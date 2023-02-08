ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Sound Advice: Collaborator Extraordinaire Dave Mason to Play Over-the-Rhine's Memorial Hall

By Brent Stroud
Cincinnati CityBeat
Cincinnati CityBeat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bmyBr_0kgFSaV400
Dave Mason

This story is featured in CityBeat's Feb. 8 print issue.

British rock-and-roll legend with a storied career Dave Mason makes an appearance under the lights and elegance of Over-the-Rhine’s Memorial Hall.

Mason came to prominence as a founding member of the legendary British rock band Traffic. They released their debut album
Mr. Fantasy at the height of the psychedelic era in 1967, Mason quit the band intermittently but was involved for their second record, the self-titled Traffic , which produced the classic “Feelin’ Alright” written by Mason.

Mason’s connections to other records, sessions and artists would be enough to cement his place in rock and roll history, playing 12-string acoustic on friend Jimi Hendrix’ version of “All Along the Watchtower” and serving backing vocals on “Crosstown Traffic.” He also played guitar on Wings’ “Listen to What The Man Said,” and worked on George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass sessions and The Rolling Stones’ Beggars Banquet
. Mason toured with Delaney and Bonnie alongside Eric Clapton before launching a successful solo career in which he collaborated with artists like Leon Russell, Graham Nash, Stephen Stills, Stevie Wonder, Rita Coolidge, Michael Jackson, Jim Keltner and more.

Mason’s solo career produced three gold albums and one platinum record that included a handful of charting singles, including the 1977 hit “We Just Disagree,” which has remained a radio standard and has been re-recorded by other artists over the years. He was briefly a member of Fleetwood Mac in the 1990s and toured as part of Ringo Starr’s All-Starr Band.

His current outing, the “Endangered Species” tour, takes him around the United States with a cast of touring musicians with their own impressive résumés.

Dave Mason plays Memorial Hall at 8 p.m. Feb. 18. Info: memorialhallotr.com.



Coming soon: CityBeat Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cincinnati stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BBC

Jeff Beck: The British rock guitar legend's career in pictures

British guitar legend Jeff Beck, who has died at the age of 78, redefined guitar music in the 1960s. He rose to fame as part of The Yardbirds, where he replaced Eric Clapton, and later formed the Jeff Beck group with Rod Stewart, becoming one of the most influential rock guitarists of all time.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Ringo Starr Was Right to Praise His Drumming and Give John Lennon a Backhanded Compliment on The Beatles’ ‘Get Back’

Ringo Starr’s Beatles bandmates often overshadowed the drummer. The timekeeper born as Richard Starkey shined on several occasions, but John Lennon, Paul McCartney, and George Harrison took the spotlight much of the time. Ringo got it wrong when he said young drummers would never get anywhere listening to his playing. But he always got it right with his Fab Four beats. Ringo also got it right when he praised his drumming on The Beatles’ song “Get Back” while giving John Lennon’s guitar playing a backhanded compliment.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz Admits He and John Lennon Raised ‘Holy Hell’ With The Hollywood Vampires

After The Monkees ended as both a band and a television series, Micky Dolenz spent several years exploring other aspects of the entertainment business. However, he remained a staple of the Hollywood nighttime scene due to a longtime friendship with Alice Cooper. Their recreational softball team turned drinking club became the legendary Hollywood Vampires. This eclectic band of musicians held court at Hollywood Rainbow Bar and Grill, raising what Dolenz called “holy hell” with a group that included John Lennon and Keith Moon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
EW.com

Robbie Bachman, drummer of rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 69

Robbie Bachman, the drummer who provided the backbeat for 1970s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive's biggest hits — including "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" — has died. He was 69. Bachman's older brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, announced the musician's death Thursday evening. "Another...
The Independent

Composer Burt Bacharach dies aged 94

Burt Bacharach, the composer of classic pop songs including I Say A Little Prayer and Walk On By, has died at the age of 94.His publicist confirmed to the PA news agency that he died surrounded by relatives at home on Wednesday, and said Bacharach’s family requested privacy at this time.The songwriter and pianist wrote hundreds of songs from the 1960s to the 1980s, many with his long-standing lyricist Hal David, who died in 2012 aged 91. Bacharach wrote hits for artists including Cilla Black, Dusty Springfield, Sir Tom Jones and the Carpenters.Springfield was one of his best known collaborators, producing...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Burt Bacharach, Legendary American Songwriter, Dead at 94

Legendary songwriter and musician Burt Bacharach has died at the age of 94. Bacharach co-wrote dozens of number 1 hits for artists like Dusty Springfield, Tom Jones, The Carpenters, Dionne Warwick, Aretha Franklin and many more. He was partly responsible for timeless classics like "I Say a Little Prayer," "Walk on By," "Do You Know the Way to San Jose," "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head" and countless other songs that topped the Billboard Hot 100 list.
PP

Remembering Burt Bacharach - A Musical Legend Who Transcended Generations, Dies at 94

Burt Bacharach, a legendary composer and performer, passed away at the age of 94 on February 8, 2023. He was known for his sophisticated, hedonistic style and for writing some of the most iconic and memorable songs of the 60s. His music was heard everywhere from movie soundtracks and radios to home stereos and iPods, and his melodies were often strong yet interspersed with changing rhythms and surprising harmonics.
Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati, OH
1K+
Followers
924
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT

CityBeat serves as a bastion of informed analysis, offering engaging, enlightening and entertaining writing and reporting from an award-wining staff of journalists, newshounds, critics and columnists.

 https://www.citybeat.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy