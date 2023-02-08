ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

whcuradio.com

Cortland Common Council accepting bids for Parker School building

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland officials are seeking bids for the Parker Elementary School building, which closed several years ago. Mayor Scott Steve tells us people are interested. Mayor Steve says there are some ideas for the property under consideration. The city has sent out RFPs or requests for...
CORTLAND, NY
whcuradio.com

Elmira’s interim police chief to become permanent

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Elmira’s interim police chief will soon become permanent. The city says Kristen Thorne’s appointment as Elmira’s new permanent police chief will be made Friday afternoon at Elmira City Hall. Thorne was named interim chief last month following the termination of Anthony Alvernaz, who had been with Elmira PD nearly 30 years.
ELMIRA, NY
whcuradio.com

DIA looking into potential bus hub downtown

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A downtown bus hub in Ithaca might become reality. Gary Ferguson is executive director of the Downtown Ithaca Alliance. He says they’re still researching. Part of the research is scouting potential locations. A survey will soon be sent around to bus users seeking their...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

IC, Cornell community encouraged to help in earthquake recovery

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Over 15,000 people are reported dead in Syria and Turkey after an earthquake earlier this week. College officials are offering help. The Cornell and Ithaca College community are being asked to contribute to help survivors struggling with basic needs. Immediate help is needed in the quake zones as search and recovery efforts continue. Officials say donations to select charity groups are also encouraged. You can find out more information by clicking here.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Board of Zoning Appeals approves Lincoln Street Diner request to open Sundays

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Lincoln Street Diner in Ithaca is now allowed to open on Sundays. Property owner Rick Page requested opening a 7th day, citing increased revenue on weekends. During a Board of Zoning Appeals meeting Tuesday evening, a majority voted to approve the request. It’s unclear when the diner will be open seven days.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca bridge to re-open Friday afternoon

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — After eight months, a bridge in Ithaca is almost ready to re-open. 14850.com reports work on the Cecil A. Malone Bridge near Wegmans is almost finished. It’s set to open to traffic by five o’clock tomorrow afternoon. Last June, the bridge was closed...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Mayor Lewis speaks out on search for Ithaca’s next police chief

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A search for a permanent police chief in Ithaca will soon begin. Mayor Laura Lewis addressed the search Monday on Ithaca’s Morning News. It’s the second search for a permanent chief of police. Lewis says this time it will be different. John Joly...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Janie Bibbie appointed as 11th Tompkins County Poet Laureate

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Tompkins County has its next Poet Laureate. Janie Bibbie was appointed at Tuesday night’s Tompkins County Legislature meeting. She succeeds Dr. Christine Kitano, who served in the role from 2021-2022. “The Tompkins County Poet Laureate plays an important role in uplifting the art of...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County to get more opioid settlement funds

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County will receive additional opioid settlement money. The county has already gotten about $700,000. Whole Health Commissioner Frank Kruppa says more funding is on the way, including $150,000 for the City of Ithaca. He says it’s not clear where all the money is coming...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Officials determine cause of Cortland car dealer fire

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — We now know the cause of a blaze at a local car dealership. Cortland Chrysler Dodge Jeep caught fire last month, heavily damaging the autobody shop. Cortlandville Deputy Fire Chief Mike Biviano tells WHCU state investigators say the blaze was caused by a lithium battery pack.
CORTLAND, NY
whcuradio.com

Trumansburg to host public hearing on local tax exemption law

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) – Officials in Trumansburg will host a public hearing on a proposed local law. The Trumansburg Village Board of Trustees will hold the meeting to discuss a law that would establish a property tax exemption for eligible volunteer firefighters and volunteer ambulance workers with a primary residence in the Village. It would give a 10% discount to certified members with no less than two years of service. It also grants a lifelong exemption to lifetime members with more than 20 years of service, provided the property serves as their primary residence. Additionally, provisions for un-remarried partners of deceased members are included. Learn more (Zoom link included.)
TRUMANSBURG, NY

