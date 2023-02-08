Read full article on original website
Related
Pope Francis says homosexuality 'isn't a crime, it's a human condition'
Pope Francis criticized "unjust" laws criminalizing homosexuality in an interview Tuesday. "Being homosexual isn't a crime," he told The Associated Press in a wide-ranging interview at the Vatican, and if it's a sin, so is not being charitable to gay people. This was the first time a pope has publicly condemned laws criminalizing homosexuality, AP reported Wednesday. "Some 67 countries or jurisdictions worldwide criminalize consensual same-sex sexual activity, 11 of which can or do impose the death penalty." Some Catholic bishops support laws criminalizing same-sex relationships and other discrimination against LGBT people, Pope Francis said, and "these bishops have to have...
Opinion: Christians Want to Stop Students From Praying to the God of Their Choice
It always bothers me when people tell the lie that children aren’t allowed to pray at school. When you think about it, it’s a completely absurd thing to say. There’s absolutely no way to stop a child from praying. We don’t have machines that can read minds. There’s no way to know what a student is thinking about.
Hiding in Plain Sight: How two holocaust survivors fooled the Nazis
Holocaust survivors and their immediate family talk about fighting antisemitism, surviving the war, and making sure that the generations of people that follow will never forget.
School removed a quote from a Holocaust survivor, unintentionally proving his point
A school principal in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, outside of Philadelphia, asked the librarian to remove a poster featuring a quote by Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel because it violated the district’s “advocacy” policy. This story was first reported by WHYY.The poster was removed two days before International Holocaust Remembrance Day.“If I didn’t take it down, I knew there would be consequences that could impact me,” Matt Pecic, the school librarian said. “It’s a horrible feeling. And you feel like you have to do something that you don’t agree with.” The controversial policy says that district employees may not “advocate” to students on “partisan, political, or social policy matters,” or display any “flag, banner, poster, sign, sticker, pin, button, insignia, paraphernalia, photograph, or other similar material that advocates concerning any partisan, political, or social policy issue.”
msn.com
Can We Go to Heaven with Tattoos? Here is What the Bible Says
For many ancient civilizations, tattoos depicted the culture and way of life of the people; for some, they even represented social status. Nowadays, tattoos represent a person's culture, heritage, or personal values. The debate that often comes up these days is, can we go to Heaven with tattoos? Many would...
5 things Jesus never said
Not everything the world tells us about God is true. For instance, Jesus gets credited with a lot of statements or ideas that He never said.
Losing their religion: why US churches are on the decline
As the US adjusts to an increasingly non-religious population, thousands of churches are closing each year – probably accelerated by Covid
It shouldn't seem so surprising when the pope says being gay 'isn't a crime' – a Catholic theologian explains
Catholic leaders’ attitudes toward LGBTQ people have shifted dramatically – but the actual theology behind them, not so much.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Dwight D. Eisenhower Took Extra Measures to Ensure the Holocaust Was Never Forgotten
Dwight D. Eisenhower viewed firsthand the crimes that were committed by the Germans at concentration camps when he visited the newly-liberated Ohrdruf during the Second World War. The sights were so heinous that he knew he needed to not only bring the information home to America, but make sure the truth was preserved. Eisenhower had the foresight to ensure a future where the crimes of the Holocaust could be denied would never exist.
Pope Francis Condemning Gay Marriage Bans Highlights Catholic 'Civil War'
"The question at the heart of the conflict, is Francis a legitimate Pope?" one conservative commentator wrote on Twitter.
The Horrific Reign of Josef Blösche: The Nazi Frankenstein
As the war raged on, the Nazis needed new ways to kill the Jews. They were running out of bullets, and the gas chambers were overflowing. So they turned to Josef Blösche — The Nazi Frankenstein.
Lost photos from Warsaw Ghetto Uprising reveal horror of Jews’ last stand
The photographs are blurry, composed hastily and taken surreptitiously, sometimes with heads or objects in the foreground obscuring part of the view. But Holocaust historians say the imperfect pictures, discovered last month in a Polish attic decades after their creator died, are nonetheless priceless. They are the only known photographs from inside the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising not to be taken by Germans.
Disabled people were Holocaust victims, too: they were excluded from German society and murdered by Nazi programs
When Dominic Perrottet admitted to wearing a Nazi uniform to his 21st birthday party, he apologised to Jews and veterans – but not to the other groups who were persecuted by the Nazis, including disabled people. However, disabled people were the first victims of the Holocaust. They were murdered in a number of Nazi programs specifically targeting them, as well as those that targeted Jews, Sinti, and Roma. In 2023, International Holocaust Remembrance Day marks 90 years since the Nazis assumed power, and immediately began their persecution of everyone they thought of as “inferior”. The Nazis frequently described disabled people as...
How Has the Bible Been Altered Over the Years?
The Bible is one of the world's most frequently read and studied books. It is the basis of Christianity and has been instrumental in the development of Western culture. However, the Bible's original text has been modified and updated several times over the years. This has been done to make the book's teachings more accessible to people and foster better understanding.
A study finds that religious scriptures do cause believers to support violence and extremism
Religious beliefs and practices have been a major influence on human societies for hundreds of years. These beliefs shape the way people think and act. However, it should be noted that religion is a double-edged sword. This is because although religion can motivate people to do good deeds, it can also brainwash people to support violence and extremism.
The ancient versions of the Bible that does not mention Moses
The Bible is a collection of sacred texts written over the course of many centuries. While Moses is a prominent figure in the Bible, many religious people would be shocked to find out that there are other ancient sacred texts that are considered to be part of the Bible but do not mention Moses.
Pope says Church conservatives exploited death of ex-pope Benedict
ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Pope Francis has said some in the conservative wing of the Roman Catholic Church had exploited the death of the former pope, Benedict, in an unethical way for their own gains.
Did Archeologists Really Find the Tomb of Jesus?
The hunt for Jesus Christ's tomb has long been a source of discussion and intrigue. The Bible states that Jesus was buried in a grave provided by a wealthy follower named Joseph of Arimathea, but the location of that tomb has been the subject of much debate and speculation. According to many historians and theological experts, the Holy Sepulcher, commonly known as the tomb of Christ, is situated inside the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem. However, several archaeologists and scholars have made different hypotheses and assertions regarding the site of the tomb.
The Jewish Press
Letters To The Editor – February 10, 2023
Thank you, Dr. Stern, for your thoughtful reflection on my letter of January 27, 2023. My intent was not to hold Modern Orthodoxy solely responsible for accommodating behavior that is anathema to our faith. My letter was in direct response to the dilemmas facing “Modern Orthodoxy,” questions raised and addressed not by me but by Rabbis Broyde and Pruzansky, and Avi Ciment. As my letter clearly states, Does accommodation to SSA by Orthodox Jewish institutions pose an issue of “maris ayin?” My choice of words allows space for the possible inclusion of Orthodox Jewish institutions other than the Modern Orthodox.
Catholic church unveils Black Mary and Jesus posters in anti-racism drive
The Catholic church has unveiled posters depicting Mary and Jesus as different ethnicities as part of an anti-racism drive launched in the wake of George Floyd’s murder.The images, showing the Biblical figures as Black, Asian and Middle Eastern, are to reflect the “rich diversity” of the church community. The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales released the artwork as part of its newly launched Racial Justice Sunday event, created after Floyd’s death in Minneapolis in 2020. Father Mark Odion, a member of the steering group, told The Independent: “Depictions of the Holy Family have often reflected the culture...
Comments / 2