Dierks Bentley has recruited Ashley McBryde for his new track “Cowboy Boots,” the latest track off Dierks’ upcoming tenth studio album Gravel & Gold. The duo have also shared a performance video of “Cowboy Boots,” filmed at the famous downtown Nashville club Robert’s Western World, on Lower Broadway. The new song is written by Bentley with Casey Brown, Jordan Minton, and Hunter Phelps, and Bentley says of the track: “When I first really fell in love with country music, Jim Beam and cowboy boots came along for the ride. I’ve had a few pair of boots over the years, many requiring duct tape at times. But, they’ve been my consistent and steady companion through this crazy ride. Not only does Ashley have one of the best voices in country music, she also always rocked a pair of boots when we were on tour together last year. I wanted someone that I could authentically sing this song with, and I didn’t have to look any further than stage left. She’s the real deal.”

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO