harvey, a student at Poquessing Middle School in Feasterville-Trevose, was chosen to attend the event in Washington, D.C. with U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick.
Phillymag.com
Temple Student Strike Turns Ugly as School Ends Some Tuition Aid
The university is putting a halt on tuition aid to those striking. But Temple officials say there's nothing to see here. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. In case you’ve been thinking about nothing but the...
Holy Family University Awarded It’s On Us PA Grant from the Governor’s Office
For the sixth consecutive year, Holy Family University has been awarded the It’s On Us PA grant. The Pennsylvania Governor’s Office announced on Jan. 10 that Holy Family University is among the 39 Pennsylvania institutions of higher education that will receive grants to combat sexual violence on campus.
Philanthropy Club from Middle Bucks Institute of Technology Visits Bucks County Commissioners’ Office
A Bucks County student’s group recently made a visit to one of the area’s most important offices for local government. Philanthropy Today, a group ruin by students of the Middle Bucks Institute of Technology, went to Doylestown to visit the Bucks County Commissioner’s Office to present their philanthropic work.
9-Year-Old Boy from Bensalem Graduates High School, Looks Forward to Starting College
A boy from Bucks County has made history by graduating from high school at an extremely young age, and now he is looking at colleges. Staff reporters at CBS Philadelphia wrote about the recent graduate.
Foundations Community Partnership’s #FCPresents Features Acclaimed Author, Speaker Joan Garry
Foundations Community Partnership (FCP) welcomes internationally recognized champion for the non-profit sector, Joan Garry, to Bucks County on March 15 at Bucks County Community College’s Zlock Performing Arts Center from 9 – 11:30 AM. Sponsored by Comcast, Garry will discuss the “Key Attributes of Thriving Nonprofits” during her...
This Bucks County School District Will Be Opening Late the Day After the Super Bowl
The school district will be opening schools late the day after the game. As many Bucks County residents are hoping for a quiet Monday following Super Bowl Sunday, one school district is applying leniency. Kristen A. Graham and Jesse Bunch wrote about the much-needed delays or The Philadelphia Inquirer. Quakertown...
Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board Cites Local Ways to Honor Black History Month
The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board invites Montgomery County residents Celebrate Black History Month in Montgomery County. The following recommendations include both sites of historical significance in the Black community and commercial entities with proprietors or leaders of color.
Bensalem-Based Addiction Treatment Center Launches New Program
The organization is working to help those in Bucks County with addiction issues. A Bucks County addiction center is now offering a new program that is designed to help working professionals dealing with related issues. John George wrote about the center for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Livengrin, a drug and...
Yardley-Based Engineering Consultant Awarded $900M Contract to Assist National Organization
A Bucks County company just signed a massive deal that will see them become a major asset for an important government entity. Global Systems Technologies, Inc., located at 109 Floral Vale Boulevard in Yardley, was recently awarded a $900 million contract to support the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense. The contract is on a four-year base and one four-year option period.
Valley Forge Tourism Board Leads Rousing ‘Huzzah’ in Support of the Eagles This Morning
Staff and leadership from the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board invite the public to an EaglesSuper Bowl LVII pep rally, tomorrow (Feb. 10), at 10 AM. The event takes place on the steps of the Montgomery County Courthouse, 2 East Airy Street, Norristown.
Delco detention center formerly known as Glen Mills Schools will reopen under new name
Glen Mills Schools, the Delco youth detention center that was shut down after a child-abuse cover-up scandal, will be reopening under a provisional agreement with nonprofit Clock Tower Schools.
New Hope-Based Healthcare Company Adds New Members to its Senior Leadership Team
A major Bucks County company recently announced a series of promotions and hirings that will improve their senior leadership team. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. a biomedical company based in Yardley, announced the addition of several highly accomplished industry veterans to its senior leadership team. Avi Fischer joins as Senior Vice...
Mural of Washington Crossing the Delaware, Located Near Bucks County, Undergoing Restorations
A piece of art depicting one of Bucks County’s most important historical events has been unearthed, and it is now being restored. Vashti Harris wrote about the piece for nj.com.
Axia Women’s Health Opens New Practice Near the Oxford Valley Mall in Langhorne
A health center has announced that they will be opening a new location in Bucks County in order to offer important services to local women. John George wrote about the new business for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Major Discount Retailer to Open Location in Bucks County. Read to Learn When and Where
A popular retail chain will be opening their latest location in Bucks County, and local shoppers are looking forward to the new site. Ryan Kneller wrote about the new store for WFMZ-69.
buckscountyherald.com
Alderfer Auction opens second location – in Bucks County
Alderfer Auction has opened a second, 14,000-square-foot location at 584 W. Swamp Road, Doylestown, approximately 14 miles from its corporate location in Hatfield, Montgomery County. The decision to expand to a second location developed from a desire and need to increase its product footprint, processing, offices and showroom, in addition...
N.J. teacher under fire after student secretly records her profanity-laced tirade in class
A Sicklerville couple is demanding the termination of one of their son’s teachers at Winslow Township High School after reviewing a profanity-laced tirade he said he secretly recorded of her cursing at students and telling them, among other things, that their class is a zoo every day. The parents,...
Bucks County Couple Buys Popular Inn Located in Snyder County
The inn was purchased by a Bucks County couple who loved both the property and the area. A Bucks County couple recently made a unique purchase by buying a popular inn outside of the area, offering a great place to stay. Marcia Moore wrote about the recent purchase for The Daily Item.
