fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather: Beautiful, sunny day across Central Florida; when temps return to the 80s
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 70 degrees. Main weather concerns: No weather concerns today on land! Looks like a beautiful, sun-filled day, high near 70. Rip current risk along the beaches stands in the moderate range today. BEACHES: Nice day along the beaches. Breezes ease today, skies are dry. Rip...
PHOTOS: Snow day in North Georgia
Channel 2 Action News sent pictures of what they saw on their snow day.
natureworldnews.com
Severe Storms, Isolated Tornadoes, Heavy Rain Likely to Hit Central Florida This Weekend
The weather reports said severe storms, strong winds, and heavy rain could unload in Central Florida this Saturday. There is a possibility of isolated tornadoes. Motorists and commuters in Central Florida should stay updated with the weather, especially the isolated tornadoes. Heavy rain and possible tornadoes. According to Wesh 2...
Severe weather alert: East Central Florida to witness strong gusts which might cause damage today, Melbourne, Fl
The National Weather Service in Melbourne, Florida has issued a Wind Advisory for the entire east central Florida area. This advisory is in effect from 6 a.m. this morning to 7 p.m. this evening.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Weather Forecast: Feb. 10, 2023
Orlando and Central Florida will see storms moving into the region on Saturday, possibly severe at times. Behind the storms will come much colder temperatures with highs reaching only into the 60s on Sunday.
fox35orlando.com
Severe storms, isolated tornadoes, severe wind gusts may hit Florida this weekend
The FOX 35 Storm Team says there is a severe storm threat for Central Florida over Super Bowl weekend. A front that is moving through the state will bring the storms.
Weekend cool front is dragging its way to South Florida... so when will the cold air arrive?
As if right on cue for 2023, another cool front arrives in South Florida for the weekend, as has been the case for much of January and February. This one originally was expected to reach South Florida on Friday and clear out the muggy, cloudy skies for a beautiful Saturday and Sunday. ...
fox35orlando.com
Daytona Beach ready for expected crowds in coming weeks ahead of popular events
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach is ready and excited for expected crowds in the coming weeks and months. The city has a lot to look forward to, with Daytona 500, Bike Week, and spring break around the corner the city is welcoming people to visit, even with the area recovering from the Hurricane season.
Red tide along some Florida beaches prompts warnings to stay away from the water
NOAA scientists have warned people to stay out of the water at certain Florida beaches for the next couple of days, saying there is a "high risk" of respiratory irritation from red tide.
fox35orlando.com
Super Bowl 2023: What are the grocery store hours?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Did you forget an item for your Super Bowl party? If so, here's a list of grocery stores that are open. While most stores appear to be operating on normal a schedule this game day, hours can change, so check with your local grocery store just in case.
brevardtimes.com
Cocoa Beach Shark and Jellyfish Report February 11, 2023
COCOA BEACH, Florida – It won’t be a good week to go swimming, fishing, or surfing off of Cocoa Beach, Florida on Saturday or Sunday due to severe weather and rip currents this weekend. SHARKS. Small Bonnethead sharks (also known as Shovelhead sharks) 2 to 3-feet-long that resemble...
fox35orlando.com
Super Bowl eats: Where to get BBQ in Central Florida
It's cheesesteaks vs. barbecue in honor of the Chiefs and Eagles making it to Super Bowl LVII. Big Lee's BBQ in Ocala, Florida, stopped by Good Day Orlando to talk about their burnt ends, BBQ, and favorite game day eats.
Winter Weather Advisory expanded as snow falls in Kansas City
The National Weather Service has expanded the Winter Weather Advisory to include the Kansas City metro.
New Ice Cream Spot to Open in Winter Haven
Little is known yet about the upcoming ice cream shop, called Wish Upon an Ice Cream Cone
THIS WEEKEND: Celebrating the 5th Annual Melbourne Strawberry Festival
Where:Wickham Park, 2500 Parkway Dr, Melbourne, FL 32935. Want a dollar off the $6 admission? Bring a canned good to the festival, and receive $1 off! See you Feb 18 & 19 at Wickham Park 10 am to 5 pm. Benefits The Children's Hunger Project.
fox35orlando.com
3 Orlando restaurants make Yelp's 'Top 100 US Restaurants 2023' list
Yelp recently released its "Top 100 US Restaurants 2023" list and several places throughout Florida made the cut — even some in Orlando. For the past 10 years, Yelp has compiled a list of its most popular and highly rated restaurants. The diverse list is a combination of plant-based...
espnswfl.com
Florida Bride Gets Pooped On By A Bird While Giving Her Vows
“This is good luck, right?” Truly, the most serious part of a wedding is when the couple exchange vows. So when this couple decided to hold their wedding at a seaside setting on Daytona Beach, Florida, they didn’t think of one thing. There’s birds. According to the Daily Star, the Florida Bride started off her speech “The past year and a half, you have been working so hard to make sure we can build the home of our dreams.”
fox35orlando.com
LIST: Here's every rocket launch happening from Florida through the spring
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - This spring will be a great time to have your eyes on the skies! Florida's Space Coast has a busy 2023 ahead with rocket launches planned from NASA's Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. If you've never watched a launch live and in...
5 of Our Favorite Seafood Restaurants in Florida
FLORIDA -Several great options are available if you're looking for a great seafood restaurant in Florida. These include JB's Fish Camp and Seafood in New Smyrna, Pompano Joe's in Destin, and Mignonette in Miami. These restaurants all serve seafood dishes that satisfy any seafood craving.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando couple killed in Turkey earthquake, found holding each other
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando couple were two of the more than 20,000 people who were killed in the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria. Orlando couple Alex and Veronika Ilgin were with family in Turkey when Monday's earthquake rocked Southern Turkey and Northern Syria. Alex's best friend said they were in each other's arms when they were found in the rubble by his brother.
