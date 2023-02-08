ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Orlando Weather Forecast: Feb. 10, 2023

Orlando and Central Florida will see storms moving into the region on Saturday, possibly severe at times. Behind the storms will come much colder temperatures with highs reaching only into the 60s on Sunday.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Super Bowl 2023: What are the grocery store hours?

ORLANDO, Fla. - Did you forget an item for your Super Bowl party? If so, here's a list of grocery stores that are open. While most stores appear to be operating on normal a schedule this game day, hours can change, so check with your local grocery store just in case.
ORLANDO, FL
brevardtimes.com

Cocoa Beach Shark and Jellyfish Report February 11, 2023

COCOA BEACH, Florida – It won’t be a good week to go swimming, fishing, or surfing off of Cocoa Beach, Florida on Saturday or Sunday due to severe weather and rip currents this weekend. SHARKS. Small Bonnethead sharks (also known as Shovelhead sharks) 2 to 3-feet-long that resemble...
COCOA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Super Bowl eats: Where to get BBQ in Central Florida

It's cheesesteaks vs. barbecue in honor of the Chiefs and Eagles making it to Super Bowl LVII. Big Lee's BBQ in Ocala, Florida, stopped by Good Day Orlando to talk about their burnt ends, BBQ, and favorite game day eats.
OCALA, FL
fox35orlando.com

3 Orlando restaurants make Yelp's 'Top 100 US Restaurants 2023' list

Yelp recently released its "Top 100 US Restaurants 2023" list and several places throughout Florida made the cut — even some in Orlando. For the past 10 years, Yelp has compiled a list of its most popular and highly rated restaurants. The diverse list is a combination of plant-based...
ORLANDO, FL
espnswfl.com

Florida Bride Gets Pooped On By A Bird While Giving Her Vows

“This is good luck, right?” Truly, the most serious part of a wedding is when the couple exchange vows. So when this couple decided to hold their wedding at a seaside setting on Daytona Beach, Florida, they didn’t think of one thing. There’s birds. According to the Daily Star, the Florida Bride started off her speech “The past year and a half, you have been working so hard to make sure we can build the home of our dreams.”
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando couple killed in Turkey earthquake, found holding each other

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando couple were two of the more than 20,000 people who were killed in the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria. Orlando couple Alex and Veronika Ilgin were with family in Turkey when Monday's earthquake rocked Southern Turkey and Northern Syria. Alex's best friend said they were in each other's arms when they were found in the rubble by his brother.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy