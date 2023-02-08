Read full article on original website
Related
eBay latest tech company to announce layoffs
The layoffs will cut eBay's workforce by about 4%.
jewishbusinessnews.com
Israeli Unicorn Gong and eBay both Making Job Cuts in Israel
Gong, an Israeli startup and a unicorn that uses artificial intelligence to transform revenue teams, is set to lay off about 7% of its workforce, or 80 people. And world leading online retailer/reseller warehouse is also making cutbacks, firing several dozen of its 300 employees in Israel. The cuts are a sign of the times as the world is still reeling from the negative effects to financial markets caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last March. But financial observers have said that the crisis is passing so these cuts may mark the last of the crisis, so people hope.
The Jewish Press
Defying Dire Predictions, Tel Aviv Hi-Tech Companies Commit to Groundbreaking Ventures
Two weeks ago, some 130 hi-tech companies encouraged (some say forced) their employees to go on a strike to protest the government’s judicial reform, warning that businesses in Israel, especially in hi-tech, would suffer from declining investments as a result of said reform. But it appears that several major...
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
Yes, Elon Musk Is Rich, And So Is Bill Gates: But Who Are The Wealthiest Women In The World?
The battle for "world’s richest person" is always fought between men, but as more women take on leadership and ownership roles in companies, the wealth gap between men and women is slowly closing. The last decade saw several high-ranking businessmen tussle between first, second and third place on the...
TODAY.com
Subway will no longer make its sandwiches with pre-sliced meat
Subway is adding another “S” to its process of slinging scintillating submarine sandwiches: in-store slicing. The distinctively smelling chain will now slice its sandwich meat in-store, and its meat will be batch-sliced in restaurants daily — a first for the company. The company first told Restaurant Business Online in August 2022 about its plan to add automatic slicers in all 22,000 of its restaurants and, in the time since, has started by adding them by region.
The US military didn't know if the missile that took out a Chinese spy balloon would work when an F-22 took the shot, commander says
The F-22 pilot fired a single AIM-9X Sidewinder missile to down the balloon, which was operating at an altitude between 60,000 and 65,000 feet.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
msn.com
'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
Mark Zuckerberg reportedly said he doesn't like seeing 'managers managing managers,' fueling speculation of more layoffs
Mark Zuckerberg reportedly said managers should not be rewarded for creating larger teams, according to Command Line.
The second richest man in Hawaii
eBay Inc. is an international eCommerce platform that connects millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets. There are 152 million eBay users and 19 million sellers in the world. This tremendous success made many people a lot of money, especially its founder, Pierre Morad Omidyar.
Some migrants given a free bus ride to the Canadian border are turning around to return back to New York City
In the most recent state of events regarding New York City's migrants, there is a controversy that Mayor Eric Adams is coordinating to send NYC migrants to Canada. However, the mayor has denied this stating that the city has played no part in sending migrants to Canada. Rather, he claims that migrants are interviewed and if they desire to go somewhere else, there are charities that help coordinate people to get to their final destination.
Meet OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who learned to code at 8 and is a doomsday prepper with a stash of gold, guns, and gas masks
Sam Altman is the CEO of ChatGPT maker OpenAI, the buzzy AI firm he cofounded with Elon Musk. He's also Silicon Valley royalty, and a prepper.
The Jewish Press
Update: Israelis Report Third Earthquake in 24 Hours
Residents of Israel’s northern region, along the Mediterranean coast, reported that another earthquake rattled their areas at around9 pm local time Wednesday night. It was the third such earthquake to strike Israel in less than 24 hours. Israel’s Geological Survey reported the tremor measured 4.1-magnitude on the Richter scale,...
A battle may be shaping up between the two richest men in the world over who controls the luxury electric car market
The English sports car brand Lotus plans to float its shares on the Nasdaq stock market in the latter half of this year through a reverse merger with a SPAC firm backed by Bernard Arnault.
If You Invested $1,000 IN Amazon Stock After Jeff Bezos Got Divorced, Here's How Much You Would Have Now
E-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN has been one of the best-performing stocks of the past 20 years thanks to huge growth in market share for e-commerce and expansion into new areas such as the cloud, video games and streaming. In recent years, Amazon investors had to hold the stock through...
The Jewish Press
Netanyahu Meets with IDF’s Duvdevan Fighters, Warns of ‘Those Who Want to Strangle Us’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Tuesday with the soldiers of the IDF’s acclaimed Duvdevan undercover unit to give them some much needed moral support in the face of rising challenges. Netanyahu was joined by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in holding an assessment of the activity of IDF Central Command...
Bill Gates Openly Disagrees With One of Elon Musk's Major Life Goals
While a number of wealthy entrepreneurs are making space tourism a reality, the Microsoft co-founder says he has other interests.
The Jewish Press
Earthquake Felt in Israel (Updated)
Residents of Israel, in particular, in Jerusalem, Gush Etzion and the Shomron report feeling an earthquake around 11:14 PM on Tuesday evening. [Update] The earthquake’s epicenter was 15 km east of Ariel and south of Shechem (Nablus), near Jurish and Migdalim. The Geological Survey of Israel and IDF Homefront Command rated it at 3.5 on the Richter scale at a depth of 3 KM (down from the initial assessment of 4.8 on the Richter scale).
The SEC takes aim at America’s golden goose
Innovation is America’s greatest advantage in our tech competition with China, but a small rule change in Washington could inadvertently hobble our innovation edge and seriously erode our standing in the world. Technology translates directly into geopolitical power and, as a result, bipartisan leaders are pouring billions of dollars in U.S. government funding into everything…
Comments / 0