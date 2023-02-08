ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Over 15,000 people are reported dead in Syria and Turkey after an earthquake earlier this week. College officials are offering help. The Cornell and Ithaca College community are being asked to contribute to help survivors struggling with basic needs. Immediate help is needed in the quake zones as search and recovery efforts continue. Officials say donations to select charity groups are also encouraged. You can find out more information by clicking here.

ITHACA, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO