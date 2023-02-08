ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dacula, GA

Fire reported at apartment complex outside Marietta

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police and fire personnel from both the city of Marietta and Cobb County were responding to a fire at an apartment complex Monday morning, according to the Marietta Police Department. The department reported that "officers noticed smoke coming from the area and notified emergency dispatch."
Woman missing from southwest Atlanta area since January, police say

ATLANTA - Have you seen this woman? The Atlanta Police Department's Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit has asked the public to help in the search for a woman who has been missing since mid-January. Authorities said 27-year-old Ashley Lollis was last seen Jan. 17 near Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta. Anyone...
Celebration of life planned for beloved Atlanta nightclub owner gunned down

ATLANTA — A celebration of life will take place on Tuesday for a beloved Atlanta nightclub owner who was gunned down at the Republic Lounge in West Midtown. On Feb. 4, Michael Gidewon was shot and killed allegedly by someone who knew him at the club. Police said suspect Jonathan Soto, 39, is wanted in connection to his death. The Gidewon family is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to Soto's capture.
Metro Atlanta restaurant security guard shot after couple didn’t pay for meal

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police officials say a metro Atlanta restaurant security guard was shot late Saturday evening. Officers responded to the Sage Woodfire Tavern at 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd. around 10:52 p.m. on Saturday. Dunwoody police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First...
Discover the Deepest Lake Near Atlanta

Atlanta is not only the capital of Georgia but is a major regional economic and cultural hub for the entire southeastern United States. Its subtropical climate makes winters generally mild but summers can be humid and blazing hot. That’s why so many locals as well as visitors to the state flock to nearby lakes to relax and cool off. Deep water often means cold water. So if you’re in Atlanta and need to cool off fast, where can you go? Let’s discover the deepest lake near Atlanta. But first, what’s the deepest lake in Georgia?
