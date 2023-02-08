ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
jewishbusinessnews.com

Israeli Unicorn Gong and eBay both Making Job Cuts in Israel

Gong, an Israeli startup and a unicorn that uses artificial intelligence to transform revenue teams, is set to lay off about 7% of its workforce, or 80 people. And world leading online retailer/reseller warehouse is also making cutbacks, firing several dozen of its 300 employees in Israel. The cuts are a sign of the times as the world is still reeling from the negative effects to financial markets caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last March. But financial observers have said that the crisis is passing so these cuts may mark the last of the crisis, so people hope.
The Jewish Press

Defying Dire Predictions, Tel Aviv Hi-Tech Companies Commit to Groundbreaking Ventures

Two weeks ago, some 130 hi-tech companies encouraged (some say forced) their employees to go on a strike to protest the government’s judicial reform, warning that businesses in Israel, especially in hi-tech, would suffer from declining investments as a result of said reform. But it appears that several major...
TODAY.com

Subway will no longer make its sandwiches with pre-sliced meat

Subway is adding another “S” to its process of slinging scintillating submarine sandwiches: in-store slicing. The distinctively smelling chain will now slice its sandwich meat in-store, and its meat will be batch-sliced in restaurants daily — a first for the company. The company first told Restaurant Business Online in August 2022 about its plan to add automatic slicers in all 22,000 of its restaurants and, in the time since, has started by adding them by region.
msn.com

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
Luay Rahil

The second richest man in Hawaii

eBay Inc. is an international eCommerce platform that connects millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets. There are 152 million eBay users and 19 million sellers in the world. This tremendous success made many people a lot of money, especially its founder, Pierre Morad Omidyar.
HAWAII STATE
Anita Durairaj

Some migrants given a free bus ride to the Canadian border are turning around to return back to New York City

In the most recent state of events regarding New York City's migrants, there is a controversy that Mayor Eric Adams is coordinating to send NYC migrants to Canada. However, the mayor has denied this stating that the city has played no part in sending migrants to Canada. Rather, he claims that migrants are interviewed and if they desire to go somewhere else, there are charities that help coordinate people to get to their final destination.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

Update: Israelis Report Third Earthquake in 24 Hours

Residents of Israel’s northern region, along the Mediterranean coast, reported that another earthquake rattled their areas at around9 pm local time Wednesday night. It was the third such earthquake to strike Israel in less than 24 hours. Israel’s Geological Survey reported the tremor measured 4.1-magnitude on the Richter scale,...
The Jewish Press

Earthquake Felt in Israel (Updated)

Residents of Israel, in particular, in Jerusalem, Gush Etzion and the Shomron report feeling an earthquake around 11:14 PM on Tuesday evening. [Update] The earthquake’s epicenter was 15 km east of Ariel and south of Shechem (Nablus), near Jurish and Migdalim. The Geological Survey of Israel and IDF Homefront Command rated it at 3.5 on the Richter scale at a depth of 3 KM (down from the initial assessment of 4.8 on the Richter scale).
The Hill

The SEC takes aim at America’s golden goose

Innovation is America’s greatest advantage in our tech competition with China, but a small rule change in Washington could inadvertently hobble our innovation edge and seriously erode our standing in the world. Technology translates directly into geopolitical power and, as a result, bipartisan leaders are pouring billions of dollars in U.S. government funding into everything…
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy