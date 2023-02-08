Read full article on original website
NECN
Several Storms, Including Chance of Snow, on the Horizon This Week
We're eyeing several storms for the upcoming week, and despite mild temperatures, one chance for snow is appearing early next weekend. For Monday, we’ll see more clouds than sun, with a slight chance of an early shower for the Cape and Islands. Highs are in the upper 40’s, running 10 degrees above average. Skies clear Monday night as some cooler air works in. Lows will be in the middle and upper 20s.
NEWS10 ABC
2/7/23: Mild and a bit Breezy Wednesday
Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:. Relatively mild after noon today with a bit of a breeze with gusts close to 30 mph and after some sunshine this morning, the clouds began to drift in and thicken up. We will continue to see the chance for rain or a mix ending before midnight. High pressure builds back in for Wednesday with a return to partly sunny skies and milder temperatures.
First Alert Forecast: Arctic air arrives Friday
BALTIMORE - Temperatures will be chilly across the area to close out the week as an arctic cold front sweeps through the area early Friday. Winds will increase out of the northwest and gust over 30 mph in the wake of the front through Friday afternoon. Highs will reach the low 30s Friday with wind chills in the teens. Wind chills will dip into the single digits by Saturday morning. Highs Saturday will reach the low 30s under sunny skies and lighter winds as high pressure moves through the region. Warmer weather will return Sunday. Expect high temperatures to be nearly 20° warmer Sunday afternoon into the upper 40s and lower 50s.Next week will see a return to above average temperatures. Highs will be in the 50s Monday through Wednesday with sunny skies for Monday and increasing clouds for Tuesday. The next chance for rain will arrive Wednesday, then again Friday to close out the week.Temperatures for the entire week will remain in the 50s. with lows in the 40s.
Showers expected through overnight; temp rise for Friday
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says to expect scattered showers through midnight before temperatures rise to the upper-50s on Friday, followed by a dry and chilly weekend.
Seasonally cold, snow showers tonight, light rain Sunday
Another cold front and weak low pressure will result in increasing clouds, followed by showers that will end with a snowing at night.
Snow Flurries Possible Friday
Tonight: Lows will be dropping into the mid to upper 30s with increasing clouds. There are a few flurries possible early tomorrow morning through early afternoon. There will be some wrap around moisture behind this low and that will allow for a few showers across Alabama. It will be just cold enough in the upper […]
KIMT
StormTeam 3: High temps above freezing to be expected this week
Remember when wind chills were below zero for days on end last week? I hardly do. Temps are now rising above freezing this Monday afternoon. A quick taste of the spring to come! We will even see some scattered showers later this afternoon between 5-9pm, but don't expect a whole lot with that.
Great Sunday weather for parades!
We start off Sunday with cloudy skies but they will soon clear and another gorgeous day is ahead for parades. Tonight will be quiet and clear with some patchy dense fog developing in a few areas.
KIMT
Snow moves out tonight, but we're tracking more for Friday and Saturday.
Snow showers continue this evening, but will taper off later on tonight. A cold front passing through will usher in colder air for Thursday as highs will only be in the teens. We'll see clouds through the morning, but sunshine is expected through the afternoon. Friday features another chance for snow showers as a cold front passes through, which will bring about some BIG changes as arctic air settles in. Another chance for more quick snow showers comes Saturday as temps rapidly cool. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero. Expect wind chill factors into the -20s and -30s by Sunday and Monday, with cold temperatures holding through next week. It's possible that even colder air may arrive for the end of next week.
