ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Second 15-year-old arrested in shooting, killing of Broken Arrow teen

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wRKyO_0kgFRyTT00

Broken Arrow Police arrested another teen in connection with the shooting and killing of Broken Arrow teenager Dacari Green.

Ja’Cori Whitmore, 15, was arrested on Tuesday and is facing charges of first-degree murder.

Police said Whitmore will be charged as an adult, the same as Ky’leigh Deon Shaw who was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing.

Webbers Falls Police investigating unintentional overdose involving THC and opioid


Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News On 6

Man Accused Of Leading Tulsa Police On Chase Arrested

Tulsa police have arrested a man accused of leading officers on a chase on Thursday night. According to police, officers chased the suspect through the Holly Refinery before he crashed through a gate at PSO. Officers say they arrested the man near 36th and South Elwood. Police have not yet...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Man arrested in connection with shooting in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested for a north Tulsa shooting after he called police about a carjacking and police found evidence linking him to the shooting, according to a Tulsa Police Department (TPD) arrest report. TPD Officer Danny Bean said it was “a crazy story.”. On...
TULSA, OK
cranberryeagle.com

Driver identified in Wednesday Route 28 crash

An Oklahoma man was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital Wednesday after he struck a tree on Route 28 in Buffalo Township, state police said. Tommy S. Copeland, 50, of Sand Springs, Okla., suffered serious injuries to the head and chest from the crash. According to a crash report, Copeland was...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
KTUL

Police remove multiple pounds of heroin, meth, fentanyl off Tulsa streets

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Special Investigations Division made a large seizure of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine last week. Officers seized 2.6 pounds of heroin, one pound of fentanyl, which is said to be approximately 224,000 dosage units, and 73 pounds of methamphetamine laced with fentanyl.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Guilty verdict returned for man connected to brutal assault in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A federal jury has found Elga Harper guilty. Harper faced four charges in connection to the physical and sexual assault of a 72-year-old Tulsa woman in 2022. Those charges included kidnapping in Indian Country, aggravated sexual abuse by force and threat in Indian Country, assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country, and assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian Country.
TULSA, OK
kggfradio.com

Medical Episode Claims Life Of Bartlesville Driver

A medical episode while driving claims the life of the driver. Bartlesville Police were called late Monday morning to a single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of South Washington Boulevard. Police say two people were transported to Jane Phillips Medical Center, where the driver was pronounced deceased. Police believe the driver died from a medical episode and not from the accident. There's no word on the condition of the second person. The name of the driver has not been released.
BARTLESVILLE, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy