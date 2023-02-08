Read full article on original website
Former Jacksonville CEO sentenced for income tax evasionDon JohnsonJacksonville, NY
TCAT approves $19.2 million operational budget, formally accepts fare-free is not feasibleGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
$28 million capital plan draft for Cass Park released to publicGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Schumer, Gillibrand fund electric vehicle charging Station and flood mitigation in Tompkins CountyGrant JohnsonTompkins County, NY
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing in Ithaca, New YorkBryan DijkhuizenIthaca, NY
Cortland Common Council accepting bids for Parker School building
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland officials are seeking bids for the Parker Elementary School building, which closed several years ago. Mayor Scott Steve tells us people are interested. Mayor Steve says there are some ideas for the property under consideration. The city has sent out RFPs or requests for...
Elmira’s interim police chief to become permanent
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Elmira’s interim police chief will soon become permanent. The city says Kristen Thorne’s appointment as Elmira’s new permanent police chief will be made Friday afternoon at Elmira City Hall. Thorne was named interim chief last month following the termination of Anthony Alvernaz, who had been with Elmira PD nearly 30 years.
Broome County desperate for workers
The county government is struggling to fill about 400 open positions.
DIA looking into potential bus hub downtown
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A downtown bus hub in Ithaca might become reality. Gary Ferguson is executive director of the Downtown Ithaca Alliance. He says they’re still researching. Part of the research is scouting potential locations. A survey will soon be sent around to bus users seeking their...
IC, Cornell community encouraged to help in earthquake recovery
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Over 15,000 people are reported dead in Syria and Turkey after an earthquake earlier this week. College officials are offering help. The Cornell and Ithaca College community are being asked to contribute to help survivors struggling with basic needs. Immediate help is needed in the quake zones as search and recovery efforts continue. Officials say donations to select charity groups are also encouraged. You can find out more information by clicking here.
Board of Zoning Appeals approves Lincoln Street Diner request to open Sundays
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Lincoln Street Diner in Ithaca is now allowed to open on Sundays. Property owner Rick Page requested opening a 7th day, citing increased revenue on weekends. During a Board of Zoning Appeals meeting Tuesday evening, a majority voted to approve the request. It’s unclear when the diner will be open seven days.
Ithaca bridge to re-open Friday afternoon
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — After eight months, a bridge in Ithaca is almost ready to re-open. 14850.com reports work on the Cecil A. Malone Bridge near Wegmans is almost finished. It’s set to open to traffic by five o’clock tomorrow afternoon. Last June, the bridge was closed...
Mayor Lewis speaks out on search for Ithaca’s next police chief
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A search for a permanent police chief in Ithaca will soon begin. Mayor Laura Lewis addressed the search Monday on Ithaca’s Morning News. It’s the second search for a permanent chief of police. Lewis says this time it will be different. John Joly...
Arbor Housing and Development making big changes in downtown Elmira
Arbor Housing is doing what other property developments could not.
Janie Bibbie appointed as 11th Tompkins County Poet Laureate
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Tompkins County has its next Poet Laureate. Janie Bibbie was appointed at Tuesday night’s Tompkins County Legislature meeting. She succeeds Dr. Christine Kitano, who served in the role from 2021-2022. “The Tompkins County Poet Laureate plays an important role in uplifting the art of...
Horse detained on State Street after brief traffic disruption Wednesday
ITHACA, N.Y.—A horse briefly interrupted traffic on East State Street during Wednesday afternoon’s sunny commute after escaping from a trailer that was traveling on the road. The horse, name and age unknown, appeared mostly calm as vehicles paused their routes around it, but headed toward Schuyler Place as...
Onondaga County legislator will run for county exec if he gets medical clearance
Onondaga County Legislator Bill Kinne, a veteran Democratic lawmaker, says he will likely launch a campaign next week to unseat County Executive Ryan McMahon in the November election. Kinne, 66, of Syracuse, told syracuse.com | The Post-Standard he is waiting only for medical clearance from his neurologist before starting his...
Tompkins County to get more opioid settlement funds
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County will receive additional opioid settlement money. The county has already gotten about $700,000. Whole Health Commissioner Frank Kruppa says more funding is on the way, including $150,000 for the City of Ithaca. He says it’s not clear where all the money is coming...
Officials determine cause of Cortland car dealer fire
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — We now know the cause of a blaze at a local car dealership. Cortland Chrysler Dodge Jeep caught fire last month, heavily damaging the autobody shop. Cortlandville Deputy Fire Chief Mike Biviano tells WHCU state investigators say the blaze was caused by a lithium battery pack.
Local leaders make desperate plea to State to clean up Owasco Lake
AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Local leaders in Cayuga County are growing more worried every day about the quality of Owasco Lake as the level of toxins continues to rise. The lake is the source of drinking water for 45,000 Cayuga County neighbors. They’re now sounding the alarm, calling on...
Tompkins County passes tax exemption for volunteer firefighters, EMTs
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Legislators in Tompkins County have passed a law to help volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers. Volunteers can get a 10 percent exemption on property taxes. Legislator Amanda Champion says the tax break is not a “cure-all” for the ongoing EMS issues. Officials hope...
35 year-old restaurant in downtown Binghamton closes
A restaurant that's been a fixture in downtown Binghamton for over 35 years has closed.
UHS installs weapons detection systems
People entering Binghamton General Hospital and Wilson Medical Center in Johnson City must now go through a weapons detector.
Trumansburg to host public hearing on local tax exemption law
TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) – Officials in Trumansburg will host a public hearing on a proposed local law. The Trumansburg Village Board of Trustees will hold the meeting to discuss a law that would establish a property tax exemption for eligible volunteer firefighters and volunteer ambulance workers with a primary residence in the Village. It would give a 10% discount to certified members with no less than two years of service. It also grants a lifelong exemption to lifetime members with more than 20 years of service, provided the property serves as their primary residence. Additionally, provisions for un-remarried partners of deceased members are included. Learn more (Zoom link included.)
Republicans won’t run for Syracuse Common Council seats in 2023 election
Onondaga County Republicans gathered Thursday night to designate the party’s candidates for the 2023 election with some notable exceptions. The GOP did not choose a candidate for any of the seven seats up for election this November on the Syracuse Common Council.
