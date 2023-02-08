ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
The Week

Pope Francis says homosexuality 'isn't a crime, it's a human condition'

Pope Francis criticized "unjust" laws criminalizing homosexuality in an interview Tuesday. "Being homosexual isn't a crime," he told The Associated Press in a wide-ranging interview at the Vatican, and if it's a sin, so is not being charitable to gay people. This was the first time a pope has publicly condemned laws criminalizing homosexuality, AP reported Wednesday. "Some 67 countries or jurisdictions worldwide criminalize consensual same-sex sexual activity, 11 of which can or do impose the death penalty." Some Catholic bishops support laws criminalizing same-sex relationships and other discrimination against LGBT people, Pope Francis said, and "these bishops have to have...
Upworthy

School removed a quote from a Holocaust survivor, unintentionally proving his point

A school principal in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, outside of Philadelphia, asked the librarian to remove a poster featuring a quote by Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel because it violated the district’s “advocacy” policy. This story was first reported by WHYY.The poster was removed two days before International Holocaust Remembrance Day.“If I didn’t take it down, I knew there would be consequences that could impact me,” Matt Pecic, the school librarian said. “It’s a horrible feeling. And you feel like you have to do something that you don’t agree with.” The controversial policy says that district employees may not “advocate” to students on “partisan, political, or social policy matters,” or display any “flag, banner, poster, sign, sticker, pin, button, insignia, paraphernalia, photograph, or other similar material that advocates concerning any partisan, political, or social policy issue.”
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
msn.com

Can We Go to Heaven with Tattoos? Here is What the Bible Says

For many ancient civilizations, tattoos depicted the culture and way of life of the people; for some, they even represented social status. Nowadays, tattoos represent a person's culture, heritage, or personal values. The debate that often comes up these days is, can we go to Heaven with tattoos? Many would...
Fox News

5 things Jesus never said

Not everything the world tells us about God is true. For instance, Jesus gets credited with a lot of statements or ideas that He never said.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Dwight D. Eisenhower Took Extra Measures to Ensure the Holocaust Was Never Forgotten

Dwight D. Eisenhower viewed firsthand the crimes that were committed by the Germans at concentration camps when he visited the newly-liberated Ohrdruf during the Second World War. The sights were so heinous that he knew he needed to not only bring the information home to America, but make sure the truth was preserved. Eisenhower had the foresight to ensure a future where the crimes of the Holocaust could be denied would never exist.
The Guardian

Lost photos from Warsaw Ghetto Uprising reveal horror of Jews’ last stand

The photographs are blurry, composed hastily and taken surreptitiously, sometimes with heads or objects in the foreground obscuring part of the view. But Holocaust historians say the imperfect pictures, discovered last month in a Polish attic decades after their creator died, are nonetheless priceless. They are the only known photographs from inside the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising not to be taken by Germans.
TheConversationAU

Disabled people were Holocaust victims, too: they were excluded from German society and murdered by Nazi programs

When Dominic Perrottet admitted to wearing a Nazi uniform to his 21st birthday party, he apologised to Jews and veterans – but not to the other groups who were persecuted by the Nazis, including disabled people. However, disabled people were the first victims of the Holocaust. They were murdered in a number of Nazi programs specifically targeting them, as well as those that targeted Jews, Sinti, and Roma. In 2023, International Holocaust Remembrance Day marks 90 years since the Nazis assumed power, and immediately began their persecution of everyone they thought of as “inferior”. The Nazis frequently described disabled people as...
Jules

How Has the Bible Been Altered Over the Years?

The Bible is one of the world's most frequently read and studied books. It is the basis of Christianity and has been instrumental in the development of Western culture. However, the Bible's original text has been modified and updated several times over the years. This has been done to make the book's teachings more accessible to people and foster better understanding.
Ricky

The ancient versions of the Bible that does not mention Moses

The Bible is a collection of sacred texts written over the course of many centuries. While Moses is a prominent figure in the Bible, many religious people would be shocked to find out that there are other ancient sacred texts that are considered to be part of the Bible but do not mention Moses.
Jules

Did Archeologists Really Find the Tomb of Jesus?

The hunt for Jesus Christ's tomb has long been a source of discussion and intrigue. The Bible states that Jesus was buried in a grave provided by a wealthy follower named Joseph of Arimathea, but the location of that tomb has been the subject of much debate and speculation. According to many historians and theological experts, the Holy Sepulcher, commonly known as the tomb of Christ, is situated inside the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem. However, several archaeologists and scholars have made different hypotheses and assertions regarding the site of the tomb.
The Jewish Press

Letters To The Editor – February 10, 2023

Thank you, Dr. Stern, for your thoughtful reflection on my letter of January 27, 2023. My intent was not to hold Modern Orthodoxy solely responsible for accommodating behavior that is anathema to our faith. My letter was in direct response to the dilemmas facing “Modern Orthodoxy,” questions raised and addressed not by me but by Rabbis Broyde and Pruzansky, and Avi Ciment. As my letter clearly states, Does accommodation to SSA by Orthodox Jewish institutions pose an issue of “maris ayin?” My choice of words allows space for the possible inclusion of Orthodox Jewish institutions other than the Modern Orthodox.
The Independent

Catholic church unveils Black Mary and Jesus posters in anti-racism drive

The Catholic church has unveiled posters depicting Mary and Jesus as different ethnicities as part of an anti-racism drive launched in the wake of George Floyd’s murder.The images, showing the Biblical figures as Black, Asian and Middle Eastern, are to reflect the “rich diversity” of the church community. The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales released the artwork as part of its newly launched Racial Justice Sunday event, created after Floyd’s death in Minneapolis in 2020. Father Mark Odion, a member of the steering group, told The Independent: “Depictions of the Holy Family have often reflected the culture...

Comments / 0

Community Policy